HERMITAGE — The Conneaut girls basketball team tied Hickory 30-30 after three quarters but couldn’t overcome the Lady Hornets and lost 45-38 in a Region 5 matchup at Hickory High School.
Leading the Lady Eagles in points were the senior duo of Jaelyn Blood and Rylee Jones, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Hannah Brady added eight points and six rebounds. Blood also added six rebounds and four assists, while Jones recorded four steals and four assists.
With the loss, Conneaut dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the region. Hickory moved to 7-6 overall and 3-1 in the region.
Conneaut hosts Meadville on Thursday for another region matchup and the first game of the two-game season series between the rivals.
Cardinals grapplers lose to Beavers
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals wrestling team lost a Region 3 dual match 39-27 to Corry at The Bird Cage on Tuesday.
The match opened at 126 pounds with Corry’s William Allen winning a 4-3 decision over Blake Foulk. Jack Martinec responded for the Cards with a pin in 3:53.
Corry won the next three bouts at 138, 145 and 152 to take a 18-6 lead in the match.
Cochranton’s Stetson Boozer pinned Waylon Jackson in 1:22 to cut into the deficit, but Corry answered with a pin at 172.
Louden Gledhill earned a fall in 5:28 over Corry’s Ethyn Allen. Cochranton trailed 24-18 before the Cardinals lost 215 via a forfeit.
Ramy Sample lost a 2-0 decision to Xavier Reyda to put Corry ahead 33-18.
Corry forfeited at 106 and Cochranton’s Daylend Schlosser won an 11-8 decision at 113, but it was too little, too late. Corry won the final bout at 120 and won the dual match.
Cochranton is now 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the region. The Cardinals take the mats again today at Maplewood.
Meadville beats Montour 5-2
The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team beat Montour 5-2 in a league game on Tuesday.
Michael Mahoney had a hat trick for the ’Dogs. Brandon Corey and Cam Carpin each added one goal.
“We were pretty sloppy. We get a bit of a break after playing nine games in eight days,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “I think it caught up to them tonight and it’s a good time for a break.”
In goal, Sam Coppola had 40 saves.
“Sam continues to be a bright spot and has bailed us out time and time again,” Plunkett said. “We were just not there mentally tonight.”
Meadville plays Bethel Park for the Blackdog Cup on Sunday.