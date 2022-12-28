MERCER — The Saegertown boys basketball team lost to Ellwood City 64-47 in the first day of the Mercer holiday tournament on Tuesday.
Saegertown senior Brady Greco scored 17 points and in doing so eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career.
Henry Shaffer led the Panthers with 18 points.
Saegertown is 5-3 overall and will play in the consolation bracket today.
Ellwood City (64)
Roth 12 7-11 32, Williams 5 0-0 10, Smiley 3 0-0 8, Weidmaier 2 0-0 6, Crizer 3 0-2 6, Nardone 1 0-0 2.
Totals 26 7-13 64
Saegertown (47)
Shaffer 7 2-4 18, Greco 6 3-3 17, Zirkle 2 0-0 6, Jones 1 2-4 4, Laperriere 0 2-2 2.
Totals 16 9-13 47.
Ellwood City;19;19;12;14;—;64
Saegertown;9;13;10;15;—;47
3-point goals: Ellwood City — Weidmaier 2, Smiley 2, Roth; Saegertown — Greco 2, Shaffer 2, Zirkle 2.
Records: Saegertown 5-3, 0-0 Region 3.
Cambridge beats Meadville
FARRELL — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Meadville 52-16 in the first round of the Farrell holiday tournament on Tuesday.
Cambridge only led 12-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Bulldogs 40-9 over the final three quarters.
Makenzie Yanc led the Blue Devils with 21 points and seven rebounds. Hailee Rodgers scored 15 points and Finley Rauscher added five points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Meadville’s Marlaya McCoy led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Cambridge will play in the winner’s bracket today and Meadville will play in the consolation bracket.
Cambridge Springs (52)
Yanc 9 3-4 21, Rodgers 6 0-0 15, Rauscher 2 1-2 5, Cole 2 0-0 4, Leandro 1 0-0 3, Boozer 0 3-4 3, Zilhaver 0 1-2 1.
Totals 21 8-12 52
Meadville (16)
McCoy 4 3-4 12, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Puleio 1 0-0 2.
Totals 6 3-4 16.
Cambridge Springs;12;18;15;7;—;52
Meadville;7;5;4;0;—;16
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 3,
Leandro; Meadville — McCoy.
Records: Cambridge Springs 5-2, 0-1 Region 2; Meadville 2-4, 0-0 Region 5.
Saegertown loses to Sharpsville
STONEBORO — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Sharpsville 52-34 at the Lakeview holiday tournament on Tuesday.
Lindsey Greco led the Panthers with 14 points. Maggie Triola and Layilah Drakes scored seven and six points, respectively.
Saegertown is 5-4 overall and will play in the consolation bracket today.
Sharpsville (52)
Fry 6 1-2 17, Palko 5 4-4 15, Kimpan 3 1-1 7, Steiner 3 0-0 7, Hanley 1 0-0 2, Messett 1 0-0 2, Fry 1 0-0 2.
Totals 20 6-7 52
Saegertown (34)
Greco 6 0-0 14, Triola 3 1-2 7, Drakes 2 0-0 6, Gregor 1 2-4 4, Amory 1 1-6 3, Rockwell 0 0-2 0.
Totals 13 4-14 34.
Sharpsville;13;18;17;3;—;52
Saegertown;8;5;13;8;—;34
3-point goals: Sharpsville — Fry 4, Steiner, Palko; Saegertown — Greco 2, Drakes 2.
Records: Sharpsville 3-5, 0-2 Region 4; Saegertown 5-4, 1-0 Region 2.
