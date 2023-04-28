TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut baseball team beat Titusville in a Region 2 contest on Thursday.
Wyatt Kornman earned the win on the mound. He allowed four hits and on earned run in a little more than five innings of action. Gavin White allowed no hits in relief.
Ryan Herr was 2-4 and Greg Klink was 2-2 with four RBIs.
Conneaut is 6-5 overall and 3-5 in region action. The Eagles are scheduled to host Meadville today in a non-region game.
Conneaut (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 4-2-2-0, Headley 4-1-1-0, White 3-0-1-0, Klink 2-0-2-4, Roncaglione 2-1-0-0. Bartholomew 1-0-0-0, Thomas 3-0-0-0, Nottingham 1-0-0-0, Weinchenk 1-0-0-0, Kornman 3-0-0-0, Aldrich 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-4-6-4.
Titusville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Stearns 2-0-0-0, Covell 3-0-0-0, Neely 3-1-1-0, Titus 2-0-1-0, Mong 3-0-0-0, Burleigh 3-0-0-0, Baker 3-1-1-0, Wheeling 2-0-1-1, McDonald 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-2-4-1.
Conneaut 000 202 0 — 4 6 2
Titusville 100 100 0 — 2 4 2
BATTING
2B: C — Klink
3B: T — Baker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Kornman WP 5.2-4-2-1-3-4, White 1.1-0-0-0-1-0; T — Wheeling LP 6-6-4-2-7-3, Neely 1-0-0-0-3-0.
Records: Titusville 7-5, Conneaut 6-5.
Bears beat Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs baseball team lost to Union City 2-1 in a Region 3 matchup on Thursday.
The Bears scored twice in the opening inning and held off the Blue Devils the rest of the way.
Brett Kania, Brady Jardina, Tristan Mazzadra, Josh Gorton and Preston Gorton each had one hit.
Cambridge is 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the region. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Maplewood on Monday.
Union City (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shuman 3-0-0-0, Magee 3-1-0-0, Capela 4-0-2-0, Kent 2-0-1-2, Klakamo 1-0-0-0, Drayer 2-0-0-0, Racop 3-0-0-0, Harmazin 0-0-0-0, Post 2-0-0-0, Doutt 3-0-0-0, Pieper 0-1-0-0. Totals 23-2-3-2.
Cambridge Springs (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Brett Kania 4-0-1-0, Gage 4-0-0-1, Bryce Kania 4-0-0-0, Field 2-0-0-0, Jardina 3-0-1-0, Mazzadra 2-0-1-0, J. Gorton 3-0-1-0, Riley 3-0-0-0, P. Gorton 2-1-1-0. Totals 27-1-5-1.
Union City 200 000 0 — 2 3 3
Cambridge Springs 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Racop W 5.1-5-1-0-6-3, Shuman 1.2-0-0-0-4-0; C — Mazzadra LP 5-3-2-2-8-6, Field 2-0-0-0-2-0
Records: Union City 4-7, Cambridge Springs 5-5.
Lancers beat Eagles with late run
EDINBORO — The Conneaut softball team lost to General McLane 4-3 due to a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jaidyn Jordan was 2-3 with two runs scored. Brooke Wise was 1-2 with one run and Lainie Harrington had one RBI.
Conneaut is 10-4 overall and 5-3 in Region 5. The Eagles are scheduled to host McDowell on Tuesday.
Conneaut (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 3-0-0-1, Cook 2-0-0-0, Shepard 3-0-0-0, Wise 2-1-1-0, L. Harrington 3-0-0-1, Shrock 3-0-0-0, Barabas 3-0-0-0, Jordan 3-2-2-0, Pelc 2-0-1-1 Totals 24-3-4-3.
General McLane (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dibble 4-0-0-0, Cannon 3-1-2-0, Miller 4-1-1-2, Mook 3-0-1-2, Bennett 3-0-0-0, Lorah 3-0-0-0, Rapela 2-0-1-0, Clark 3-0-0-0, Kinder 0-1-0-0, Teed 3-1-1-0. Totals 28-4-6-4.
Conneaut 001 110 0 — 4 5 2
General McLane 003 000 1 — 4 6 1
BATTING
2B: C — Jordan
3B: C — Wise.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Wise LP 6-4-3-4-1; GM — Cannon WP 7-4-3-2-10-1
Records: Conneaut 10-4, General McLane 6-7.
Cochranton rallies for win
SUGARCREEK — Cochranton scored eight runs in the sixth inning to beat Rocky Grove 9-2 in a Region 2 game on Thursday.
Zoe Hansen and Dani Hoffman each had multiple hits for the Cardinals. Macie Williams, Peyton Miller and Katelyn Ewing each had a double.
In the circle, Hoffman struck out 11 batters in a complete-game effort.
Cochranton is 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the region. The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Iroquois on Tuesday.
Cochranton (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Williams 4-2-1-0, Hoffman 4-1-2-1, Ewing 3-1-1-3, Freyermuth 3-0-1-0, Miller 1-2-1-1, Hansen 4-1-2-2, Needler 4-1-1-0, Douglas 4-0-1-0, Miller 4-1-1-1, Sokol 4-0-0-0. Totals 35-9-11-8.
Rocky Grove (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby 1-1-0-0, Rice 3-0-0-0, Montgomery 3-1-1-1, Mawhinney 3-0-0-0, Cresswell 3-0-0-0, Knapp 2-0-0-0, Cresswell 3-0-0-0, Faust 2-0-0-0, Taylor 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-2-1-1.
Cochranton 001 008 0 — 9 11 1
Rocky Grove 200 000 0 — 2 1 2
BATTING
2B: C — Ewing, Miller, Williams.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Hoffman 7-1-2-1-11-4, RG — Mawhinney 7-11-9-9-7-1.
Records: Cochranton 8-6, Rocky Grove 3-10.
Bulldogs mercy-rule Dragons
WARREN — Meadville’s Kendal Mealy was 5-5 with five RBIs in a 14-2 win versus Warren on Thursday.
Mealy was a triple short of a cycle in the Region 5 contest. Also with multiple hits were Addy Kregel, Tegan Reichel and Raelyn Rusek.
Katie Say struck out seven batters in six innings with two hits allowed.
Meadville is 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the region. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday.
Meadville (14)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mealy 5-2-5-5, A. Kregel 4-2-3-1, Reichel 4-0-2-2, Say 4-0-0-0, Carr 4-1-1-1, Ashton 3-2-0-0, Schleicher 3-1-1-2, Rusek 3-3-3-2, Baker 3-2-0-0, Coppola 0-1-0-0. Totals 33-14-15-13.
Warren (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beers 3-0-1-0, Kuzminski 2-1-0-1, Hoffman 3-0-1-0, Warriro 2-0-0-0, Gray 2-0-0-0, Curtis 1-0-0-0, Devore 2-0-0-0, Beers 3-0-0-0, Abbey 2-0-0-0, Ferry 1-1-0-0. Totals 21-2-2-1.
Meadville 050 207 x — 14 15 1
Warren 000 110 x — 2 2 1
BATTING
2B: M — Mealy, Schleicher; W —Hoffman.
3B: M — A. Kregel.
HR: M — Mealy, Rusek.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Say 6-2-2-1-7-4; W — Devore 6-15-14-4-2-3.
Records: Meadville 8-4, Warren 4-7.
Tigers edge Braves 6-5
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood softball team beat Iroquois 6-5 in a Region 2 contest on Thursday.
The game was tied entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Lexus Whitman doubled before courtesy runner Mylee Crawford scored the game-winner on passed ball.
Crawford scored two runs. Also scoring was Bree Neely, Brianna Kope, Reese Hlopick and Maddy Banik. Kope had a triple and Whitman added two doubles.
The Tigers are 7-1 overall and in the region. Maplewood is schedule to play at Cambridge Springs on Saturday.
Panthers win both in doubleheader
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team beat Rocky Grove 11-1 and 17-1 in a doubleheader on Thursday.
In the first game, the Panthers out-hit the Orioles 14-1 in the five-inning contest. Joe Grundy earned the win on the bump.
Henry Shaffer was 3-3 with a double and Wyatt Burchill was 2-3 with a triple.
In the second contest, the Panthers totaled 15 hits. Burchill had two doubles. Zully Zirkle, Gabriel Jordan and Conner Shaw each had a double.
Saegertown is 11-1 overall and 9-0 in Region 3 play. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Eisenhower on Saturday.
Bulldogs sweep Eagles
LINESVILLE — Meadville swept Conneaut in boys volleyball action on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-10) in the region match. Jackson Decker tallied 20 kills and seven digs. Luc Soerensen had seven kills and three blocks. Jack Brown dished 28 assists.
For the Eagles, Nolan Rados tallied six kills, two blocks, one ace and one assist. Spencer Foister added seven kills, four assists, one block and one ace. Brevin Klink dished 11 assists.
Meadville is 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the region. The ’Dogs will compete in the State College tournament on Saturday.
Conneaut is 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the region. The Eagles will play in the Hempfield tournament on Saturday.
Panthers topple Blue Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Saegertown boys volleyball team beat Cambridge 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 27-29, 25-6) in a region match on Thursday.
Senior Brady Greco dished 37 assists in the match. Quincy Zook led the offense with 17 kills and Collin Jones added 11. Sam Hetrick had 12 digs.
Saegertown is 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the region. The Panthers will play at the Hempfield tournament on Saturday.
Cambridge’s Josh Reisenauer had 12 kills. Kaiden Boozer and Parker Schmidt added seven and five kills. Brady Campbell had 22 assists and Ian Anderson had 13 digs.
Cambridge Springs is 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the region. The Blue Devils will also play at the Hempfield tournament.
Maplewood earns first win
FARRELL — The Maplewood boys volleyball team earned its first win this season and first since 2019.
The Tigers beat Farrell 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-16).
Caden Lazorishak had a double double with 12 digs and 10 kills. Dorian Doubet had 12 digs while setter Dylan Dewey dished 17 assists and had two blocks.
“We came into the match with the goal to simply play our game and be the first team to five and 10 points in every set, and they delivered,” Maplewood head coach Calum Hyde said. “When I asked them their thoughts after the match they simply responded, ‘hungry for more.’”
Maplewood is 1-6 overall and in the region. The Tigers will play at McDowell on Tuesday.
