ERIE — The Meadville wrestling team improve to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 5 action with a 60-6 win against Erie High School on Wednesday.
Only six bouts had action as there was five forfeits and two double forfeits. The Bulldogs were 6-0 in those six bouts with six pins.
At 114, Ben Fuller pinned Cameron Still in two minutes and 32 seconds. Also with falls were Stephen Ernst (133) in 4:56, Ryder Say (145) in 0:39, Rocco Woodrow (160) in 1:23, Alaric Jones (172) in 0:28 and Ty Tidball (215) in 1:39.
Meadville will be compete at the Fred Bell tournament this weekend.
Panthers rally to beat Muskies
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team beat Jamestown 59-49 in a non-region contest at Saegertown High School on Wednesday.
The Panthers faced a 25-20 deficit at halftime. Saegertown outscored Jamestown 19-10 in the third quarter to take a lead and then outscored them 20-14 in the final eight minutes to win the game.
Saegertown was paced by Sully Zirkle with 15 points. Brady Greco, Henry Shaffer and Zach Yoder added 14, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Saegertown is 11-4 overall. The Panthers will play at Region 3 foe Cochranton on Friday.
Jamestown (49)
Keyser 11 5-7 29, Planavsky 3 0-0 6, Popielarcheck 2 0-1 4, Ford 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 3, Hill 1 0-0 2, Fernent 1 0-2 2.
Totals 20 5-10 49.
Saegertown (59)
Zirkle 7 1-2 15, Greco 5 4-4 14, Shaffer 3 3-7 11, Yoder 4 0-0 10, Jones 3 2-5 9.
Totals 23 10-18 59.
Jamestown;10;15;10;14;—;49
Saegertown;9;11;19;20;—;59
3-point goals: Jamestown — Keyser 2, Ford, Williams; Saegertown — Gallo 2, Ritcher, McGill.
Records: Jamestown 9-6, 1-1 Region 1; Saegertown 11-4, 4-2 Region 3.
