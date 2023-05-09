LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles defeated the Cochranton Cardinals by a score of 14-3 in a non-region softball action on Monday.
Conneaut scored five runs in the fourth inning with Linda Shepard, Kylie Shrock, Eliza Harrington, Jaidyn Jordan and Brooke Wise all driving in runs. Shrock and Shepard also had a home run each.
Wise got the win in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings whilst striking out two.
Dani Hoffman pitched for the Cardinals. She allowed eight runs on six hits while also striking out two batters.
The Eagles, who are 13-5 overall and 7-3 in Region 5, will play at Grove City today at 4 p.m. Cochranton is 8-8 overall and will play at Eisenhower today in a Region 2 game.
Bulldogs grab 10th win
WATERFORD — The Meadville Bulldogs baseball team defeated Fort LeBoeuf 10-4 on Monday.
Meadville got its offense started in the first inning as Heath Kleist drew a walk, which allowed one run to score.
In the third inning, the Bulldogs scored five runs. Gavin Beck, Andre Jefferson, Brighton Anderson and Brady Walker all drove in runs.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs went up by nine as Mason Walker hit a single, which brought home two and a balk by LeBoeuf allowed another.
Meadville stole six bases in the win, with Jacoby Thompson stealing two.
M. Walker was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs as he allowed zero runs on three hits in three innings. B. Walker, AJ Feleppa and Ryan Reichel all came in from the bullpen and drove the team to victory.
The Bulldogs are now 10-4 overall and 7-3 in their conference. Meadville will play tomorrow against Corry at 4 p.m. at home.
Blue Devils rally to bat Cardinals
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils put together five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Cochranton Cardinals 5-2 on Monday.
Cochranton got an early lead with Walker Carroll and Ben Field batting home teammates. Cambridge answered with nine hits and a five-run sixth-inning.
Brett Kania, Gunnar Gage and Josh Gorton all had multiple hits for the Blue Devils.
Cambridge improved to 7-5, and Cochranton droppedto 6-9. The Blue Devils will play Maplewood today at 4:30 p.m. at home. Cochranton will play Rocky Grove on the road at 4 p.m.
Walk-off gives Conneaut win
LINESVILLE— Trent Roncaglione’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning paved the way for a 3-2 Conneaut win over Grove City on Monday in baseball action.
It was a tightly-contested game as Conneaut would score first in the bottom of the fifth when Gavin White hit a double. Grove City tied things with a fielder’s choice in the top of the sixth inning.
Both pitchers had strong games. Conneaut’s Dawson Thomas pitched six innings and Kamden Martin five innings for Grove City.
Roncaglione’s hit that sealed the game scored Dan Bartholomew to improve Conneaut’s record to 9-5. They will host Oil City tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Bulldogs drop region game
ERIE — Meadville softball was shutout Monday by McDowell 8-0. The Bulldogs went down 3-0 in the first inning as they allowed McDowell to score off of a fielder’s choice and a walk.
In the bottom of the fifth, McDowell extended its lead off a single and a triple from Izzy Nageli.
McDowell’s defense would prove too tough for the Bulldogs. Gabby Deluca pitched all seven innings with 15 strikeouts and no errors in the field.
Maplewood crushes Youngsville
Maplewood softball defeated Youngsville 13-0 on Monday to improve its record to 8-2 overall and in the region.
Maplewood scored multiple runs in the first and fourth innings. In the first, McKenna Crawford and Brianna Kope scored. Crawford, Kope, Mylee Crawford, Jocelyn Lane, Maddy Banik and Izzy Somerville scored for the Tigers.
In the fourth, Maplewood closed the game out with runs from Kope, My. Crawford, Banik, Sophia Niedbala and Ella Moyer.
Maplewood will play at Rocky Grove today at 4.
Mahoney, ’Dogs sting Hickory
HERMITAGE — Robert Mahoney scored five goals and Meadville ended a two-game skid with a 12-4 win over Hickory in District 10 boys lacrosse at Hickory High School on Monday.
Matt Kaste stacked the stat sheet with a goal, two turnovers forced and 10 ground balls for Meadville (5-3).
Gino Giliberto scored three times, Logan Shaw twice and Ben Hilson once to round out the Bulldogs’ goal scorers.
Zach Travis made 14 saves and blanked Hickory in the first half as Meadville raced out to an 8-0 lead.
Cody Schwab had four assists and Hilson had a pair of helpers.
Matt Skornick (6), Lee Jordan (5), Hilson (5), Schwab (5) and Oliver Przepiora (4) each had a big performance in the ground ball recovery stat.
Jordan (7-1), Stephon Taylor (7-4) and Ian Whistler (1-0) combined to win 15 of 20 face offs.
Eagles win big
GIBSONIA — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Aquinas Academy 17-6 in a non-region game on Monday.
Sophomore Victoria Medrick and senior Jacqui Detelich paced the Eagles with five goals apiece. Camille Turner and Alayna Ott each scored twice. Ashley Crabb, Lana Johnston and Brianna Nader each scored once.
Conneaut is 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the region.
