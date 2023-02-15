The Meadville boys basketball team lost to McDowell 62-47 at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills on Tuesday.
The teams battled to a tie at 39 after three quarters, but the Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 23-8 over the final eight minutes of action.
Meadville also lost the turnover battle 15-7.
Jack Burchard led the way for Meadville with 18 points and had four of the team’s nine 3-pointers. Lucas Luteran scored 13 points and had three 3-pointers.
Meadville is 6-15 overall and 4-7 in Region 7. The Bulldogs will conclude their regular season on Thursday at home against Erie.
McDowell (62)
Grove 10 5-5 28, Kramer 4 2-3 12, Paris 2 2-4 7, Myers 1 3-4 5, Parker 2 0-0 4, Mirarchi 1 0-0 3, Banks 1 0-0 3.
Totals 21 12-16 62.
Meadville (47)
Burchard 6 2-2 18, Luteran 5 0-0 13, Simmons 3 2-4 9, Ball 1 2-2 4, Soerensen 1 0-0 3.
Totals 16 6-8 47.
McDowell;12;16;11;23—;62
Meadville;16;12;11;8;—;47
3-point goals: McDowell — Kramer 2, Banks, Mirarchi, Grove, Paris; Meadville — Burchard 4, Luteran 3, Simmons, Soerensen.
Records: McDowell 16-5, 10-1 Region 7; Meadville 6-15, 4-7 Region 7.
Cardinals win at home
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team beat Youngsville 61-40 in a Region 3 tilt at home on Tuesday.
The Cards were led by senior Landon Homa with 15 points. Walker Carroll and Dawson Carroll added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Cochranton is 9-12 overall and 6-5 in the region. The Cardinals will finish their region schedule at home on Friday against Cambridge Springs.
Youngsville (40)
Mesel 5 3-4 13, Senze 3 0-0 7, Lucks 2 2-2 6, Myers 1 3-6 6, Hill 2 0-1 6, Hendrickson 1 0-2 2.
Totals 14 8-15 40.
Cochranton (61)
Homa 7 1-2 15, W. Carroll 5 0-0 13, D. Carroll 3 5-7 12, J. Rynd 4 1-1 9, B. Rynd 2 3-4 7, D. Miller 1 1-2 3, C. Miller 0 2-2 2.
Totals 22 13-18 61.
Youngsville;11;4;17;8;—;40
Cochranton;10;17;15;19;—;61
3-point goals: Youngsville — Hill 2, Senz, Myers; Cochranton — W. Carroll 3, D. Carroll.
Records: Youngsville 4-16, 1-9 Region 3; Cochranton 9-12, 6-5 Region 3.
Eagles lose to Knights
FRANKLIN — The Conneaut boys basketball team lost 87-13 in a Region 6 tilt at Franklin on Tuesday.
Tristan Sheltaz led the Eagles with five points. Shakiir Jordan II scored four while Nolan Rados and Alex Brady each added two.
Conneaut is 3-18 overall and 0-9 in the region. Conneaut will conclude its regular season on Friday at home vs. Titusville.
Conneaut (13)
Jordan 2 0-0 4, Shelatz 2 1-1 5, Rados 1 0-0 2, Brady 1 0-0 2.
Totals 6 1-1 13.
Franklin (87)
Da. Payne 2 1-1 5, Owens 0 2-3 2, Umbenhaur 1 0-0 3, Buckley 4 2-4 10, Wood 3 1-2 10, W. Findlan 1 1-2 3, Dr. Payne 3 2-2 8, Leccia 4 1-1 9, Hagg 2 0-0 4, McCracken 5 0-0 14, Curry 8 0-0 19.
Totals 33 10-15 87.
Conneaut;4;5;0;4;—;13
Franklin;24;25;24;14;—;87
3-point goals: Franklin — McCracken 4, Curry 3, Wood 3, Umbenhaur.
Records: Conneaut 3-18, 0-9 Region 6, Franklin 17-4, 9-0 Region 6.
Tigers continue to roll
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Cochranton 61-46 in a Region 2 matchup on Monday.
The Tigers led 26-23 at halftime and outscored the Cards 18-4 in the third quarter to led by double digits the rest of the way.
Senior Sadie Thomas led Maplewood with 19 points while Madison Vergona and Bailey Varndell added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
For Cochranton, Ella Gallo and Macie Williams each scored 12 points. Sophomore Marley Rodax added 10.
Maplewood is 18-4 overall and 12-0 in the region. The Tigers are finished with the regular season. Cochranton is 7-14 overall and 5-6 in the region. The Cards conclude their regular season at Youngsville on Thursday.
Cochranton (46)
Gallo 3 4-10 12, Williams 4 2-3 12, Rodax 1 8-10 10, Pfeiffer 2 0-2 5, Bean 0 2-2 2, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Hansen 1 0-2 2, McCartney 0 1-4 1.
Totals 12 19-38 46.
Maplewood (61)
Thomas 7 4-4 19, Vergona 5 0-1 11, Varndell 2 6-7 10, Koelle 2 2-2 6, S. O’Hara 3 0-3 6, Despenes 1 1-3 3, Eimer 1 0-4 2, Means 0 2-5 2, M. O’Hara 1 0-0 2, Woge 0 0-2 0.
Totals 22 15-31 61.
Cochranton;12;11;4;19;—;46
Maplewood;10;16;18;17;—;61
3-point goals: Cochranton — Gallo 2, Williams 2, Pfeiffer; Maplewood — Rodgers 2.
Records: Cochranton 7-14, 5-6 Region 2; Maplewood 18-4, 12-0 Region 2.
Blue Devils down Bears
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Union City 45-31 at The Devils Den on Monday in a Region 2 tilt.
Cambridge was led by Makenzie Yanc with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jordyn Wheeler added 10 points.
The Blue Devils are 16-5 overall and 9-2 in the region. Cambridge will conclude its regular season schedule on Thursday at home against Saegertown.
Union City (31)
VanTassel 3 5-6 11, Wierczkowski 4 0-1 8, Messenger 2 1-2 6, Reynolds 2 2-2 6, Higley 0 0-1 0.
Totals 11 8-12 31.
Cambridge Springs (45)
Yanc 5 5-9 15, Wheeler 5 0-0 10, Rauscher 1 5-6 7, Rodgers 2 0-0 6, Cole 2 0-0 4, Leandro 1 0-0 2, Zilhaver 0 1-2 1.
Totals 16 11-17 45.
Union City;7;10;8;6;—;31
Cambridge Springs;7;14;9;15;—;45
3-point goals: Union City — Messenger; Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 2.
Records: Union City 11-10, 6-5 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 16-5, 9-2 Region 2.
Knights too much for ’Dogs
The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Franklin 59-21 on Monday in a Region 5 tilt at Meadville Area Senior High School.
Aliviah Ashton paced the Bulldogs with 10 points. Marlaya McCoy and Alex Gallagher added six and three points, respectively.
Meadville is 6-15 overall and 1-8 in the region. The Bulldogs will conclude their regular season on Thursday at Oil City.
Franklin (59)
Ja. Blum 7 0-2 16, Adams 5 0-0 15, Boal 5 2-4 12, Je. Blum 4 0-0 9, Jannesse 2 3-4 7, Shinydecker 0 0-2 0.
Totals 23 5-10 59.
Meadville (21)
Ashton 4 0-2 10, McCoy 3 0-0 6, Gallagher 1 0-0 3, Puleio 1 0-0 2.
Totals 9 0-2 21.
Franklin;13;21;23;2;—;59
Meadville;10;0;6;5;—;21
3-point goals: Franklin — Adams 5, Ja. Blum 2, Je. Blum; Meadville — Ashton 2, Gallagher.
Records: Franklin 12-9, 6-3 Region 5; Meadville 6-15, 1-8 Region 5.
Eagles sweep Oilers
OIL CITY — The Conneaut girls basketball team beat Oil City 60-38 on Monday to sweep their season series with the Oilers.
Lainie Harrington stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Courtney Perrye and Hannah Brady added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Conneaut is 14-7 overall and 7-2 in the region. The Eagles will conclude their regular season on Thursday at Warren.
Dragons sweep Bulldogs
WARREN — The Warren boys and girls swimming teams swept Meadville in a dual meet on Monday, but two Meadville girls won four events.
The girls team lost 105-67. Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski were both four-time winners. Bloss won the 50 freestyle in 28.76 seconds. She also won the 100 freestyle (1:04.20). Gowetski won the 400 freestyle (4:47.80) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.36).
Bloss and Gowetski were members of the 200 medley relay with Brielle Cheney and Jaidyn Jordan that won in 2:13.49. The same foursome won the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.99).
The boys team lost 70-64. Isaac Johnson and Isaiah Minor each won twice.
Minor won the diving event with a score of 220.25 and Johnson won the 50 freestyle (25.46).
Minor and Johnson were also members of the winning 200 medley relay (2:28.43) with Aiden Mahoney and Brennen Dinsmore.
Meadville will host Mercyhurst Prep on Thursday for its last dual meet of the season.
