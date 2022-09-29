LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls volleyball team swept Clarion 3-0 (30-28, 25-19, 25-16) on Wednesday.
Senior Kaylee Mattera tallied 17 kills, 12 digs and three blocks. Running the offense was setter Payten Karastury with 33 assists. Sylvia Prebor had nine blocks and seven kills while Mackenzie Wensel added five kills and four blocks. Paris Karastury and Ashley Crabb each had 14 digs.
Conneaut is 5-0 this season and will host Erie High today at 7 p.m.
Panthers sweep Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Saegertown boys and girls cross country teams beat Maplewood on Wednesday in a dual meet.
Saegertown won the girls race 15-50. Camryn Harakal won the race in 23 minutes and 23 seconds. Skyler Bland and Margaret Hughes placed fourth (24:26) and fifth (25:32).
For Maplewood, Shawna Pillar was second (23:55) and Sylvi Wright was third (24:25).
In the boys race, Saegertown won 15-50. The Panthers took the top nine spots.
Sam Hetrrick won the race (18:09). Rounding out the top five was Eddie Hazlet (20:11), Jace Digiacomo (20:52), Quincy Zook (21:06) and Nathan Samuels (21:43).
