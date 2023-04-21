ERIE — The Conneaut softball team lost to Cathedral Prep 3-1 on Thursday in a Region 5 showdown.
The Ramblers out-hit the Eagles 8-7. Brooke Wise and Kylie Shrock were both 2-3. Eliza Harrington, Lainie Harrington and Ashlee Barabas each added one hit.
In the circle, Wise struck out 10 batters in six innings of action.
Conneaut is 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the region. The Eagles will host General McLane today in another region matchup.
Conneaut (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-0-1-0, Cook 4-0-0-0, Shepard 3-0-0-0, Wise 3-1-2-0, L. Harrington 3-0-1-0, Shrock 3-0-2-1, Barabas 3-0-1-0, Jordan 3-0-0-0, Mihoci 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-1-7-1.
Cathedral Prep (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dever 4-0-3-0, Kelly 2-1-0-0, Wagner 3-0-2-0, Simmerman 3-0-1-0, Thomas 3-0-1-2, Dudenhoffer 2-0-0-0, Chimera 3-0-0-0, Moore 2-0-1-0, Baldi 2-0-0-0, No. 6 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-3-8-2.
Conneaut 000 001 0 — 1 7 2
Cathedral Prep 000 120 x — 3 8 3
BATTING
2B: CP — Dever, Wagner.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Wise LP 6-8-3-3-10-3; CP — Wagner WP 7-7-1-1-11-0.
Records: Conneaut 9-2, Cathedral Prep 10-1.
Lancers too much for Bulldogs
EDINBORO — The Meadville softball team lost to General McLane 7-2 in a Region 5 game on Thursday.
General McLane pitcher Bailey Cannon struck out 16 batters and allowed two hits in a complete-game effort. Earning hits for Meadville were Addy Kregel and Lila Kightlinger.
Meadville’s Katie Say struck out nine batters in six innings.
Meadville is 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the region. The Bulldogs will play at Mercer in a non-region game today.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) A. Kregel 4-0-1-0, Ashton 4-0-0-0, Mealy 2-1-0-1, R. Kregel 3-0-0-0, Say 3-0-0-0, Reichel 3-0-0-0, Carr 3-0-0-0, Kightlinger 2-1-1-0, Schleicher 1-0-0-0, Baker 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-2-2-1.
General McLane (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dibble 2-1-0-0, Cannon 1-3-1-1, Miller 3-1-1-3, Mook 3-0-0-1, Bennett 3-0-1-0, Lorah 3-1-3-0, Rapela 3-1-1-1, Clark 3-0-0-0, Teed 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-7-7-6.
Meadville 001 001 0 — 2 2 2
General McLane 122 020 x — 7 7 3
BATTING
2B: GM — Rapela.
HR: GM — Cannon, Miller.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Say LP 6-7-7-6-9-3; GM — Cannon WP 7-2-2-0-16-2.
Records: Meadville 5-4, General McLane 4-6.
Cambridge continues to roll
ROCKY GROVE — The Cambridge Springs softball team stayed undefeated in Region 2 with a 6-2 win against Rocky Grove on Thursday.
Kylee Miller scored two runs for the Blue Devils and Hailee Rodgers had two RBIs. Freshman Kayla Crawford earned the win in the circle with nine strike outs in four innings. Rodgers struck out two batters in three innings.
The Blue Devils are 6-2 overall and will play another region matchup on Saturday at Youngsville.
Cambridge Springs (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-2-1-0, Boylan 3-1-0-0, Rodgers 3-1-1-2, Harris 3-1-1-0, Dunton 3-0-0-0, Mosconi 4-0-1-1, Dragosavac 3-0-0-0, Simmons 3-0-0-0, Newell 3-0-1-0, Caldwell 0-0-0-0, Crawford 0-0-0-0, Leandro 0-1-0-0, Eaglen 0-0-0-0, Klawuhn 0-0-0-0. Totals 28-6-5-3.
Rocky Grove (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby 4-1-2-0, Rice 4-1-0-0, Montgomery 3-0-0-0, Mawhinney 3-0-2-2, Cresswell 3-0-1-0, Faust 3-0-0-0, Taylor 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-2-5-2.
Cambridge Springs 103 010 1 — 6 5 3
Rocky Grove 001 010 0 — 2 5 5
BATTING
2B: CS — Mosconi
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Crawford WP 4-1-1-0-9-0, Rodgers 3-4-1-0-2-0; CP — Mawhinney LP 7-5-6-5-6-2.
Records: Cambridge Springs6-2, Rocky Grove 2-8.
Bulldogs beat Beavers
CORRY — The Meadville baseball team beat Corry 9-0 in a Region 5 matchup on Thursday.
Mason Walker got the win on the mound. The senior struck out six batters in five innings with two hits.
At the plate, Jordan Young hit two doubles, Andre Jefferson and Brady Walker each hit one double and Rocco Tartaglione homered.
Meadville is 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the region. The Bulldogs will play a non-region game at Sharon today.
Meadville (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) B. Walker 5-1-2-1, Tartaglione 3-1-2-2, M. Walker 4-0-0-0, Young 4-1-2-0, Garvey 2-1-1-0, Jefferson 3-1-1-1, Beck 4-1-1-1, Thompson 3-1-1-0, Feleppa 1-1-1-1, Anderson 4-1-1-0 Totals 33-9-12-6.
Corry (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Chamberlin 3-0-1-0, Smith 3-0-0-0, Kuberry 3-0-1-0, Albers 2-0-0-0, Martin 2-0-0-0, Pike 2-0-0-0, Allen 1-0-0-0, Daniels 2-0-0-0, Murphy 2-0-0-0, Moon 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-0-2-0.
Meadville 220 000 5 — 9 12 0
Corry 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
BATTING
2B: M — Young 2, B. Walker, Jefferson
HR: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — M. Walker WP 5-2-0-0-6-3, Feleppa 1-0-0-0-1-0, Tartaglione 1-0-0-0-0-1-0; C — Albers LP 6.1-5-4-4-7-3.
Records: Meadville 7-3, Corry 3-6.
Saegertown beats Eisenhower 12-8
RUSSELL — The Saegertown softball team beat Eisenhower 12-8 in a Region 2 contest on Thursday.
Natalie Halsey, Maggie Triola, Rhiannon Paris and Rylie Braymer each had multiple hits in the win. Triola had three RBIs while Paris had a double and scored two runs. Kylie Stafford added a double as well.
Saegertown is 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the region. The Panthers are scheduled to host Rocky Grove on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Bulldogs bully Ramblers
ERIE — The Meadville boys volleyball team swept Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-12) in a region match on Thursday.
Jackson Decker tallied 14 kills and five aces. Luc Soerensen had six kills and once ace.
Isaac Johnson, Ben Fiely and Kellen Ball each had five kills. Jack Brown dished 32 assists.
Meadville is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host Mercyhurst Prep on Tuesday.
Panthers fall in five sets
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys volleyball team lost to McDowell 3-2 (25-23, 24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 15-3) in a region match on Thursday.
Saegertown’s offense was led by Quincy Zook with 16 kills. Collin Jones added 13 digs and 12 kills while Sam Draa tallied 10 kills and eight digs. Sam Hetrick had 17 digs.
Senior Brady Greco ran the offense to the tune of 42 assists.
Saegertown is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Panthers will host Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday.
Lakers beat Tigers
ERIE — The Maplewood boys volleyball team lost to Mercyhurst Prep 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-18) in a region match on Thursday.
Caden Lazorishak and Dorian Dubet each had five digs. Lazorishak added two kills.
“Overall we played like a team of freshmen against a team of seniors in both volume on the court and mannerism in the huddle. It took until the third set to really find our own rhythm and once we did we could hang with them, but their experience and our lack of confidence was the major factor tonight,” Maplewood head coach Calum Hyde said. “We are taking tonight as a learning experience, they were a strong team that demonstrated the difference in experience early on.”
Maplewood is 0-4 overall and in the region. The Tigers will host Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
