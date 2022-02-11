LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Region 5 foe Hickory 51-38 on Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles dominated the throughout the entire game as they went out to a 25-13 lead at halftime.
Jaelyn Blood earned a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Blood also compiled three steals.
Rylee Jones added 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Hannah Brady recorded 10 points and six rebounds.
Conneaut will return to action against Region 5 rival Meadville on Monday at 7 p.m.
Hickory (38)
Swanson 4 2-6 14, Duncan 3 2-2 10, Gustas 3 0-1 6, Beach 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 2-5 4.
Totals 13 6-14 38.
Conneaut (51)
Blood 7 3-10 17, Jones 5 5-6 15, Brady 4 2-4 10, Denihan 1 404 7, Egli 1 0-2 2.
Totals 18 14-26 51.
Hickory;5;8;11;14;—;38
Conneaut;12;13;7;19;—;51
3-point goals: Hickory — Swanson 4, Duncan 2; Conneaut — Denihan.
Records: Hickory 9-9, 5-5 Region 5; Conneaut 8-8, 5-5 Region 5.
Lady Bulldogs lose to Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Meadville girls basketball team fell to Region 5 opponent Slippery Rock by a score of 48-32 on Thursday. With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 1-9 in the region and 2-17 overall.
The 'Dogs were only down 8-5 after the first quarter. However, the 'Dogs didn't score a single point in the second quarter as the Rockets outscored them 12-0 to go up 20-5 at halftime. The Rockets continued their dominance in the second half and didn't give up their lead.
Phoebe Templin led the 'Dogs with 14 points while Aliviah Ashton added eight. Templin and Ashton each converted on a pair of three-pointers.
Meadville will next play Region 5 and Crawford County rival Conneaut at the House of Thrills on Monday at 7 p.m.
Meadville (32)
Templin 4 0-0 14, Ashton 1 0-1 8, Burnett 1 0-0 5, Phillips 0 0-0 3, Burchard 1 0-0 2.
Totals 7 0-1 32.
Slippery Rock (48)
McDermott 3 3-4 15, Bedel 3 0-0 12, Book 3 0-0 9, McCoy 3 2-3 8, Kura 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 5-7 48.
Meadville 5 0 11 16 — 32
Slippery Rock 8 12 19 9 — 48
3-point goals: Meadville — Templin 2, Ashton 2, Phillips, Burnett; Slippery Rock — Bedel 2, McDermott 2, Book.
Records: Meadville 2-17, 1-9 Region 5; Slippery Rock 8-2, 10-7 Region 5.
Panthers fall to Union City
UNION CITY — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Region 2 foe Union City 35-24 on Thursday night.
Lindsey Greco led the Panthers with 10 points. Greco was the only Panthers' player to score more than five points.
Jessica Messenger scored a game-high 15 points for the Bears. Messenger scored nine points from the three-point line. Cathryn Reynolds and Michayla Magee each scored seven points. Reynolds and Magee each a recorded a three-pointer as well.
Saegertown will next go on the road against region opponent Cambridge Springs on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (24)
Greco 2 0-0 10, Amory 1 3-8 5, Paris 1 1-2 3, Braymer 1 0-0 2, Triola 1 0-0 2, Gregor 0 2-4 2.
Totals 6 6-14 24.
Union City (35)
J. Messenger 2 2-2 15, Reynolds 1 2-2 7, Magee 2 0-0 7, Tingley 0 2-4 2, S. Messenger 1 0-0 2, Higley 0 2-2 2.
Totals 6 8-10 35.
Saegertown 6 4 6 8 — 24
Union City 10 8 7 10 — 35
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 2; Union City — J. Messenger 3, Reynolds, M. Magee.
Records: Saegertown 8-11, 6-5 Region 2; Union City 9-10, 5-6 Region 2.
CCA boys defeat Slippery Rock Homeschool
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball defeated Slippery Rock Homeschool 48-27 on Thursday night.
The Chargers dominated the game from the start as they went out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter.
Ethan Mattocks led the Chargers with 16 points. Stuart Hochstetler also ended the night in double figures with 12 points. Hochstetler also earned six steals. Allen Miller and Jay Hemlock added seven and six points respectively.
Elijah Toth led Slipper Rock with nine points. RJ Edwards and Kyle Dunlap each contributed seven points.
Crawford Christian (48)
Mattocks 8 0-0 16, Hochstetler 4 1-2 12, Miller 2 0-0 7, Hemlock 3 0-0 6, Pugliese 1 0-0 3, Frano 1 0-0 2, Hoegerl 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 1-2 48.
Slippery Rock Homeschool (27)
Toth 3 3-5 9, Edwards 2 0-0 7, Dunlap 3 1-4 7, Wilson 2 0-7 4, O. Nave 0 0-1 0.
Totals 10 4-17 27.
CCA 14 11 16 7 — 48
SRH 2 7 7 11 — 27
3-point goals: CCA — Hochstetler, Miller, Pugliese; SRH — Edwards.