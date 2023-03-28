The Meadville baseball team defeated Titusville 9-7 in a non-region game at Eldred Glen on Tuesday.
Meadville led 3-2 after two innings and added three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Titusville mounted a rally with four runs in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough.
Meadville’s Brighton Anderson belted a triple and was 2-3 with three runs scored. Gavin Beck and Rocco Tartaglione each scored multiple runs. Mason Walker and Jordan Young each hit a double.
On the mound, M. Walker and Brady Walker split seven innings of work. M. Walker struck out five batters in four innings with five earned runs. B. Walker struck out three in three innings with one earned run.
Meadville is 2-1 this season and is scheduled to host Warren on Monday for the team’s region opener.
Titusville (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Thomas 5-1-1-1, Covell 4-2-3-2, Titus 4-0-1-0, Neely 4-0-0-0. Mong 4-1-4-1, Burleigh 4-0-0-0, McDonald 1-0-0-0, Blakeslee 3-1-1-0, Baker 4-0-0-1, Wheeling 4-2-1-0. Totals 37-7-11-5.
Meadville (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-3-1-1, Tartaglione 3-2-2-1, B. Walker 2-0-1-2, Garvey 2-0-0-1, Young 3-0-1-1, M. Walker 3-0-1-1, Reichel 2-0-0-0, Kleist 2-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0, Anderson 3-3-2-0. Totals 27-9-8-7.
Titusville 110 040 1 — 7 11 2
Meadville 120 330 x — 9 8 5
BATTING
2B: T — Wheeling, Mong, Covell; M — M. Walker, Young.
3B: M — Anderson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) T — Thomas LP 3-2-3-0-3-8, Wheeling 0.2-2-3-3-1-1, Titus 0.2-2-3-3-0-1, Burleigh 0.2-1-0-0-1-1, Covell 1-1-0-0-1-2; M — B. Walker WP 3-4-2-1-2-3, M. Walker 4-7-5-1-1-5.
Records: Titusville 2-1; Meadville 2-1.
Saegertown dominates Union City
UNION CITY — The Saegertown baseball team opened its region schedule with an 11-1 mercy-rule win at Union City on Tuesday.
On the mound, senior and Penn State Behrend commit Henry Shaffer struck out seven batters in three innings and allowed one earned run. He also scored two runs.
Wyatt Burchill, Joe Grundy and Luke Young each had multiple hits for the Panthers.
Saegertown is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 3 action. The Panthers are scheduled to host Rocky Grove today.
Saegertown (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Gardner 4-1-0-2, Burchill 4-2-2-1, H. Shaffer 3-2-1-1, W. Shaffer 2-1-1-1, Manning 2-1-1-1, Wilkinson 1-0-0-0, J. Grundy 1-1-0-0, Mosbacher 1-0-0-0, Crawford 2-1-1-0, Shaw 0-0-0-0, J. Grundy 3-1-2-2, YOung 2-1-2-1, Zirkle 1-0-1-0. Totals 26-11-11-9.
Union City (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) McCartney 3-0-1-0, Kent 2-1-0-0, Drayer 3-0-2-1, Doutt 3-0-0-0, Capela 2-0-0-0, Magee 1-0-0-0, Post 2-0-0-0, Klaka 1-0-0-0, Racop 1-0-1-0, Shuman 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-1-4-1.
Saegertown 515 00x x — 11 11 0
Union City 001 00x x — 1 4 3
BATTING
2B: S — Zirkle.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) S — H. Shaffer WP 3-3-1-1-1-7, Burchill 2-1-0-0-0-3; UC — Kent LP 0.1-1-5-1-2-0, McCaslin 1.2-7-5-3-0-2, Racop 3-3-1-1-1-1.
Records: Saegertown 3-1.
Conneaut earns close road win
WARREN — The Conneaut softball team beat Region 5 foe Warren 5-3 at Warren on Tuesday.
In the circle, Brooke Wise got the win. She tossed seven strikeouts in seven innings of work with three earned runs.
Wise was 2-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Also recording hits were Lainie Harrington, Ashlee Barabas and Kylie Shrock.
Conneaut had one error to Warren’s four.
The Conneaut Eagles are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the region. Conneaut is scheduled to play at McDowell today.
Conneaut (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-0-0-0, L. Harrington 4-1-1-1, Cook 4-0-0-0, Wise 3-1-2-1, Shepard 2-1-0-0, Barabas 3-1-1-1, Schlosser 2-0-0-0, Skrock 3-1-1-1, Pelc 3-0-0-0. Totals 28-5-5-4.
Warren (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beers 4-1-3-2, Hoffman 3-0-0-0, Stuart 2-0-0-0, Kuzminski 3-0-1-1, Beers 3-0-0-0, Warrior 3-0-0-0, Gray 2-1-1-0, Davidson 3-0-0-0, Cornman 2-1-0-0. Totals 25-3-5-3
Conneaut 100 300 1 — 5 5 1
Warren 002 001 0 — 3 5 4
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Wise WP 7-5-3-3-3-7; W — Stuart LP 6-4-4-1-1-11.
Records: Conneaut 4-0.
Conneaut blanks Cochranton
COCHRANTON — The Conneaut Eagles beat Cochranton 16-0 in a non-region battle on Tuesday.
On the mound, Dawson Thomas allowed zero runs and struck out four batters in three innings of action for the Eagles.
Conneaut totaled 13 hits and 15 RBIs. Alex Nottingham, Trent Roncaglione, Greg Klink and Ashton Headley each had multiple hits.
Cochranton’s Blake Foulk, Isaiah Long and Andrew Albert each had one hit.
Conneaut is 1-0 this season and is scheduled to host Hickory today. Cochranton is 0-1 and is scheduled to host Youngsville today.
Conneaut (16)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 4-1-1-3, Headley 2-2-1-2, Kornman 2-1-1-0, White 3-2-2-0, Klink 4-1-2-3, Wright 0-1-0-0, Batholomew 3-0-1-2, Thomas 2-1-1-0, Wilpula 1-1-1-1, Nottingham 2-2-0-0, Wienschenk 0-0-0-0, Roncaglione 3-2-2-3, Stright 2-1-1-1. Totals 28-16-13-15.
Cochranton (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 3-0-1-0, McDonough 3-0-0-0, Carroll 2-0-0-0, Rynd 1-0-0-0, Foulk 2-0-1-0, Heald 2-0-0-0, Albert 2-0-1-0, Field 0-0-0-0, Burnette 2-0-0-0, Lee 2-0-0-0. Totals 19-0-3-0.
Conneaut 506 04x x — 16 13 1
Cochranton 000 00x x — 0 3 1
BATTING
2B: Conn — White, Roncaglione, Thomas; Coch — Long
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) Conn — Thomas WP 3-2-0-0-1-4, Wilpula 2-1-0-0-0-0-2; Coch — Rynd LP 2-2-7-2-6-1, Albert 1.1-10-9-9-2-2, Field 0.1-1-0-0-0-0.
Records: Conneaut 1-0, Cochranton 0-1.
McDowell too much for Cochranton
ERIE — The Cochranton volleyball team lost to McDowell 3-2 (6-25, 25-23, 25-20, 14-25, 8-15) in a non-region battle at McDowell High School on Tuesday.
Senior Andrew Custead dished 45 assists. Seniors Landon Homa and Chase Miller had 21 and 11 kills, respectively. Dustin Miller and Dawson Carroll each had 13 digs.
Cochranton is 1-2 this season. The Cardinals are set to host Meadville on Thursday.
