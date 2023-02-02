COCHRANTON — The Conneaut wrestling team beat Cochranton 45-30 in a dual meet at Cochranton High School on Wednesday.
Of the 13 weight classes, eight bouts were forfeits. Conneaut won four of the five classes with action.
At 107, Daylee Watson pinned Cameron Boozer in three minutes and 17 seconds. The Eagles also earned pins at 172 with Lucas Aldrich (0:49) and 285 with Isaiah Gilchrist (3:19). Drew Dygert beat Noah McMaster 4-3 at 215 pounds.
Cochranton’s lone win came courtesy of Blake Foulk at 145 pounds. Foulk won with a fall in 3:40.
Conneaut will compete next on Saturday at the Pine-Richland duals. Cochranton is off until the section tournament on Feb. 17.
Yellow Jackets edge Panthers
GIRARD — The Girard wrestling team beat Saegertown 33-31 in a dual meet on Tuesday at Girard High School.
Saegertown opened with a 3-0 decision at 160 from Garrick Jordan before Gabe Jordan pinned his opponent at 172.
Girard answered with three straight wins before a forfeit put Saegertown back in the lead 15-14. The Panthers won three straight bouts with pins from Carter Beck and Travis Huya. Nick Craig won an 8-0 decision at 127.
Girard closed out the final four bouts to narrowly defeat Saegertown.
