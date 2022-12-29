FARRELL — The Meadville boys basketball team beat Redbank Valley 56-55 in overtime on Wednesday in the consolation bracket of the Farrell holiday tournament.
Sophomore Jack Burchard converted on a free throw with less than 10 seconds left in the game to push Meadville ahead by one point.
Senior Khalon Simmons paced the Bulldogs with 29 points. Burchard finished with 10 and Kellen Ball scored seven.
Meadville moved to 3-6 overall and will play at Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday in a Region 7 matchup.
Meadville (56)
Simmons 12 3-5 29, Burchard 4 1-2 10, Ball 3 0-0 7, Grenaway 3 0-0 6, Burnett 2 0-0 4.
Totals 24 4-7 56.
Redbank Valley (55)
Totals 12 7-12 55.
Meadville;16;10;16;8;6;—;56
Redbank Valley;13;10;20;7;5;—;55
3-point goals: Meadville — Simmons 2, Burchard, Ball.
Records: Meadville 3-6, 1-0 Region 7.
Meadville beats AC Valley
FARRELL — The Meadville girls basketball team beat AC Valley 31-14 in the consolation round of the Farrell holiday tournament on Wednesday.
Alex Gallgher led the team with eight points. Megan Puleio and Sydney Burchard added six and five, respectively.
Meadville’s defense allowed more than three points in a quarter just once and outscored AC Valley in each quarter.
Meadville is 3-4 overall and will host Hickory on Tuesday.
AC Valley (14)
Dehart 2 2-6 7, Parks 1 5-9 7, McVay 0 0-2 0.
Totals 3 7-17 14.
Meadville (31)
Gallagher 2 2-8 8, Puleio 3 0-0 6, Burchard 2 0-2 5, Ashton 2 0-0 4, McCoy 2 0-2 4, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Brannon 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 2-12 31.
AC Valley;2;6;3;3;—;14
Meadville;8;9;10;4;—;31
3-point goals: AC Valley — Dehart; Meadville — Gallagher 2, Burchard.
Records: Meadville 3-4, 0-0 Region 5.
Saegertown downs Moniteau
MERCER — The Saegertown boys basketball team beat Moniteau 66-52 in the consolation round of the Mercer holiday tournament on Wednesday.
Zach Yoder led the Panthers with 18 points. Brady Greco and Henry Shaffer were in double figures with 17 and 10 points, respectively.
“It was a great bounce back game after a tough loss (Tuesday). We battled through some adversity tonight and got key minutes from several players,” Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. “We played a great second half and shared the ball very well making great decisions and getting key stops in the second half, especially the fourth quarter.”
Saegertown is 6-3 and will host Cochranton on Tuesday.
Moniteau (52)
Delarosa-Rugg 8 1-3 21, Jackson 5 1-2 11, Thomas 3 5-8 11, Early 1 2-3 4, Martino 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 9-16 52.
Saegertown (66)
Yoder 8 0-0 18, Greco 6 4-4 17, Shaffer 5 0-0 10, Jones 3 3-4 9, Zirkle 3 0-0 6, Laperriere 1 0-0 2, Grundy 1 0-0 2.
Totals 28 7-8 66.
Moniteau;19;14;7;12;—;52
Saegertown;18;13;13;22;—;66
3-point goals: Moniteau — Delarosa-Rugg 4; Saegertown — Yoder 2, Greco.
Records: Saegertown 6-3, 0-0 Region 3.
Panthers fall to Rockets
STONEBORO — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Slippery Rock 33-23 in the consolation bracket of the Lakeview holiday tournament on Wednesday.
Lindsey Greco led the Panthers with nine points. Lyndzee Amory and Hailee Gregor each added six.
Saegertown is 5-5 overall and will host Cochranton Jan. 5 for a Region 2 matchup.
Slippery Rock (33)
Bissel 3 2-2 9, Sabo 3 0-1 7, Compbil 3 0-0 6, Coffaro 2 0-0 6, Romanovich 1 0-0 3, Double 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 2-3 33.
Saegertown (23)
Greco 2 4-6 9, Gregor 2 2-6 6, Amory 1 4-6 6, Triola 1 0-2 2.
Totals 6 10-20 23.
Slippery Rock;11;5;8;9;—;33
Saegertown;5;3;8;7;—;23
3-point goals: Slippery Rock — Coffaro 2, Bissel, Sabo, Romanovich; Saegertown — Greco.
Records: Slippery Rock 2-7, 0-1 Region 4; Saegertown 5-5, 1-0 Region 2.
Cochranton loses on the road
TITUSVILLE — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost a non-region matchup to Titusville 61-55 on Wednesday at Titusville High School.
Chase Miller paced the Cardinals with 23 points and Landon Homa added 13.
After a tied first quarter, a six-point outing from Cochranton in the second quarter gave Titusville a lead.
Cochranton is 2-5 and will play at Saegertown on Tuesday.
Cochranton (55)
C. Miller 10 1-7 23, Homa 4 2-2 13, Matt 2 2-2 6, Rynd 3 0-2 6, D. Carroll 1 0-0 3, W. Carroll 1 0-0 2, D. Miller 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 5-13 55.
Titusville (61)
Perez 8 12-13 31, Neely 5 0-1 13, Wheeling 3 2-4 9, Fratus 2 1-3 6, Colon 0 2-4 2.
Totals 18 17-25 61.
Cochranton;12;6;17;20;—;55
Titusville;12;13;18;18;—;61
3-point goals: Cochranton — Homa 3, C. Miller 2, D. Carroll; Saegertown — Greco.
Records: Cochranton 2-5, 0-0 Region 3; Titusville 6-3, 0-0 Region 6.
