LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team defeated Greenville 5-2 in its home opener Friday in a non-region game.
Hannah Brady scored two goals on nine shot attempts. Alayna Ott had a goal and an assist. Emma Shafer and Jaidyn Jordan each scored one goal each.
In goal, Haylee Morini stopped 11 shots and conceded two.
The Eagles overall record is now 2-2. They will play Oil City on Tuesday for their first region match of the season.
Chargers end game in stalemate
CLEVELAND — The Crawford Christian academy soccer team tied with Heritage Christian 0-0 on Friday in Ohio.
The Chargers outshot their opponent 18-1 and had seven corner kicks.
“We lacked the final touch tonight,” said Crawford Christian head coach Steven Mattocks. “Our fullbacks (Cole Keyser, Nate Bethune, Robby Gordon, and Tyler Hart) had another strong outing. They did a great job of intercepting passes and eliminating attacks before they could get started.”
CCA is now 2-1-2 on the season and will play at Commodore Perry on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Conneaut loses big
HARBORCREEK — The Conneaut football team lost to Harbor Creek 42-0 in a non-region game on Thursday.
Conneaut’s Ben Easler had four carries for 40 yards and Logan Groover gained 17 on nine totes. In the air, Groover caight four passes for 25 yards.
Conneaut is 1-2 overall and will open its region schedule at Warren on Friday.
