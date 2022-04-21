LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team poured in 12 hits in a 14-5 win against Region 5 foe Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday.
An eight-run third inning broke a 3-3 tie and propelled the Lady Eagles into a 11-3 lead.
Three Lady Eagles bombed home runs in the win. Lainie Harrington, Brooke Wise and Kaley Cook each went yard. Juliana Jacobs delivered a triple and Eliza Harrington recorded a double.
In the circle, Wise struck out seven in just over five innings of work.
Conneaut moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in region action. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to host Villa Maria today.
Meadville loses 2-1
The Meadville softball team lost a pitchers duel 2-1 on Wednesday in a Region 5 battle with General McLane.
The lone score for the Lady Bulldogs came off a solo home run from Avery Phillips in the sixth inning. The team only managed one other hit, from Rylee Kregel.
In the circle, Kregel pitched all seven innings and struck out 12 batters. She allowed one hit and zero earned runs.
Meadville committed three errors to General McLane’s zero.
The Lady Bulldogs are 0-2 overall and in region action. Meadville is scheduled to host Fort LeBoeuf today.
Bulldogs fall to Hornets 6-2
HERMITAGE — The Meadville baseball team lost a Region 2 matchup with Hickory 6-2 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs managed five hits with Mason Walker delivering on a double. Carson McGowan and Jordan Young each scored a run and Walker had two RBIs.
Brady Walker struck out seven batters in three innings of work.
Meadville fell to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in region play. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Oil City today at 4 p.m.
Blue Devils allow one hit in win
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs baseball team defeated Iroquois 8-1 in a Region 3 matchup on Wednesday.
Josh Gorton went 3-5 at the plate and Brock Cunningham had two RBIs in the win. Bryce Kania scored three runs.
On the mound, Kania pitched four innings and allowed one hit. Nathan Held pitched three innings in relief and struck out six batters.
Cambridge is now 2-2 overall and in the region. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host PENNCREST rival Maplewood on Friday.
Eagles beat Rockets 5-4
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Conneaut Eagles beat Slippery Rock 5-4 at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park on Wednesday in a Region 2 matchup.
The Eagles led 3-0 before the Rockets scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Conneaut answered with two runs of their own in the sixth and held on for the win.
Gavin White went 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs and one run in the win.
On the mound, Dawson Thomas allowed five hits in six innings of work with three strike outs.
Conneaut moved to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the region. The Eagles are scheduled to host Meadville on Friday.
Cochranton overpowers Eisenhower 13-6
RUSSELL — The Cochranton baseball team beat Eisenhower 13-6 in a Region 3 matchup on Wednesday.
Eisenhower led 5-1 after the first inning but Cochranton answered the call with ten runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding lead.
Jack Rynd went 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs to pace the Cardinals. Ramy Sample went a perfect 3-3 with one run. Blake Foulk was 2-5 with a triple.
Cochranton moved to 3-2 overall and in region action. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Iroquois on Friday.
Lady Eagles dominate Fairview 14-3
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Fairview 14-3 in a region game at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
Victoria Medrick led the Lady Eagles with five goals and had one assist. Rylee Jones had four assists and scored two goals herself.
Jocelyn Denihan and Jaqueline Detelich each scored two goals. Denihan added one assist. Ashley Crabb, Sydney Phillips and Camille Turner each scored once with Phillips added one assist.
In goal, Nicole Hazen had 12 saves.
Conneaut is 4-3 overall and 3-2 in region action.
The Lady Eagles will play next at Dollinger Field against Villa Maria next Thursday.
Second-half blitz powers ’Dogs
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — A big second half powered Meadville to a 17-5 win over Fairview in District 10 boys lacrosse at Fairview High School on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 4-2 District 10) led 4-3 with about 8 minutes left in the third period. The Bulldogs put the game away, outscoring the Tigers, 13-2 over the game’s final 20 minutes.
Brandon Cornell scored a team-high five goals. Michael Mahoney and Gage Devore each added four goals. Dennis Frantz, Leyton Gregor, Ben Hilson and Cody Schwab each scored for the Bulldogs. Gregor and Mahoney led the Bulldogs with three assists each, Isaak Hornstein added 13 groundballs.
Saegertown sweeps Fort LeBoeuf
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown volleyball team swept Fort Leboeuf 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-18) on Wednesday.
Conrad Williams paced the Panthers with 12 kills and two blocks. Jaden Wilkins added nine kills.
At setter, Brady Greco dished 19 assists. Josh Perrine served up four aces.
Saegertown is 4-2 overall and 3-1 in region action. The Panthers will host Erie First Christian today.
Meadville boys, girls beat Franklin on track
FRANKLIN — The Meadville boys and girls track and field teams defeated Franklin in a dual meet on Wednesday at Franklin High School.
The boys team narrowly edged the Knights 77-73 while the girls won handily 100-50.
For the boys, Khalon Simmons won the long and triple jump with jumps of 20-10 and 41-4, respectively.
Nick Williams won the 100-meter-dash with a time of 11.65. Simmons took second in 11.67. Williams also won the 200-meter-dash with a 24.08.
Freshman Kellen Ball won the high jump with a mark of 5-5.
In the relays, Meadville won the 400-meter-relay (45.54) and 1,600-meter-relay (4:03.42).
For the girls, Sydney Burchard and Cammie Guffy were both double winners. Burchard won the 100-meter-dash (13.29) and the 200-meter-dash (27.69). Guffy won the 1,600-meter-run (5:42.19), and the 800-meter-run (2:38.02)
Also on the track, Riley Fronce won the 400-meter-dash (1:06.24). Freshman Natalie Smith won the 300-meter-hurdles with a 53.01.
In the field, Addie Phillis’ jump of 14-2 won the long jump and Kayla Baker’s leap of 29-9 won the triple jump.
Alex Gallagher won javelin (81-0).
Meadville will host Oil City on Tuesday for the team’s first home meet of the season.