GROVE CITY — The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Grove City 50-18 in a region matchup on Thursday night. Grove City improves to 3-1 in Region 5 play while Meadville remains winless at 0-3.
The Eagles jumped out to a 15-5 advantage after the first quarter and their lead only grew from their.
Delaney Callahan led the Eagles with 18 points. Callahan also collected six rebounds. Izzie Gamble tacked on 11 points and five rebounds. Emma Santom added nine points. Even though she didn’t record a point in the contest, Piper Como totaled five rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.
Phoebe Templin scored 14 of the Bulldogs’ total points. Sydney Burchard and Aliviah Ashton each contributed two points.
Meadville will be back in action on Monday when it hosts Region 5 foe Slippery Rock at 7:30 p.m.
Grove City (50)
Callahan 8 1-2 18, Gamble 5 1-2 11, Santom 3 3-5 9, Perample 1 0-0 5, Reiber 1 0-0 5, Wise 1 0-2 2.
Totals 21 5-11 50.
Meadville (18)
Templin 6 2-3 14, Burchard 1 0-0 2, Ashton 1 0-0 2.
Totals 8 2-3 18.
Grove City 15 10 17 8 — 50
Meadville 5 5 6 2 — 18
3-point goals: Grove City — Perample, Callahan, Reiber.
Records: Grove City 7-5, 3-1 Region 5 ; Meadville 1-11, 0-3 Region 5.
Slippery Rock downs Conneaut
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost a region matchup to Slippery Rock 48-27 on Thursday night. After Thursday’s game, Slippery Rock improves to 3-0 in Region 5 play while Conneaut is now 1-2 in region matches.
The Rockets got the best of the Eagles early on as they went out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter. The Rockets didn’t relinquish lead as they posted a 10-2 advantage in the third quarter that put the game away.
Bronwyn McCoy led all scorers with 20 points with 10 of those coming from the free throw line. McCoy went 10-13 from the free throw line overall.
Ella McDermott posted 12 points to go along with three shots from beyond the arc. Katie Brook contributed 10 points and a pair of three-pointers. McCoy, McDermott and Brook scored all but six of the Rockets’ points overall.
Jaelyn Blood led the Eagles with 10 points. Hannah Brady posted nine points and five rebounds. Rylee Jones and Carly Perrye each made a three. Jones also earned seven assists and three steals.
Conneaut will look to get back on track when it goes to Hickory for another regional match on Monday at 7 p.m.
Slippery Rock (48)
McCoy 5 10-13 20, McDermott 1 1-2 12, Brook 2 0-0 10, Coffaro 1 1-2 4, Kura 1 0-0 2.
Totals 9 12-17 48.
Conneaut (27)
Blood 4 2-4 10, Brady 4 1-3 9, Jones 0 0-0 3, Perrye 0 0-0 3, Detelich 2 0-0 4.
Totals 9 3-7 27.
Slippery Rock 15 7 10 16 — 48
Conneaut 3 8 2 14 — 27
3-point goals: Slippery Rock — McDermott 3, Brook 2, Coffaro; Conneaut — Jones, Perrye.
Records: Slippery Rock 5-5, 3-0 Region 5 ; Conneaut 4-5, 1-2 Region 5.