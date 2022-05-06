RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood softball team beat Rocky Grove 15-0 in four innings in a Region 2 game on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers offense was hot, pouring in 15 runs in three innings. Shelia Despenes scored three runs and went 2-4 at the plate with a double. Madison Crawford had two doubles and scored twice. Also with a multi-run performance was Eve Beuchat, Izzy Eimer and Grace Hasbrouck.
Maplewood is now 4-4 overall and in region action. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Youngsville on Monday.
Tingley no hits Blue Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Union City pitcher Abby Tingley tossed a perfect game in four innings en-route to a 10-0 win against Cambridge Springs in a Region 2 tilt. With the win, the Lady Bears improve to 9-1 while the Lady Blue Devils fall to 4-7 on the season.
In addition striking out five batters, Tingley went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a triple. Lucy Higley went 2-2 with a home run, double and a pair of RBIs. Alyssa Tingley had a double and two RBIs.
Hailee Rodgers went all five innings for the Lady Blue Devils after allowing 13 hits, 10 runs (8 earned) and a walk. Rodgers also struck out a pair of batters.
Cambridge Springs will next host Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CASH blanks Erie
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team handled Region 5 opponent Erie High School 15-0 on Thursday.
Linda Shepard went 2-3 at the plate and earned a double, home run and four RBIs. Julianna Jacobs finished 2-2 with a pair of RBIs. Lainie Harrington finished 2-3 and drove home a pair of runs.
On the mound, Erika Shrock and Shepard tossed a combined no-hitter. Shrock pitched the first two innings and earned three strikeouts. Shepard got the final three outs, two of which came via strikeouts. The Lady Royals only had one baserunner all game due to a hit-by-pitch.
Conneaut is scheduled to go to Franklin today at 4 p.m. for a non-region tilt.
Bears down Blue Devils 10-6
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs baseball team fell to Region 3 opponent Union City 10-6 on Thursday.
Brady Jardina went 2-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Brock Cunningham, Nathan Held and Alex Dubet also chipped in with an RBI each.
Jardina also started the game on the mound after going one inning. Jardina allowed four hits, three runs and a walk while earning a strikeout. Owen Riley pitched five innings in relief and allowed seven hits, six runs (four earned) and two walks and struck out eight. Held pitched the final inning and allowed a run and a walk.
Cambridge Springs is scheduled to host Rocky Grove today at 4 p.m.
Conneaut beats Fairview in OT
FAIRVIEW — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Fairview 14-13 in overtime to secure a share of the region title and take the season series with Fairview 2-1.
The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime and knotted at 13 after the second half. Sydney Phillips scored the overtime winner less than a minute into overtime.
Rylee Jones led the way with four goals. Jocelyn Denihan added three while Ashley Crabb and Phillips each scored twice. Brianna Nader, Jacqueline Detelich and Victoria Medrick each scored once.
Conneaut is 8-4 overall and 6-2 in region action. The Lady Eagles will play next on Tuesday when they host Boardman (Ohio) for a non-region game.
Cochranton loses to McDowell in five sets
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton volleyball team lost to McDowell in five sets (14-25, 25-27, 25-11, 25-19, 15-11) in a region game on Thursday.
Greyson Jackson dished 31 assists and had seven digs in the match. Andrew Custead led the defense with 14 digs.
Kyle Hoffman recorded nine kills and eight digs while Landon Homa had nine kills and six digs. Jaiben Walker tallied ten digs and seven kills while Chase Miller pitched in seven kills.
Cochranton is 8-4 overall and 6-2 in region action. The Cardinals will play at Conneaut on Tuesday.
Cambridge sweeps Ft. LeBoeuf
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs swept Ft. LeBoeuf 3-0 (28-26, 28-10, 25-21) in a region volleyball match on Thursday.
Josh Reisenauer led the way with 12 kills and two blocks. Parker Schmidt dished 28 assists and added four kills and two blocks. Jackson Mumford added seven kills while Kaiden Boozer had five kills and three digs. Ian Anderson and Vance Jones each had eight digs and two kills.
Cambridge Springs moves to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the region. The Blue Devils will play at Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
Panthers sweep Steelers
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown volleyball team swept Farrell 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-8) in a region game on Thursday.
Brady Greco passed for 14 assists in the win. Sam Draa and Conrad Williams each had five kills. Jaden Wilkins had four kills and four digs.
Collin Jones tallied seven assists, three aces and three digs.
Saegertown is 7-3 overall and 6-2 in region action. The Panthers will play at Meadville on Tuesday.