WARREN — The Conneaut football team beat Warren 24-12 in a Region 4 matchup on Friday at Warren High School.
Ben Easler tossed two touchdowns in the win and ran one in on the ground. Max Getz and Nate Green each caught a touchdown pass.
Easler was 8-15 for 152 passing yards and one interception. He totaled 46 rushing yards. Also on the ground, Joe Furgiuele ran for 50 yards.
Getz caught five passes for 96 yards while Mitchell Blood caught two for 47.
Conneaut is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in region play. It is Conneaut’s first multi-win season since the Eagles went 3-3 in 2020 in a COVID-19 altered schedule.
Conneaut will play at Meadville on Friday in a cross county rivalry game.
Panthers overwhelmed at Mercer
MERCER — The Saegertown football team lost to Mercer 48-6 in a Region 1 game on Friday at Mercer High School.
The Mustangs led 34-0 at halftime and added 14 points in the second half.
Saegertown’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Reese Wilkinson broke free for a 50-yard rushing touchdown.
Wilkinson ran for 54 yards on 11 rushes to pace the Panthers. Aaron Shartle gained 26 yards on the ground and caught one pass for 13 yards. Cru Scott ran seven times for four yards and caught two passes for two yards.
Saegertown is 1-3 overall and in region action. The Panthers will host Union City on Friday.
Saegertown sweeps Titusville
TITUSVILLE — The Saegertown volleyball team beat Titusville 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-14) in a Region 3 match on Friday.
Junior setter Lindsey Greco dished 22 assists in the win. Rylie Braymer led the defense with 14 assists. Alyssa Arblaster and Rhiannon Paris added seven and six digs, respectively.
On offense, Maggie Triola led the offense with seven kills. Lyndzee Amory added six, Brywn McLaughlin five and Arblaster four. At the service line, McLaughlin had six aces while Greco and Braymer each had four.
Saegertown is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Panthers will play at Wilmington on Tuesday.
Panthers fall to Oilers
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys soccer team lost to Oil City 3-1 in a Region 4 game on Friday.
Saegertown’s Patrick Kope scored with an assist from Lincoln Kier.
Saegertown is 0-5-1 and will host Iroquois on Tuesday.
