LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles boys volleyball team won their season opener against Rocky Grove 3-1 (27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12) on Tuesday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
Evan Alsdorf led the Eagles with 11 kills. Tristan Shelatz and Jacob Welcheck added five and four kills, respectively.
“We are happy with a win first game. Once we got the nerves worked out the boys really came to life. Serving was exceptional in the last game and mistakes were minimal,” Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast said. “It was an all around, good performance by all.”
Conneaut is 1-0 on the season. The Eagles will host Erie First Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cardinals lose to Trojans
ERIE — The Cochranton boys volleyball team lost to McDowell 3-2 (26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 15-8) at McDowell High School on Tuesday.
Cochranton’s Kyle Hoffman led the Cards with 19 kills and 13 digs. Louden Gledhill added 14 kills. Landon Homa recorded 11 digs and five kills.
Greyson Jackson dished 25 assists and added eight digs.
Cochranton is 0-1 on the season.
The Cardinals travel to Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills on Thursday at 7 p.m.