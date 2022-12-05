The Meadville girls basketball team earned its first win of the season in a 42-37 win against Union on Saturday in the consolation round of the Meadville tip off tournament.
The Bulldogs trailed 20-16 at halftime but outscored Union 26-17 in the second half.
Alex Gallagher paced the Bulldogs with 17 points. Marlaya McCoy and Sydney Burchard added nine and seven points, respectively.
Meadville (42)
Gallagher 6 5-10 17, McCoy 3 3-6 9, Burchard 1 4-7 7, Brannon 2 0-0 4, Ashton 1 1-4 3, Chambers 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 13-27 42.
Union (37)
A. Strauser 4 0-1 9, H. Strauser 3 1-2 7, Theuret 2 2-2 6, Gallagher 2 2-3 6, Gezik 2 0-0 4, Weaver 1 1-3 3, No. 2 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 9-15 37.
Meadville;6;10;15;11;—42
Union;6;14;8;9;—37
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard; Union — Strauser.
Records: Meadville 1-1, 0-0 Region 5; Union 0-2.
Bulldogs lose to Mars
SHARON — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to Mars 85-57 in the Sharon tip off tournament championship game on Saturday.
Mars led 20-10 after the first quarter and 43-30 at halftime.
Meadville’s Khalon Simmons scored 15 points to pace the Bulldogs. Kellen Ball and Jack Burchard added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Simmons was named to the all-tournament team.
Meadville (57)
Simmons 7 1-1 15, Ball 5 2-5 13, Burchard 5 1-1 11, Burnett 2 2-4 9, Luteran 2 0-0 5, Reichel 1 0-0 2, Sorensen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6-11 57.
Mars (85)
Sfanos 9 5-6 34, 5 1-1 11, Ceh 6 0-0 12, Koch 3 0-0 9, Cashdollas 2 0-0 4, Jordan 1 0-0 2, Navetta 1 4-4 7, Campbell 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 10-11 85.
Meadville;10;20;17;10;—57
Mars;20;23;24;18;—85
3-point goals: Meadville — Luteran, Burnett, Ball; Mars— Sfanos 4, Koch 3, Navetta.
Records: Meadville 1-1, 0-0 Region 7; Mars 2-0
Blue Devils win Lakeview tournament
STONEBORO — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Lakeview 49-38 to win the Lakeview tip off tournament on Saturday.
The Blue Devils held a 20-17 lead at halftime and outscored the Sailors 19-11 in the third quarter to pull away.
Brady Campbell, the tournament MVP, scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Owen Riley scored 14 points and Josh Reisenauer scored 11. Riley and Reisenauer each added seven rebounds while Reisenauer also dished four assists.
Cambridge Springs (49)
Campbell 5 0-1 13, Counasse 0 3-4 3, Reisenauer 4 3-4 11, Riley 6 0-0 14, Mazzadra 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2 2-2 7, Troutman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 9-13 49.
Lakeview (38)
Pence 5 2-5 13, Voorhees 1 0-0 3, Reiser 3 0-0 8, Dye 0 0-0 0, C.Fagley 1 6-8 9, Urey 0 0-0 0, L.Fagley 0 0-0 0, Birkner 0 2-2 2, Montgomery 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11-10-15-38.
Cambridge Springs;10;10;19;10;—49
Lakeview;10;7;11;10;—38
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Campbell 3, Riley 2, Schmidt; Lakeview— Reiser 2, Pence, Voorhees, C.Fagley, Montgomery.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-0, 0-0 Region 3; Lakeview 1-1, 0-0 Region 2.
Saegertown falls in tournament final
ALBION — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Northwestern 57-31 in the Northwestern tip off tournament championship game on Saturday.
Senior Hailee Gregor led the Panthers with 11 points. She was also named to the all-tournament team.
Lindsey Greco and Layilah Drakes each scored six points.
Saegertown (31)
Gregor 5 1-7 11, Greco 1 4-4 6, Drakes 3 0-2 6, Triola 2 0-0 4, Amory 1 1-2 4. Totals 12 6-15 31.
Northwestern (57)
Presser-Palmer 10 2-2 22, Yazembiak 8 0-0 18, Miller 1 1-2 4, Adams 2 0-0 4, Bird 1 1-2 3, Schwarts 1 1-2 3, Rastetter 0 3-4 3. Totals 23 8-12 57.
Saegertown;8;6;12;5;—;31
Northwestern;21;6;15;15;—;57
3-point goals: Saegertown — Amory; Northwestern — Yazembiak 2, Miller.
Records: Saegertown 1-1, 0-0 Region 2; Northwestern 2-0, 0-0 Region 3.
Panthers win tournament title
SHEFFIELD — The Saegertown boys basketball team beat Sheffield 72-56 in the Sheffield tip off tournament championship game on Saturday.
After trailing 17-14 after the first quarter, Saegertown outscored Sheffield 58-39 over the final three quarters.
Senior Brady Greco paced the Panthers with 21 points. Collin Jones scored 18 points and Zach Yoder added 14. As a team, Saegertown was 19-25 from the free throw line.
Saegertown (72)
Greco 9 1-2 21, Jones 4 10-13 18, Yoder 6 1-1 14, Zirkle 3 1-2 7, Shaffer 2 2-3 6, Wilkinson 0 2-2 2, Huson 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 19-25 72.
Sheffield (56)
Finch 9 5-7 23, McNeal 6 2-2 15, Wotorson 3 3-6 9, Hardwick 3 0-0 7, Silvis 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-15 56.
Saegertown;14;17;21;19;—72
Sheffield;17;9;6;24;—56
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 2, Yoder; Sheffield — McNeal, Hardwick.
Records: Saegertown 2-0, 0-0 Region 2; Sheffield 1-1.
Cambridge beats West Middlesex, wins tourney
WEST MIDDLESEX — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat West Middlesex 36-16 to win the West Middlesex tip off tournament championship on Saturday.
The Blue Devils’ defense didn’t allow more than five points in any quarter. Offensively, Cambridge had a 17-point outburst in the third quarter.
Jordyn Wheeler led the team with 10 points. Brooklyn Cole scored eight points and Hailee Rodgers added seven.
Cambridge Springs (36)
Cole 3 2-3 8, Rauscher 2 0-1 5, Wheeler 4 0-0 10, Yanc 2 0-0 4, Rodgers 2 3-4 7, Boozer 0 0-0 0, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Zilhaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 36.
West Middlesex (16)
S.Mild 0 0-0 0, Babcock 0 5-7 5, Blaze 0 1-2 1, Kildoo 0 0-0 0, Briggs 1 0-0 2, E.Mild 0 0-0 0, Stevens 1 6-9 8. Totals: 2 12-18 16.
Cambridge Springs;8;6;17;5;—36
West Middlesex;3;4;4;5;—16
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Wheeler 2, Rauscher.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-0, 0-0 Region 2; West Middlesex 1-1, 0-0 Region 1.
Maplewood earns first win
WARREN — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Keystone 62-34 to earn its first win of the season on Saturday in the consolation round of the Warren tip off tournament.
Senior Sadie Thomas paced the Tigers with 20 points and Savannah O’Hara added 17.
The Tigers combined for nine 3-pointers. Thomas and O’Hara each had three. Bailey Varndell, Maggie Means and Madison Eimer each made one.
Maplewood (62)
Thomas 7 3-4 20, S. O’Hara 7 0-0 17, Varndell 3 2-2 9, Means 2 0-0 5, Eimer 1 0-0 3, Despenes 2 0-0 4, Koelle 1 0-0 2, M. O’Hara 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-6 62.
Keystone (34)
Gruber 5 0-0 10, Bowser 7 1-3 15, Reyes 2 0-0 4, Winters 1 0-0 2, Say 0 1-2 1, Traister 1 0-0 1. Totals 16 2-5 34.
Maplewood;23;15;13;11;—62
Keystone;10;9;11;4;—34
3-point goals: Maplewood — Thomas 3, M. O’Hara 3, Varndell, Means, Eimer.
Records: Maplewood, 1-1, 0-0 Region 2; Keystone 0-2.
Cochranton loses to Fairview 44-15
HARBOR CREEK — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost to Fairview 44-15 in the consolation round of the Harbor Creek tip off tournament on Saturday.
Cochranton struggled offensively and didn’t score more than five points in any quarter.
Eve Pfeiffer led the Cardinals with seven points. Ella Gallo and Marley Rodax scored four and three points, respectively.
Cochranton (15)
Pfeiffer 2 2-2 7, Gallo 1 2-2 4, Rodax 1 0-0 3, Williams 0 1-3 1. Totals 3 5-7 15.
Fairview (44)
Garrity 5 3-4 16, Heidt 5 0-0 10, Sholes 2 3-5 7, Gennuso 2 0-0 4, DiStefano 1 0-0 3, Agnello 1 0-0 2, Greene 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-9 44.
Cochranton;5;2;5;3;—15
Fairview;12;12;15;5;—44
3-point goals: Cochranton — Rodax; Fairview — Garrity 3, DiStefano.
Records: Cochranton 0-2, 0-0 Region 2; Fairview 1-1, 0-0 Region 6.
Conneaut loses tournament title game
FRANKLIN — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Redbank Valley 77-43 in the Franklin tip off tournament championship game on Saturday.
Redbank Valley’s duo of Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman combined for 64 points in the win.
Pacing the Lady Eagles in points was sophomore Lainie Harrington with 22. She also added seven rebounds and three assists.
Redbank Valley (77)
Harmon 16 2-2 35, Huffman 13 2-5 29, Bond 2 0-0 4, Rearick 2 0-0 4, Brannano 1 1-3 3, Bond 0 1-2 1, White 0 1-2 1. Totals 34 7-13 77.
Conneaut (43)
L. Harrington 9 3-5 22, Perrye 3 0-0 6, Brady 2 0-0 4, Detelich 2 0-0 4, Crabb 1 0-0 2, Pof 1 0-0 2, E. Harrington 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 3-6 43.
Redbank Valley;28;21;17;12;—77
Conneaut;11;8;16;8;—43
3-point goals: Redbank Valley — Huffman 2, Harmon; Conneaut — L. Harrington, E. Harrington.
Records: Redbank Valley 2-0; Conneaut 1-1, 0-0 Region 5.
Tigers drop to 0-2
ROCKY GROVE — The Maplewood boys basketball team lost to Titusville 61-27 in the consolation round of the Rocky Grove tip off tournament on Saturday.
Senior Cole Doolittle scored 20 points to pace the Tigers. He tallied eight field goals and was 4-5 from the free throw line.
Maplewood lost to Cranberry 60-31 on Friday in the opening round of the tournament.
Conneaut’s Gould, Hearn champions at Hickory
HERMITAGE — Conneaut wrestlers Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn each were named a champion at the Hickory Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Gould, at 133-pounds, won his bracket with a 15-0 technical fall against Northwestern’s Kolton Sutter.
Hearn, at 160-pounds, pinned Kaden Dennis of Johnsonburg to win his bracket.
As a team, Conneaut placed 11th at the tournament. Also placing was Isaiah Gilchrest. Gilchrest, at 285, placed seventh.
Cochranton was 12th at the tournament. The Cardinals’ top finisher was Kyle Lantz. Lantz finished second in the 114-pound bracket. Lantz lost the title match via fall in 3:54 to Luke Willochell of Greater Latrobe.
Also placing for Cochranton was Cash Morrell (145) in fifth, Blake Foulk (139) in seventh and Noah McMaster (215) in seventh.
Cambridge Springs finished 17th and had three medal-winners. Brody Beck led the Blue Devils (139) in fifth place. Rowan Feikles (107) and Preston Gorton (139) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
Maplewood was 19th at the tournament. The Tigers only top-eight finisher was Chase Blake. Blake finished sixth at 133-pounds.
Fort LeBoeuf won the tournament with two champions, four second-place finishers and six more medal-winners.
On the all-academic team was Gould, Hearn and fellow Conneaut wrestler Logan Groover.
Bulldogs drop three games in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, New York — The Meadville hockey team lost three games at the Jamestown tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost to Peters Township 4-0 on Friday. The ’Dogs then lost to Ontario Hockey Academy 4-0 on Saturday and St. Edwards 5-0 on Saturday.
Overall, Meadville was outshot 128-25 at the tournament.
“We’re a joke at the moment. I feel bad for Sam Coppola. He played well all weekend long,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “All three of those games could have been double digit losses if it wasn’t for him.”
Meadville has a couple days off before traveling to Greater Latrobe on Thursday.
“We need to compete harder. We’re an easy team to play against right now,” Plunkett said. “Hopefully a few days away from the rink can do us some good.”
