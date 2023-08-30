SHARON — The Maplewood girls soccer team beat Sharon 6-0 in a non-region game to open its season on Tuesday at Sharon High School.
Adriana Stearns scored three times to earn a hat trick. Also scoring was Reagan Cox and Claire Holcomb twice. Holcomb, Cox and Izzy McGowan each had an assist.
In goal, Maddy Banik earned a shutout.
Maplewood is 1-0 and will host Iroquois on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a Region 3 game.
Meadville takes second at JC Martin
ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team took second place at the Erie mega match today at JC Martin Golf Course.
The Bulldogs shot an overall score of 133 and were led by Kelsi Hefner, who shot 41. Also contributing for Meadville were Brooke Hart (42), Taylor Tidball (50), Cerese Litzinger (51) and Sara Pifer (60).
McDowell won the match with a team score of 114. Alexis Marsh, who shot a score of 35, had the lowest individual score in the mega match.
The Meadville girls will be back in action on Sept. 6 at the Tam O’Shanter tournament.
Erie Mega Match
1st McDowell (114)
Alexis Marsh - 35
Ella Bickel - 38
Analise Wolf - 41
Genelia Kang - 41 x
Bella Teaton - 50 x
2nd Meadville (133)
Kelsi Hefner - 41
Brooke Hart - 42
Taylor Tidbal l- 50
Cerese Litzinger - 51 x
Sara Pifer 60 x
3rd Warren (153)
Kate Shippe - 45
Maddie Walker - 53
Elissa Errett - 55
Maelee Manderville - 60 x
Katherine Smith - 68 x
4th Erie High (162)
Rachelle Messner - 48
Josie Berdis - 49
Zoey Gabbard - 54
Maevyn Riefstah l- 59
Annika Scharrer - 60 x
Maddison Carrier - 72 x
x = does not count towards team score
CCA falls to Grove City
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team lost to Grove City Christian 4-1 on Tuesday at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp.
Grove City led 2-0 at halftime. The Chargers missed a penalty kick late in the first half.
“We were disjointed and out of sync. We also made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the back that Grove City took advantage of,” Crawford Christian head coach Steven Mattocks said. “We narrowed the lead to 2-1 and it looked like we were getting back into the game, but then we gave up another pair of goals.”
Crawford Christian is 0-1-1 and will host Saegertown on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Eagles drop game against Lancers
EDINBORO — The Conneaut girls soccer team lost its first game of the season, a non-region contest to General McLane 4-0 on Monday.
General McLane scored three goals in the second half of the game and goalkeeper Bella Dibble posted a shutout.
Lena Bookhamer and Emma Walker both scored goals, and Sydney Rotko had two. Bookhamer also had three assists.
For the Eagles, Haylee Morini had 22 saves.
Conneaut plays again today at 6 p.m. in Greenville.
Crawford Christian sweeps Erie First
ERIE — The Crawford Christian Academy girls volleyball team swept Erie First on the road on Monday (25-23, 25-15, 25-19).
Emma Walton led with 11 assists. Abryanna Epps and Natalie Held each had 5 kills. Erie First won the JV match.
The Chargers will play again on Sept. 5 at Christian Life at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.