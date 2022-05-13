CONNEAUT — The Conneaut softball team defeated General McLane 1-0 in a pitchers duel in a key Region 5 matchup on Thursday.
Conneaut’s Julianna Jacobs scored the game’s only run in the third inning when she scored off a General McLane error after reaching with a single.
Jacobs and Lainie Harrington each had one hit for the Lady Eagles.
In the circle, Erika Shrock pitched all seven inning and allowed two hits with nine strikeouts.
Conneaut moves to 11-3 overall and 8-3 in the region while General McLane drops to 7-5 in region play.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play at Fort LeBoeuf on Monday.
Victors blank Bulldogs
ERIE — The Meadville softball team fell to Region 5 rival Villa Maria 3-0 on Thursday. The Victors improve to 11-2 while the Lady Bulldogs drop down to 3-10 on the season.
The game didn’t feature much offense as the Victors opened with a run in the first inning added two more in the third. The Lady Bulldogs only earned two hits: a double by Kendall Mealy and a triple by Katie Say.
On the mound, Say went all six innings while allowing eight hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk while punching out six batters.
For the Victors, Jenna Wagner pitched a complete game while earning eight strikeouts and only allowed the two hits.
Next, Meadville will host Titusville today at 4:30 p.m. for a non-region tilt.
Orioles down Blue Devils 10-6
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Rocky Grove rallied to beat the Cambridge Springs baseball team 10-6 in a Region 3 matchup on Thursday.
Cambridge tied the game at 6s in the bottom of the fifth inning but Rocky Grove scored two runs in the top of the sixth and seventh to win the game.
The Blue Devils managed six hits in the game with Bryce Kania going 2-3 at the plate with a double. Senior Nathan Held scored two runs and had a double as well.
Cambridge Springs dropped to 5-7 overall and 5-7 in region action. The Blue Devils are scheduled to face Eisenhower on Monday.
Cochranton sweeps Rocky Grove
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-13) in a region match on Thursday.
Jaiben Walker and Chase Miller each had 11 kills to lead the offense. Kyle Hoffman tallied nine kills and five digs. Louden Gledhill and Landon Homa had eight and six kills, respectively.
Guiding the offense was Greyson Jackson with 41 assists. Andrew Custead had nine digs.
Cochranton is 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the region. The Cardinals will play in the Shaler Tournament this weekend.
Conneaut girls lacrosse clinches region title
CONNEAUT — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team clinched a region title for the first time in program history with a 17-5 win against Villa Maria on Thursday.
Rylee Jones led the way with five goals while Victoria Medrick added four. Jocelyn Denihan and Brianna Nader each scored two. Jacqueline Detelich, Marcie Shetler, Sydney Phillips and Ashley Crabb each scored once.
With the win, Conneaut is 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the region. The Lady Eagles will host Lake Catholic (Ohio) today in a regular season finale.
