ERIE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Cathedral Prep 7-6 on a late goal from sophomore Victoria Medrick.
The Eagles trailed 3-0 at halftime, but rallied and tied the game at 3, four minutes into the second half. Medrick scored the game winner with about 10 seconds left in the game.
Medrick led Conneaut with four goals. Jacqui Detelich and Camille Turner added two and one goal, respectively.
Conneaut is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in region action. The Eagles are scheduled to host McDowell on Tuesday for their home opener.
Cardinals lose 4-2
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals lost its region opener 4-2 to Youngsville in a weather shortened game on Wednesday.
Cochranton led 1-0 after the first inning, but Youngsville added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The Cards added a run in the fourth inning, but couldn't add any offense in the fifth. The game was called after five innings due to weather.
Junior Blake Foulk was 2-3 for the Cardinals. Walker Carroll, Jack Rynd, Ben Field and Brayden Burnette each added one hit.
Cochranton is 0-1 in Region 3 and 0-2 overall. The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Reynolds on Friday.
Youngsville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 3-1-1-0, DeSimone 3-1-2-1, Lucks 2-1-0-0, Mesel 2-1-1-1, Manning 3-0-1-0, Mesel 2-0-0-0, Mancuso 2-0-1-1, Dalrymple 2-0-0-0, Senz 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-4-6-3.
Cochranton (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 2-0-1-0, McDonough 3-0-0-0, Carroll 2-1-1-0, Rynd 3-0-1-1, Foulk 3-0-2-0, Heald 2-0-0-0, Burnette 2-1-1-0, Albert 2-0-0-0, Field 2-0-1-1. Totals 21-2-7-2.
Youngsville 000 22x x — 4 6 1
Cochranton 100 10x x — 2 7 0
BATTING
2B: Y — Johnson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Y — Lucks WP 5-7-2-2-4-3; C — Long LP 5-6-4-2-5-2.
Records: Cochranton 0-2.
