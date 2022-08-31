WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Meadville boys soccer team opened its season with a 6-1 loss to General McLane on Monday at General McLane High School.
At halftime, the score was even at 1-1. Senior Matt DeVore scored on a free kick from about 35 yards out to put Meadville on the board.
“At halftime coach Miller and assistant coach Wilson let the team know although they were pleased with the hustle and intensity, the team had to improve on its 14 lost 50/50 balls, five of which were inside the 18,” head coach Jim Miller said. “The coaching staff let the men know that if this wasn’t corrected the outcome would be a loss. The second half saw Meadville lose 10 50/50 balls and four inside the 18. GM was on spot as they were able to score five more times, while Meadville struggled to get the ball out of their own end.”
Leading General McLane in scoring was Cooper Robson with three goals. David Price, Carter Sindlinger and Colin Bruce each scored once.
“Meadville is starting at least five players who have never started a high school soccer game,” Miller said. “The one key to success with this team will be heart on defense, which will include getting to the ball first. We know the prescription to fix this: practice winning the balls in the air with physicality.”
Meadville will play at Conneaut today at 6 p.m.
Lady ’Dogs lose road bout
HARBORCREEK — The Meadville girls soccer team lost to Harbor Creek 10-0 on Monday.
Scoring for the Huskies were Leya Bretz (6), Mariska Habursky (2), Olivia Mudry (1) and Gabby Licata (1).
Meadville is now 0-2 on the season. The Lady Bulldogs will play again on Saturday when the team hosts General McLane at 4 p.m.
