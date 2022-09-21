RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood Tigers volleyball team swept Erie First Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-15) during a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Bailey Varndell dished 24 assists and added five aces. Sadie Thomas recorded seven kills and seven aces while Elizabeth Hunter added seven kills.
Maplewood will play at Cambridge Springs on Thursday in another region match.
Cochranton sweeps Youngsville
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals volleyball team swept Youngsville 3-0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-17) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Needler led the attack with nine kills while Devyn Sokol and Marley Rodax added seven and five, respectively. Claire McCartney recorded four aces.
Cochranton is 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Region 2 action. The Cards return to action Tuesday to host Maplewood.
Saegertown cross country splits at Rocky Grove
SUGARCREEK — The Saegertown boys and girls cross country teams split against Rocky Grove during Tuesday’s dual meet.
The Saegertown girls won 25-33. Camryn Harakal was the top finisher in second at 22 minutes and 25 seconds. The Panthers also took placed fourth, fifth and sixth. Margaret Hughes was fourth (23:21), Skyler Bland was fifth (23:22) and Emma Spencer was sixth (24:41).
The girls team is 3-0 in dual meets this season.
The boys team lost 20-39 and are 2-1 this year.
Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick won the race (16:55). Michael DeJohn finished seventh (18:43) and Eddie Hazlet was eighth (18:53).
Saegertown cross country will compete again on Sept. 28 at Maplewood.
Bulldogs sweep Ramblers
ERIE — The Meadville girls volleyball team defeated Region 5 opponent Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-15) on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs’ record now stands at 4-1 on the season.
Emma Parks earned 15 kills and seven digs while Brooke Hart compiled five aces. Elliott Schleicher orchestrated the offense with 20 assists.
Meadville will next host another Region 5 foe in General McLane on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Panthers win in sweep
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls volleyball team swept Region 3 opponent Wilmington 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) on Tuesday.
Brywn McLaughlin led the Lady Panthers with 11 kills while Alyssa Arblaster and Lyndzee Amory added 10 and seven, respectively. Defensively, Rylie Braymer led with seven digs. Camryn Trzeciak and Lindsey Greco recorded four and three aces, respectively. Greco also dished out 34 assists.
Saegertown will next play an away match against region opponent Sharon on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Eagles take care of Trojans
ERIE — The Conneaut girls volleyball team defeated Region 5 foe McDowell in three sets (25-14, 25-19, 26-24) on Tuesday.
Kaylee Mattera stuffed the stat sheet with 14 kills, five digs and three aces. Sylvia Prebor contributed 11 kills and three blocks. Kenzie Wensel compiled five aces and digs. Payten Karastury paced the offense with 29 assists.
Conneaut will next host another region team in Cathedral Prep on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Bulldogs blank Beavers
The Meadville boys soccer team posted a 4-0 shutout against Corry in its Region 5 opener on Tuesday at Bender Field. After losing its season-opening game, the Bulldogs have extended their winning streak to five games.
The Bulldogs went ahead after Logan Shaw scored on a header from Graham Shellhaas’ corner kick less than eight minutes into the game. At about the halfway point of the first half, Mark Dait found the back of the net for his first goal of season to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, Carl Dait’s header gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead less than four minutes into the half. Dait also scored his first goal of the season.
“The senior Dait brothers are new to the sport, but bring heart, hustle, and a positive energy to this team that any coach would love,” said head coach Jim Miller.
About six minutes later, Alex Kinder shot the ball past the net to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-0.
“I can’t say enough about this team’s improvement since the first game of the season and the efforts of senior Matt DeVore,” Miller said. “There is no glory in defense, just victory and it’s what has earned us five wins and shutouts in a row. When our team is playing like there are 11 defenders on the field at any moment, we look good. Whether in a game or at practice, Matt sacrifices himself and pushes to exhaustion. More importantly, his efforts seem to rub off on others.”
Meadville will be back in action on Saturday at Franklin for a non-region tuneup.
Eagles dominate Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Conneaut girls soccer team posted a 4-0 shutout against Franklin on Monday for its first Region 5 win. With the win, the Lady Eagles have improved their record to 3-2.
The Lady Eagles earned goals from Alayna Ott, Jaidyn Jordan, Kylie Mattera and Emma Shafer. Ott and Lunden Mead each contributed an assist.
Savannah Burns posted the shutout at goal after saving four shots.
The Lady Eagles will be back in action today at home against region opponent Corry at 5 p.m.
CCA posts shutout
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team dominated Grove City Christian Academy 5-0 on Monday. The Chargers are now 5-3 on the season.
Ben Wise earned a hat-trick after scoring three first-half goals. Ethan Mattocks also found the back of the net in the first half. In the second half, Coehyn Maynard scored his first varsity goal. Wise and Drake Peterman each earned an assist.
Backup goalie Kodi Flint got the nod for the first time this year after coming back from an injury. Flint earned a pair of saves at the net. Starting goalie Kaden Zehr is out with an injury.
“Like Saturday’s game, the reserves played large portions of the game and gave good, solid performances,” said head coach Steven Mattocks. “They are getting some much needed experience. The starters built a lead, allowing us some flexibility with playing time.”
The Chargers will be back in action on Friday against Plants and Pillars in Beaver Falls.
Chargers win in five sets
HADLEY — The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team got the best of Commodore Perry in five sets (17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13) on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.