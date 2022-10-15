RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood football team beat Kennedy Catholic 31-22 behind senior running back Ben Giliberto’s 379 rushing yards.
Senior kicker Sadie Thomas converted on a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter to get the Tigers on the board.
Giliberto scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on rushes of one and nine yards to give Maplewood a 17-0 lead at halftime.
Junior running back Elliot Beuchat scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter before Giliberto scored from 90 yards out in the fourth quarter to ice the game for Maplewood.
The win ended a five-game slide for the Tigers and makes Maplewood 3-5 on the year. The Tigers will play at Cochranton next week to conclude the season.
Panthers fall 78-12
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown football team was defeated 78-12 at the hands of Region 1 opponent Reynolds on Friday night. With the loss, the Panthers are now 1-7 overall with an 0-6 record in region play.
The Raiders opened the game with 26 first-quarter points and didn’t look back. The Panthers’ 12 points all came in the second quarter.
The Raiders were led by Jalen Wagner, who rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns on nine attempts.
Raiders quarterback Brayden McCloskey finished 7-of-10 while throwing for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of the touchdowns were caught by Haydin McLaughlin, who finished with 208 yards on four catches.
For the Panthers, Sully Zirkle was 14-of-38 with 169 yards and one touchdown to Damen Rossey. Hank Shaffer caught two of the those passes for 65 yards. Wyatt Burchill and Reese Wilkinson finished with 53 and 38 receiving yards, respectively.
On the ground, Aaron Shartle led the way with 57 yards on 11 attempts. Burchill added 42 yards while Wilkinson contributed 31. Burchill also rushed for a touchdown.
Saegertown will be back in action on next Saturday as they go on the road to take on another region foe in Kennedy Catholic at noon.
Conneaut loses to Oil City
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles football team lost to Oil City 34-7 on Friday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
Conneaut’s touchdown came in the second quarter when Dawson Osborn returned an interception for a touchdown.
Ben Easler passed for 96 yards in the loss. The Eagles tallied -35 rushing yards and were outgained 443-61.
Oil City’s Ethen Knox ran for 444 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries.
Conneaut is 0-8 on the year and will conclude the season next week at Franklin, which is also 0-8.
CCA wins playoff match
The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team defeated Christian Life Academy 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-11) in the semifinal game of the NYPENN League playoffs.
Emma Walton led the Chargers with 18 service points. Walton also recorded six aces and eight assists. Abryanna Epps added 14 points, two of which were aces. Epps also earned three kills and two assists. Natalie Held contributed six kills and finished 14-of-15 on attacks. Held also added three assists.
The Chargers will take on Grove City Christian Academy in the championship match today at noon at Crawford Christian Academy. Grove City swept Bethel of Erie in the other semifinal match.
CCA soccer falls to 12-4
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team broke a nine-game win streak in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Heritage Christian in the Methany Invitational Tournament.
Ben Wise scored the Chargers’ lone goal off a penalty kick.
CCA is now 12-4 and will play Chautauqua Christian in the tournament consolation game.
Lady Eagles win 3-1
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team defeated Region 5 opponent North East 3-1 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles now own an overall record of 9-4-1 with a 5-1 mark in region play.
Kylie Mattera, Alayna Ott and Victoria Medrick each found the back of the net for the Lady Eagles. Hannah Brady and Brie Nader earned one assist apiece.
Goalie Savannah Burns saved nine out of 10 shots.
The Lady Eagles will play North East again on the road today.
