SHARON — The Conneaut wrestling team will advance two wrestlers to the semifinals in today's District 10 Class 2A Section 2 tournament.
Hunter Gould (120) and Collin Hearn (160) are both the top seeded wrestlers in their respective brackets and took care of business on Friday.
Gould, a sophomore, is undefeated this season and entered the tournament at 27-0. He pinned Soor Patel of Hickory in 1:04 in the quarterfinals. Gould will face Ebin Evertett of Sharon in the semifinals.
Hearn will wrestle Commodore Perry's Mitchell Tingley in today's semifinals. He is currently 22-2 this year and pinned Alex Hackwelder of Grove City in the quarterfinals.
Wrestling begins today at 9:15 a.m. with the second round of the consolation bracket with semifinals, consolation quarterfinals and consolation semifinals to follow.
The third, fifth and seventh place matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m., with the finals slated to follow.
Bulldogs lose big in Erie
ERIE — The Meadville boys basketball team finished its Region 6 schedule with a 71-39 loss to Erie High School on Friday.
After a back and forth first half, Meadville was down five at halftime. Erie exploded for 45 second half points to defeat the Dogs.
"Erie broke open a close game late in the 3rd quarter and pulled away in the 4th for the win," Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny said.
Khalon Simmons led Meadville with 15 points and was a perfect 3-3 at the free throw line. Freshman Jack Burchard scored eight points.
Meadville is 6-15 overall and will finish the year 0-8 in region games. The Bulldogs will conclude the season today on the road with a non-region game against Grove City at 5 p.m.
Meadville (39)
Simmons 5 3-3 15, Burchard 3 0-0 8, Luteran 1 1-2 4, Burnett 2 0-0 4, Ball 2 0-0 4, Miceli 0 2-2 2, Pope 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 6-7 39.
Erie High (71)
Thompson 5 5-6 15, Smith 5 2-2 14, Carr 4 0-0 8, Driver 4 0-0 8, Horton 3 1-2 7, McCullum 2 0-0 6, Nickson 2 0-0 4, Bashman 1 0-0 3, Olango 1 0-0 2.
Totals 27 8-10 71.
Meadville;7;14;13;5;—;39
Erie High;18;8;24;21;—;71
3-point goals: Meadville — Simmons 2, Burchard 2, Luteran; Erie High — Thompson 3, Smith 2, McCullum 2, Bashman.
Records: Meadville 6-15, 0-8 Region 6; Erie High 12-10, 5-3 Region 6.