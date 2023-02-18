LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team ended its season on a high note with a 61-59 win against Titusville at home.
“It was a very competitive game and intense with a ton of team and crowd support,” Conneaut head coach Derek Thomas said.
Senior Connor Perrye capped off his career with 24 points and was 11-12 at the free throw line. Shakiir Jordan II and Tristan Shelatz each scored 15 points.
As a team, Conneaut was 82 percent from the free throw line. Titusville was 14-14 from the charity stripe.
Conneaut ended its season 4-18 overall and 1-9 in Region 6. The Eagles ended their year with a win against Titusville for the second year in a row.
Titusville (59)
Perez 10 4-4 29, Neely 4 1-1 12, Colon 1 5-5 7, Fratus 3 0-0 7, Wheeling 0 2-2 2, Carrin 0 2-2 2.
Totals 18 14-14 59.
Conneaut (61)
Perrye 5 11-12 24, Jordan 4 6-9 15, Sheltaz 6 3-5 15, White 1 2-2 4, Brady 1 1-1 3.
Totals 17 23-28 61.
Titusville;17;12;15;15;—;59
Conneaut;12;15;16;18;—;31
3-point goals: Titusville — Perez 5, Neely 3, Fratus; Conneaut — Perrye 3, Jordan.
Records: Titusville 10-12, 2-8 Region 6; Conneat 4-18, 1-9 Region 6.
Chargers close season with a win
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team finished its regular season with a 69-21 win against Cornerstone Prep at Calvary Baptist Church on Friday.
Allen Miller led the way with 17 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Jay Hemlock and Nathan Frano each scored 10 points for the Chargers.
The Chargers finished the regular season 15-8. Crawford Christian will play in the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, on March 2, 3 and 4.
Cornerstone Prep (21)
Webb 6 1-2 13, Gore 2 0-0 4, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Caleb 1 0-0 2, Shier 0 0-1 0.
Totals 10 1-3 21.
Crawford Christian Academy (69)
Miller 5 3-4 17, Hemlock 4 2-4 10, Frano 3 4-5 10, Hart 3 1-3 7, Mattocks 3 0-1 6, Bethune 2 0-0 4, Keyser 1 2-2 4, Nicolls 2 0-1 4, Pugliese 1 0-0 2, Mook 1 0-0 2, Clarke 1 0-0 2, Hoegerl 0 1-2 1.
Totals 26 13-23 69.
Cornerstone Prep;4;11;4;2;—;21
Crawford Christian;22;16;16;12;—;69
3-point goals: Crawford Christian — Miller 4.
