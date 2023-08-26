LINESVILLE — Conneaut lost its season and home opener against Fort LeBoeuf on Friday 29-0.
The loss marked the second straight year the Bison beat the Eagles on opening night in the non-region matchup.
On Friday, junior quarterback Ben Easler was 8-15 for 34 yards through the air. He also rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries. Senior Logan Groover rushed 11 times for 31 yards.
Conneaut is 0-1 and will host Seneca next week in another non-region game.
Cochranton falls short
RUSSELL — The Cochranton football team lost to Eisenhower 49-19 in a non-region matchup that served as both team’s season opener.
The teams exited the first quarter tied at 7, but Eisenhower scored 21 points in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Cochranton’s Walker Carroll connected with Isaiah Long on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Also scoring for the Cardinals was Noah Cummings on a two-yard rush and Long on a 1-yard rush.
Cochranton is 0-1 and is on a bye next week.
Chargers tie opener
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team tied Robinson Township Christian 0-0 in Friday’s season opener at the Slippery Rock Baptist campground.
The Chargers outshot Robinson 29-5 and controlled possession throughout the game but were unable to get one into the net.
“It was a strong game from our fullbacks (Robby Gordon, Cole Keyser, Nate Bethune, Tyler Hart) shutting down Robinson’s counterattacks,” Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said. “Our Midfielders passed well and created lots of chances.”
CCA will play Grove City Christian Academy at the Slippery Rock Baptist campground on Tuesday.
Panthers win mega match via tiebreaker
GUYS MILLS — Saegertown tied for first in the Maplewood mega match at Mt. Hope Golf Course, but won via a tiebreaker.
The Panthers shot 349 as a team, which tied with Union City.
Both Jon Grundy and Wyatt Zirkle finished with an 82 score, which led Saegertown and tied for the lowest individual score across all teams.
Maplewood took third with a team score of 392. Avery Palotas shot 94 and Garrett Dewey 95.
Cambridge Springs placed last with a score of 404.
