TITUSVILLE — The Meadville boys and girls track and field teams beat Titusville in a dual meet on Tuesday.
The girls team won 106-43 and is 5-0 this season to clinch the Region 3 championship.
“I am so happy for them,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “They have worked really hard this season.”
Sophomore Marlaya McCoy won the 100 (13.64) and was on the winning 4x100 relay (52.59).
Freshman Megan Puleio won the 800 (2:30.60) and the 1,600-meter run (5:47.65).
Maria Megill-Herrera won the 3,200 (13:08.07) and Jessie Aitken won the 200 (28.21). Lacey Carlson took first in the 300-meter hurdles (52.56) and Kennedy Gunn won the 100-meter hurdles (18.33).
The boys team won 96-54 and were led by junior Nic Williams. Williams won the 100-meter dash in 11.67 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 23.15 seconds.
Williams was also on the winning 4x100-meter relay (44.98) and 4x400-meter relay (3:48.89). Also on the 4x100 was Alex Kinder, Dontae Burnett and Amarri Lewis. On the 4x400 was Kinder, Braden Costello and Jack Morel.
Burnett also won the long jump (18-feet and 11-inches) and was second in the high jump (5-feet and 3-inches). Kinder was second in the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.46).
Charlie Minor was a two-time winner. He won pole vault (11-feet and 6-inches) and the 800-meter run (2:20.88).
Also on the track, Kyler Woolstrum won the 3,200-meter run (10:54.70). Carl Dait won high jump (5-feet and 5-inches).
Ruric Douglas was a double-winner in the throwing events. He won the shot put (41-feet and 5-inches) and the discus (106-feet and 2-inches). Tate Reichel won javelin (144-feet and 8-inches).
The boys are 3-2. Both teams will be back in action on Thursday for the team’s final home meet of the season against Erie and Mercyhurst Prep.
Conneaut trounces Grove City
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut softball team beat Grove City 18-2 in a non-region contest on Tuesday.
Senior Linda Shepard belted two homers and struck out five batters in the circle in four innings of work.
Conneaut out-hit Grove City 16-2. Lainie Harrington homered while Ashlee Barabas, Eliza Harrington and Kylie Schrock each had a double.
Conneaut is 14-4 overall. The Eagles will host Meadville for a Region 5 matchup on Thursday.
Conneaut (18)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-3-2-2, Jordan 3-3-2-0, Wise 4-2-2-2, Shepard 4-2-3-6, L. Harrington 4-1-1-2, Barabas 3-1-1-0, Shrock 3-2-2-0, Cook 3-2-3-1, Pelc 2-1-0-1. Totals 30-18-16-14.
Grove City (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) McLlwain 2-0-0-0, Smiley 2-0-0-0, Wolbert 2-1-1-1,Jones 2-0-2-0, No. 20 0-1-0-0, Kirk 2-0-1-0, Kirk 2-0-0-1, Eaton 2-0-0-0, Eakin 1-0-0-0, Mason 2-0-0-0. Totals 17-2-4-2.
Conneaut 20(10) 60x x — 18 16 1
Grove City 011 0x x — 2 4 4
BATTING
2B: C — Barabas, E. Harrington, Shrock
HR: C — Shepard 2, L. Harrington; GC — Wolbert.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Shepard WP 4-4-2-1-5-1; GC — Jones 4-15-17-7-1-2.
Records: Conneaut 14-4, Grove City 1-12.
Ramblers too much for Bulldogs
ERIE — Meadville lost to Cathedral Prep 12-2 in Region 5 softball action on Tuesday.
Meadville scored twice in the third inning. Sophomore Elliot Schleicher had a solo homer before Addy Kregel hit an RBI single to bring Kendal Mealy home later in the inning.
Prep’s Jenna Wagner struck out nine batters.
Meadville is 8-7 overall and 4-6 in the region. The Bulldogs will play Conneaut on Thursday for another Region 5 matchup.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mealy 3-1-1-0, A. Kregel 3-0-2-1, Reichel 3-0-0-0, R. Kregel 3-0-1-0, Say 3-0-1-0, Carr 3-0-0-0, Ashton 2-0-0-0, Rusek 1-0-0-0, Schleicher 2-1-1-1, Baker 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-2-6-2.
Cathedral Prep (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dever 4-0-0-0, Kelly 3-4-2-0, Wagner 3-1-1-0, Simmerman 3-1-2-3, Marie 0-1-0-0, Thomas 2-2-1-0, Dudenhoeffer 4-2-2-3, Chimera 2-1-0-0, Moore 4-0-1-0, Baldi 2-0-0-0, Castner 2-0-0-1. Totals 29-12-9-7.
Meadville 002 000 x — 2 6 9
Cathedral Prep 103 044 x — 12 9 3
BATTING
2B: CP — Kelly, Dudenhoeffer.
HR: M — Schleicher.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — R.Kregel LP 5-8-12-6-5-7; CP — Wagner 6-6-2-1-9-0.
Records: Meadville 8-7, Cathedral Prep 15-1.
Panthers dominate Braves 13-2
ERIE — Saegertown beat Iroquois 13-2 in a Region 2 game on Tuesday.
The Mikaila Obenrader struck out 10 batters in a complete-game effort. She also had a two-run homer in the first inning.
Earning multiple hits for Saegertown was Rylie Braymer, Alyssa Arblaster, Maggie Triola, Rhiannon Paris and Obenrader.
Saegertown is 10-2 overall and 9-2 in the region. The Panthers will play at Youngsville on Friday.
Saegertown (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 4-2-2-0, Arblaster 3-3-1-2, Triola 5-1-2-4, Obenrader 4-1-2-3, Paris 5-1-3-0, Gregor 3-1-1-0, Pratt 2-0-1-1, Stafford 1-0-0-0, Mook 4-2-1-0, Halsey 1-1-0-1, Thompson 1-0-0-0, Stafford 0-0-0-0. Totals 33-13-13-11.
Iroquois (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 3-1-0-0, Yelkovich 3-0-0-0, Randolph 3-0-0-0, Abele 3-0-0-0, Thomas 3-0-0-0, Carpenter 2-0-1-0, Reichard 2-1-1-1, McCray 2-0-0-0, Lamo 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-2-2-1.
Saegertown 230 221 4 — 13 13 2
Iroquois 000 110 0 — 2 2 1
BATTING
2B: S — Obenrader.
HR: S — Obenrader; I — Reichard.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Obenrader 7-2-2-1-10-0.
Records: Saegertown 10-2, Iroquois 5-6.
Cardinals mercy-rule Orioles
SUGARCREEK — Cochranton beat Rocky Grove 16-3 in five innings on Tuesday in a Region 3 baseball game.
Brayden Burnette was 3-4 with five RBIs for the Cardinals while Bryce McDonough and Walker Carroll each had four hits. Isaiah Long had a triple with three RBIs.
Andrew Albert struck out three batters and allowed three runs in four innings of work.
Cochranton moved to 7-9 overall and 7-6 in the region. The Cardinals will host Union City on Thursday.
Cochranton (16)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 2-2-1-3, Burnette 4-1-3-5, Carroll 4-1-4-0, Field 3-1-1-0, Goodge 1-0-0-0, Foulk 4-2-2-0, McDonough 4-3-4-2, Albert 3-2-2-0, Deeter 1-0-0-0, Hoban 2-3-2-2, Yunik 1-0-0-0, Moore 4-1-1-2. Totals 33-16-20-14.
Rocky Grove (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 2-1-1-0, Dunkle 1-0-0-0, Hamilton 2-1-1-1, Wilson 3-1-1-0, Wetjen 3-0-1-0, Patterson 2-0-1-2, Rice 2-0-0-1, Bevier 2-0-0-0, Gavin 2-0-0-0, Stone 2-0-1-0. Totals 21-3-6-3.
Cochranton 853 00x x — 16 20 0
Rocky Grove 300 00x x — 3 6 1
BATTING
3B: C — Long.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Albert WP 4.1-5-3-3-3-3, Long 0.2-1-0-0-1-0; RG — Rice LP 0.2-9-8-8-1-1, Wetjen 4.1-11-8-7-4-1.
Records: Cochranton 7-9, Rocky Grove 2-13.
Post’s no-hitter leads to win
SUGARCREEK — The Maplewood softball team, led by sophomore pitcher Rhinn Post, beat Rocky Grove 3-0 on Tuesday.
Post hurled a no-hitter for Maplewood in the complete-game shutout.
Scoring for the Tigers was McKenna Crawford, and courtesy runner Sophia Niedbala, who scored twice. Post also hit a triple.
Maplewood is 9-2 overall and in the region. The Tigers will play at Cambridge Springs on Thursday.
Panthers sweep Orioles
ROCKY GROVE — Saegertown swept Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14) in a region match on Tuesday.
Senior Brady Greco dished 24 assists in the win. Sam Draa led the offense with nine kills while Grant Anthony added seven. Collin Jones tallied 12 digs and five kills.
Saegertown is 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the region. The Panthers will play at Cathedral Prep on Thursday for another region match.
Bulldogs remain undefeated
MEADVILLE— Meadville boys volleyball swept Fort Leboeuf (25-10, 25-10, 25-14) in region play Tuesday night at home.
Jackson Decker led with 11 kills, four aces and four digs. Kellen Ball added eight kills and Luc Soerensen had seven kills and six digs, which led the team. Jack Brown dished 25 assists as the Bulldogs won their eleventh game of the season.
They will play Cambridge Springs today at 7:15 p.m. on the road.
Cochranton beats McDowell
COCHRANTON — Cochranton boys volleyball defeated McDowell at home in four sets (25-22, 16-25, 25-13, 25-23) to remain undefeated in region play.
Andrew Custead had 45 assists in the win. He set up Landon Homa and Chase Miller who had 21 and 16 kills, respectively. Dawson Carroll contributed ten digs.
McDowell was led by Jack Wilcox who had 17 kills and Deke Patton who had 15.
Cochranton will play Maplewood today at 7:15 p.m. at the Woodshed.
Tigers beat Ramblers in five sets
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood volleyball team beat Cathedral Prep 3-2 (17-25, 12-25, 25-22, 25-20, 16-14) in a region match on Tuesday.
Dylan Dewey had 30 assists and Dorian Doubet led the defense with 38 digs. Caden Lazorishak led the offense with 14 kills. Logan Kier tallied 15 digs and seven kills.
Andrew Robinson, the team’s only senior, had four critical aces and a big defensive save late in the match.
“Our problem was our ball control throughout the match, but refocusing on making the ball ‘playable not perfect’ is what helped turn the night around,” Maplewood head coach Calum Hyde said. “We were happy to be able to take a win for our first senior night as a program again.”
Maplewood is 2-7 overall and in the region. The Tigers will play at Cochranton on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.