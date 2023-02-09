LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Region 5 foe Corry 49-8 on Wednesday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
The Eagles led 17-0 after the first quarter and never let the Beavers threaten the lead.
Lainie Harrington led all scorers with 12 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Eliza Harrington tallied six points, six rebounds and three steals. Senior Jacqui Detelich scored eight points.
Conneaut is 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the region. The Eagles will play at Oil City on Monday in another region matchup.
Corry (8)
Albers 2 0-0 5, Hasbrouck 1 0-3 2, Chase 0 1-2 1.
Totals 3 1-5 8.
Conneaut (49)
L. Harrington 4 4-6 12, Detelich 3 0-0 8, Co. Perrye 3 1-5 7, Ca. Perye 3 0-3 6, E. Harrington 2 0-0 6, Poff 2 2-2 6, Brady 2 0-2 4, Mattera 0 0-2 0.
Totals 19 7-20 49.
Corry;0;5;2;1;—;8
Conneaut;17;12;14;6;—;49
3-point goals: Corry — Albers; Conneaut — Detelich 2, E. Harrington 2.
Records: Corry 4-14, 1-7 Region 5; Conneaut 13-7, 6-2 Region 5.
Saegertown loses on the road
RUSSELL — The Saegertown boys basketball team lost to Eisenhower 67-55 in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
With the win, Eisenhower swept the season series as the Knights beat the Panthers in January.
Brady Greco led the Panthers with 17 points.
Saegertown is 14-6 overall and 7-3 in the region. The Panthers will play at Maplewood on Friday.
Saegertown (55)
Greco 8 0-0 17, Young 6 1-1 14, Jones 4 0-2 8, Zirkle 3 0-2 6, Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Huson 1 1-2 4.
Totals 25 2-7 55.
Eisenhower (67)
Lookenhouse 12 1-2 25, Bunk 8 1-2 18, Pamieri 3 0-0 9, Black 3 1-4 7, Seymour 1 1-2 4, Hunt 1 2-8 4.
Totals 28 6-18 67.
Saegertown;10;4;17;24;—;55
Eisenhower;19;11;15;22—;67
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco, Huson, Young; Eisenhower — Palmieri 3, Bunk, Seymour.
Records: Saegertown 14-6, 7-3 Region 3; Eisenhower 10-9, 5-4 Region 3.
