HERMITAGE — The Meadville boys basketball team lost a non-region tilt with Kennedy Catholic on Saturday 57-48.
The game was tied at 41 after three quarters of play, but Kennedy Catholic outscored Meadville 16-7 in the final quarter.
Sophomore guards Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.
Meadville is 6-14 overall and will host McDowell on Tuesday.
Meadville (48)
Burchard 6 2-2 16, Luteran 7 0-0 16, Burnett 2 1-1 5, Ball 2 1-1 5, Simmons 2 0-0 4, Reichel 0 2-2 2.
Totals 19 5-6 48.
Kennedy Catholic (57)
T. Hart 5 5-7 17, Hailstock 3 6-8 14, Ondo 4 0-0 8, Southward 2 1-4 7, Gwin 3 1-4 7, R. Hart 2 0-0 4.
Totals 20 23-38 66.
Meadville;14;17;10;7;—;48
Kennedy Catholic;13;9;19;16;—;57
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard 2, Luteran 2; Kennedy Catholic — Hailstock 3, Southward 2, T. Hart.
Records: Meadville 6-14, 4-6 Region 7; Kennedy Catholic 11-8, 5-1 Region 1.
Chargers win league championship
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team beat Bethel Christian Academy 61-38 on Saturday to capture a league championship.
Allen Miller led the Chargers in scoring with 14 points. Allen Miller and Aaron Hoegerl added 11 and 10, respectively.
“I am very proud of my guys who were able to secure the first league championship since I have been a coach for CCA,” head coach Jeff Steiger said. “ With no seniors on the team and a very good junior high program, Crawford Christian has a great future ahead of them.”
Crawford Christian will play two games this week before heading to Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to play in the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament. There are 112 teams signed up to participate in the three-day tournament.
Crawford Christian Academy (61)
Miller 6 1-1 14, Hemlock 5 0-0 11, Hoegerl 4 0-0 10, Frano 4 0-0 9, Mattocks 4 0-0 8, Keyser 2 0-1 7, Hart 1 0-0 2.
Totals 27 1-2 61.
Bethel Christian Academy (38)
Sam 6 0-0 12, Rob 4 3-4 11, Ryler 4 2-4 10, Nolan 2 1-4 5, Aiden 0 0-2 0.
Totals 20 23-38 66.
CCA;17;9;22;13;—;61
BCA;8;9;14;7;—;38
3-point goals: CCA — Burchard 2, Luteran 2.
Cambridge wins on the road
FOXBURG — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55-46 in a non-region game on Saturday.
AC Valley, a Class A school in District 9, battled Cambridge to a tie at 31 entering the final quarter. The Blue Devils outscored AC Valley 22-15 in the fourth to win the game.
Four Blue Devils finished with double digit points. Josh Reisenauer led the way with 16 points. Brady Campbell and Ethan Counasse each scored 11 and Parker Schmidt added 10.
Cambridge is 15-5 overall and will play at Saegertown on Tuesday.
Cambridge Springs (55)
Reisenauer 7 2-2 16, Campbell 4 2-2 11, Counasse 2 5-7 11, Schmidt 5 0-0 10, Riley 3 1-4 7.
Totals 21 10-15 55.
AC Valley (46)
Clover 6 4-9 16, Preston 5 1-3 12, Cooper 5 0-1 11, Dittman 2 0-0 5, Best 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 5-13 46.
Cambridge Springs;17;7;9;22;—;55
AC Valley;12;8;11;15;—;46
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Counasse 2, Campbell; AC Valley — Preston, Cooper, Dittman.
Records: Cambridge Springs 15-5, 10-0 Region 3.
Cards’ rally falls short
RUSSELL — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost to Eisenhower 66-60 in a Region 3 matchup on Friday.
The Cardinals trailed 44-28 entering the fourth quarter. Cochranton outscored Eisenhower 32-22 in the final eight minutes but fell short of a comeback.
Senior Chase Miller led the way with 25 points. Brady Rynd and Walker Carroll added 10 and nine, respectively.
Cochranton is 8-12 overall and 5-5 in the region. The Cards will host Youngsville on Tuesday.
Cochranton (60)
C. Miller 11 2-3 26, B. Rynd 4 2-6 10, W. Carroll 3 1-2 9, J. Rynd 2 2-2 6, Homa 3 0-2 6, D. Carroll 1 0-0 3.
Totals 24 7-15 60.
Eisenhower (66)
Lookenhouse 5 9-12 20, Hunt 3 11-18, 16, Bunk 5 2-4 12, Lindemuth 3 0-0 6, Palmieri 2 0-0 6, Fincher 1 0-0 2, Seymour 1 0-0 2, Black 0 1-4 1.
Totals 20 23-38 66.
Cochranton;8;7;13;32;—;60
Eisenhower;13;14;17;22;—;66
3-point goals: Cochranton — C. Miller 2, W. Carroll 2, D. Carroll; Eisenhower — Palmieri 2, Lookenhouse.
Records: Cochranton 15-5, 5-5 Region 3; Eisenhower 11-9, 6-4 Region 3.
