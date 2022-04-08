ERIE — The Meadville boys volleyball team beat McDowell in five sets (25-17, 18-15, 24-26, 25-19, 15-11) at McDowell High School on Thursday.
Jackson Decker racked up 22 kills in the match while Julian Jones had 18 and nine digs. Mitch McKain had seven kills and four aces, Cam Schleicher recorded four kills and five digs and Braden Bosco tallied five kills and six digs.
At setter, Caden Mealy dished 48 assists to go with six digs and four kills.
The win puts Meadville at 4-0 overall on the season and 2-0 in the region. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Erie First Christian on Tuesday.
Cardinals sweep Bison
WATERFORD — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-9) at Fort LeBoeuf High School on Thursday.
The Cardinals were led by Landon Homa with five kills, Greyson Jackson with six assists and Dawson Carroll with seven aces.
Cochranton is now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in region play. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Saegertown today at the Bird Cage.
Conneaut beats Farrell 3-0
FARRELL — The Conneaut boys volleyball team beat Farrell 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-16) at Farrell High School on Thursday.
Carter Osborn served up nine aces and dished eight assists while Spencer Foister recorded four aces and ten assists. Nick Fidanza also had eight aces. Above the net, Nolan Rados crushed five kills while Tristan Shelatz and Evan Alsdorf each had three.
“The boys hit the court strong out of the gate,” assistant coach Shawnya Mast said. “We were able to change up our rotations a little and they responded well.”
Conneaut moved to 3-0 on the season. The Eagles are scheduled to host McDowell on Tuesday.
Panthers dominate Ramblers
ERIE — The Saegertown Panthers swept Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-17) in boys volleyball action on Thursday at the Hagerty Family Events Center.
Junior Brady Greco dished 21 assists in the win. Conrad Williams and Jaden Wilkins each had seven kills. The team combined for 12 aces and five blocks.
Saegertown is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. The Panthers are scheduled to play Cochranton tomorrow on the road.