ERIE — The Conneaut softball team demolished Erie 18-2 behind a dominant Linda Shepard performance at the plate.
Shepard went 4-4 with four runs, five RBIs, two home runs and a double.
Kaley Cook also delivered a home run in her 2-4 showing with four RBIs and three urns. Freshman Lainie Harrington scored three runs and Eliza Harrington had two RBIs.
In the circle, Brooke Wise struck out eight batters in four innings.
Conneaut moved to 2-0 on the season and is scheduled to play at General McLane today.
Saegertown stays unbeaten
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team defeated Youngsville 9-4 in four innings on Monday in a Region 3 matchup.
Saegertown broke open a 4-4 tie in the fourth inning with five runs to grab the lead before the game was called off due to the weather.
Landon Caldwell went 2-2 with two runs and three RBIs to pace the Panthers. Caldwell also pitched 1.2 innings in relief and struck out two batters.
Zach Balog hit a double and had two RBIs at the plate.
Saegertown is 4-0 and is scheduled to host Iroquois today.
Blue Devils blanked 11-0
ROCKY GROVE — The Cambridge Springs baseball team lost to Rocky Grove 11-0 in a Region 3 matchup on Monday.
The Blue Devils managed two hits in 17 at bats, both of which were doubles from Brock Cunningham and Preston Gorton.
On the other side, Rocky Grove peppered the Cambridge defense with seven hits and 11 runs.
Cambridge Springs fell to 1-2 and is scheduled to host Saegertown on Wednesday.
Bulldogs win see-saw battle with Trojans
Brandon Cornell scored the game-winner with 2:11 left in the game, and Zach Travis preserved the win with a big save with three seconds left as Meadville beat McDowell, 10-9, in District 10 boys lacrosse at Bender Field on Monday.
Cornell and Michael Mahoney each had four goals as Meadville (3-2, 3-1 District 10) won its third straight. Gage Devore and Cody Schwab also scored.
Mahoney’s third goal gave Meadville an 8-7 lead with 7:14 left in the game and his fourth put Meadville up 9-7 about four minutes later.
McDowell pulled within a goal with about three minutes left, setting up Cornell’s big goal.
Isaak Hornstein dished out four assists, while Mahoney added two helpers.
Meadville is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bender Field with an important D-10 match-up against Cathedral Prep.
Meadville won the junior varsity contest, 4-3, for the Bulldogs’ third victory in four games.