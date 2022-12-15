The Meadville girls basketball team beat Slippery Rock 59-34 in a non-region game on Wednesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
The Bulldogs converted on seven 3-pointers and outscored the Rockets in every quarter. Meadville led 31-16 at the halfway point and added to its lead in the second half.
Sydney Burchard, Marlaya McCoy and Megan Puleio each scored two 3-pointers and Alex Gallagher made one. Gallagher led the team in points with 17 while McCoy and Puleio added 16 and 14, respectively.
Meadville is 2-4 this season and will play next in the Farrell Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
Panthers best Knights
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown wrestling team defeated Region 2 opponent Franklin 52-15 on Wednesday for its first dual meet win of the season.
The match started at 215 where Porter Brooks pinned Gary Kiselka in 3 minutes and 44 seconds. Logan Corner then earned another pin at 285 after defeating Kanyon Crawford in 2:22.
After the Panthers earned a forfeit at 107, Carter Beck defeated Cael Dailey at 114 via a pin in 5:11. Beck improved his record to 7-0 on the season in a matchup where both wrestlers were state-ranked. Then at 127, Travis Huya pinned Hunter Hedglin in 1:32.
After Huya’s win, a couple results went the Knights’ way. At 133, Nick Craig was pinned in 57 seconds by Dallas Ross. The Knights also won via forfeit at 139.
Nolan Hughes got the Panthers back on track after earning a 9-1 major decision over Calan Hollis at 145. After Greg Kiser won via forfeit at 145, Garrick Jordan pinned Trystin Boocks in 3:41 at 160.
At 172, Jonah Heckathorne defeated Gabe Jordan 5-2. Then, Aaron Shartle ended the night at 189 after pinning Jeremy Cunningham in 2:56.
Saegertown will be back in action on the road on Tuesday against another region opponent in Cochranton at 7 p.m.
Cardinals earn first win of season 65-59
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team defeated non-region opponent George Junior Republic 65-59 for its first win of the season on Wednesday at the Bird Cage. The Cardinals are now 1-3.
After trailing by one at halftime, the Cardinals used a 34-27 advantage in the second half to earn the win.
Chase Miller led the Cardinals with 21 points on eight made shots from the field. Dawson Carroll and Landon Homa also ended the night in double figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Overall, the Cardinals converted on 11 3-point attempts. Carroll had the most 3-pointers with four. Homa earned three while Miller registered two.
Cochranton will play another non-region opponent on the road on Friday at Girard at 7 p.m.
