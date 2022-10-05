RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team swept Tidioute Charter 3-0 (25-4, 25-21, 25-5) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Sadie Thomas collected 17 kills and Elizabeth Hunter added seven. Bailey Varndell dished 27 assists and McKenna Crawford had seven aces.
The Tigers are 10-1 overall and 9-1 in region action. Maplewood will host Fort LeBoeuf today in a non-region match.
Cardinals sweep region foe
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton volleyball team swept Erie First Christian Academy 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 15-12) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Dana Jackson orchestrated the office with 26 assists. Brooklyn Needler and Eve Pfeiffer had eight kills. Devyn Sokol and Dani Hoffman added seven and five kills, respectively. Taytum Jackson tallied 10 digs and six aces.
The Cardinals are 10-0 overall and 9-0 in region play this season. Cochranton will play at Meadville today in a non-region match.
Panthers lose to Huskies
HARBORCREEK — The Saegertown girls volleyball team lost to Harbor Creek 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13) in a non-region match on Tuesday.
Lindsey Greco dished 27 assists in the match. Brywn McLaughlin led the offense with 10 kills while Alyssa Arblaster and Lyndzee Amory added eight and five, respectively.
Rylie Braymer led the defense with 11 digs. Arblaster added eight and Greco added six. Amory and McLaughlin recorded four and three blocks, respectively. McLaughlin also added three aces.
Saegertown is now 7-2 overall. The Panthers will host Reynolds on Thursday for a Region 3 match.
Eagles sweep Greyhounds
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut volleyball team swept Wilmington 3-0 (25-6, 25-5, 25-5) in a non-region match on Tuesday.
Kaylee Mattera led the team with 10 kills and added two blocks. Payten Karastury dished 22 assists in the win. Lainie Harrington and Sylvia Prebor added six and five kills, respectively. Mackenzie Wensel recorded four aces and four digs. Maria Poff also had four aces.
Conneaut is 7-0 on the season. The Eagles will host Hickory on Thursday for a Region 5 match.
Blue Devils beat Braves
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs volleyball team beat Iroquois 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday at The Devils Den.
Freshman Kenda Boozer led the offense with 20 assists. Claire Mumford and Audrey Bullock each had seven kills. Brooke Eldred added four.
Bullock also paced the defense with 16 digs. Emily Boylan had 11 and Kylee Miller had eight. Eldred added five blocks.
Cambridge Springs will play at Tidioute Charter on Tuesday.
Chargers win shutout
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Chautauqua Christian Academy 2-0 on Tuesday at Seco-Warwick Field in Meadville.
Lance Flint scored in the first half off an assist from Nate Bethune. In the second half, Ben Wise scored. Hannah Mattocks had the assist.
“Overall, a strong team effort to beat a solid Chautauqua team. Our fullbacks limited Chautauqua to six shots and our midfielders put in another hard working shift,” Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said. “Kodi Flint and Dan Tyson combined for the shutout.”
The Chargers are now 9-3 this season. Crawford Christian will host Conneaut, Ohio, on Thursday.
Blue Devils swept in cross country
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys and girls cross country teams were beaten by Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
In the boys race, Rocky Grove won 15-47. Rocky Grove’s Ethan Knapp won the race in 17 minutes and 58 seconds. Cambridge’s top runner was Nick Finck in sixth place (19:33). Josh Simpson was eighth (19:52) and Devin Laniewicz was 10th (20:21).
In the girls race, the Blue Devils lost 15-50. Rocky Grove’s Isabelle Griffin won the race (23:15).
The Lady Blue Devils’ top runner was Abbey Laskey in sixth (29:46). In seventh was Heidi Sherman (32:28), in eighth was Katlynn Baer (33:41) and in ninth was Amara Vella (35:20).
Cardinals beat Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Cochranton boys cross country team beat Maplewood on Tuesday.
The Cardinals took the top eight places in the race and won 15-50 as Maplewood did not have a full team. Landon Homa led the pack in 18 minutes and four seconds. Behind him was Chase Miller (18:05), Kyler Woolstrum (18:06), Gage Aiken (20:17), Jonah Dean (20:36), Matt Dominic (21:24), Trevor Shetler (21:35) and Andrew Albert (21:39).
For Maplewood, Shauna Pillar was the top runner (22:52).
CCA volleyball loses in three
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team lost to Grove City Christian Academy 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-25) on Tuesday.
Natalie Held had seven kills, two digs and two assists. Emma Walton dished nine assists while Abby Numer dished five.
The Chargers are 11-4 overall and 6-2 in league play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.