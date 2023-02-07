RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Rocky Grove 57-12 in a Region 2 matchup at Maplewood High School on Monday.
The Tigers outscored the Orioles 26-2 in the first quarter and didn’t look back from there.
Senior Sadie Thomas led the team with 16 points. Madison Eimer added 11 and Maggie Means scored eight.
Maplewood is undefeated in region action at 10-0 and is 16-4 overall. The Tigers will play at Saegertown on Thursday.
Rocky Grove (12)
Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Rice 2 0-2 4, Reyburn 1 0-0 2, Konetsky 1 0-0 2, Cresswell 0 0-2 0.
Totals 6 0-4 12.
Maplewood (57)
Thomas 8 0-0 16, Eimer 5 1-1 11, Means 4 0-0 8, Koelle 2 3-4 7, Vergona 1 3-5 6, M. O’Hara 2 0-0 5, Franzier 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 7-10 57.
Rocky Grove;2;6;2;2;—;12
Maplewood;26;15;8;8;—;57
3-point goals: Maplewood — M. O;Hara.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-19, 0-10 Region 2; Maplewood 16-4, 10-0 Region 2.
Blue Devils dominate at home
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Youngsville 56-12 at The Devils Den on Monday in a Region 2 game.
The Blue Devils were led by Makenzie Yanc with 23 points. Yanc added nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Hailee Rodgers scored 14 points.
Cambridge is 14-5 overall and 7-2 in the region. The Blue Devils will play at Cochranton on Thursday.
Youngsville (12)
Robinault 1 3-5 5, VanGuilder 0 2-4 2, Darling 1 0-0 2, May 1 0-2 2, Greseley 0 1-4 1.
Totals 3 6-15 12.
Cambridge Springs (56)
Yanc 9 5-8 23, Rodgers 5 2-2 14, Rauscher 2 0-0 5, Wheeler 2 1-2 5, Leandro 2 0-0 4, Cole 2 0-0 4, Zilhaver 0 1-4 1.
Totals 22 9-12 56.
Youngsville;0;3;4;5;—;12
Cambridge Springs;22;16;14;4;—;56
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 2, Rauscher.
Records: Youngsville 9-10, 4-5 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 14-5, 7-2 Region 2.
Cardinals lose to Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost to Sharpsville 59-39 in a non-region game on Monday.
Sophomore Eve Pfeiffer led the Cards with 10 points. Fellow sophomore Macie Williams added seven.
Cochranton is 7-12 overall and will host Cambridge Springs on Thursday for a Region 2 matchup.
Cochranton (39)
Pfeiffer 3 2-4 10, Williams 3 0-0 7, Gallo 2 2-2 6, McCartney 1 2-5 4, Lyons 1 2-2 4, Knapka 1 1-2 3, Bean 0 2-3 2, Hansen 0 0-2 0.
Totals 11 11-20 39.
Sharpsville (59)
Fry 6 2-2 15, Kipman 4 3-4 11, Polko 5 0-1 11, Hanley 4 1-2 9, Messet 1 2-2 4, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Steiner 1 0-0 2, Fry 1 0-0 2, Masters 1 0-0 2, Hassan 0 1-2 1.
Totals 24 9-13 59.
Cochranton;10;5;7;17;—;39
Sharpsville;18;13;17;11—;59
3-point goals: Cochranton — Pfeiffer 2, Williams; Sharpsville — Fry, Polko.
Records: Cochranton 7-12, 5-4 Region 2; Sharpsville 9-10, 4-5 Region 4.
Eagles take down Knights
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team beat Region 5 foe Franklin 46-34 on Monday to break a tie in the region standings.
Lainie Harrington scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished four assists to pace the Eagles. Jacqui Detelich drilled four 3-pointers and Hannah Brady tallied seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
Conneaut is 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the region. The Eagles will host Corry on Thursday.
Franklin (34)
Adams 3 9-9 16, Ja. Blum 2 3-4 8, Je. Blum 2 1-2 6, Boal 1 0-1 2, Hicks 1 0-0 2.
Totals 9 13-16 34.
Conneaut (46)
L. Harrington 6 4-6 17, Detelich 4 0-0 12, Brady 2 3-6 7, E. Harrington 1 2-6 4, Poff 0 3-4 3, Crabb 1 0-0 2, Co. Perrye 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 13-24 46.
Franklin;7;9;2;16;—;34
Conneaut;4;18;13;11;—;46
3-point goals: Franklin — Adams, Ja. Blum, Je. Blum; Conneaut — Detelich 4, L. Harrington.
Records: Franklin 10-9, 4-3 Region 5; Conneaut 12-7, 5-2 Region 5.
Corry beats Meadville
CORRY — The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Corry 40-27 in a Region 5 tilt at Corry High School on Monday.
Marlaya McCoy scored 12 points to pace the Bulldogs.
Meadville will host Warren on Thursday in another region affair.
Meadville (27)
McCoy 3 4-6 12, Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Puleio 2 0-0 4, Ashton 1 1-2 3, Burchard 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 5-8 27.
Corry (40)
Elchynski 4 0-0 10, Hasbrouck 4 1-6 9, Porter 3 2-4 9, Albers 2 2-5 7, Rogers 1 1-2 3, Burlew 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 6-17 40.
Meadville;14;4;0;9;—;27
Corry;8;7;10;15;—;40
3-point goals: Meadville — McCoy 2; Corry — Elchynski 2, Albers Porter.
Records: Meadville 5-13, 1-6 Region 5; Corry 4-13, 1-6 Region 5.
Trojans sweep Bulldogs
ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams were swept by McDowell in a dual meet at McDowell High School on Monday.
The boys team lost 131-36. Winning two events were Isaac Johnson and Isaiah Minor.
Johnson won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute and 51.83 seconds. The senior also won the 100 backstroke (58.20). Minor won the 500 freestyle (24.33) and the diving event with a score of 216.
The girls lost 109-70. The Bulldogs featured two three-time winners — Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski.
Bloss won the 50 freestyle (25.11), the 100 backstroke (1:00.44) and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:56.92), which won by 0.08 seconds.
Also on the 400 freestyle relay was Jaidyn Jordan, Brielle Cheney and Gowestki. Gowestki also won the 100 freestyle (55.33) and the 200 individual medley (2:17.19).
Meadville will host Cathedral Prep on Thursday.
