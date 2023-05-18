Ryan Herr

Conneaut senior Ryan Herr looks in a grounder during a game last month.

LINESVILLE — The Conneaut baseball team lost its regular season finale 11-4 in a Region 2 matchup against Titusville on Wednesday.

Ethan Stright was 1-3 with a triple and Greg Klink was 1-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Conneaut finished its regular season 10-7 overall and 7-7 in region action. The Eagles, a Class 3A team, finished behind Hickory (4A), Titusville (3A) and Slippery Rock (4A) in the region standings.

Titusville (11)

(AB-R-H-BI) Neely 4-0-1-3, Covell 5-1-3-2, Titus 5-0-2-1, Mong 4-0-0-0, Baker 3-1-1-0, Wheeling 2-2-2-0, Burleigh 4-3-4-0, Stearns 3-1-2-3, Blakeslee 4-1-0-0, Sellen 0-0-0-0, McDonald 0-2-0-0. Totals 34-11-15-9.

Conneaut (4)

(AB-R-H-BI) Roncaglione 4-1-1-0, Headley 4-1-2-0, White 3-1-2-1, Klink 4-0-1-2, Thomas 4-0-0-0, Herr 2-0-0-0, A. Nottingham 3-0-0-0, Kornman 0-0-0-0, L. Nottingham 2-0-1-0, Stright 3-0-1-1, Herr 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-4-8-4.

Titusville 020 005 4 — 11 15 0

Conneaut 001 000 3 — 4 8 3

BATTING

2B: T — Titus, Neely, Stearns; C — Klink.

3B: C — Stright.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) T — Neely P 6-4-1-1-6-2, Covell 1-4-3-3-3-0; C — Kornman LP 5-10-7-4-1-4, Bartholomew 2-5-4-4-2-0.

Records: Titusville 11-7; Conneaut 10-7.

Panthers finish strong

SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown beat Eisenhower 14-1 in five innings in the Panthers regular season finale in Region 3 baseball action on Wednesday.

Senior Henry Shaffer was 3-3 with four RBIs, a double and a triple to pace the Panthers.

A nine-run fourth inning pushed Saegertown ahead for the mercy-rule win.

Saegertown finished the season 17-2 overall and 15-1 in the region.

Eisenhower (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Jakbzak 2-0-1-0, Palmeri 3-0-0-0, Childs 1-0-0-0, Casey 1-0-0-0, Pascuzzi 2-0-0-0, Jakbzak 1-1-1-0, Darr 1-0-1-1, Wynn 2-0-0-0. Totals 14-1-3-1.

Saegertown (14)

(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 4-2-3-1, H. Shaffer 3-3-3-4, Zirkle 3-1-1-1, Manning 2-0-1-1, W. Shaffer 2-1-1-1, Jon Grundy 2-0-1-0, Young 0-1-0-0, Shaw 3-1-2-2, Crawford 2-2-1-1, Wilkinson 3-1-0-0. Totals 28-14-14-13.

Eisenhower 010 00x x — 1 3 3

Saegertown 230 9xx x— 14 14 1

BATTING

2B: S — H. Shaffer, Burchill, Grundy , Manning

3B: S — H. Shaffer

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Zirkle WP 4-2-1-1-1-5, Gardner 1-1-0-0-0-1

Records: Eisenhower 3-13, Saegertown 17-2.

Blue Devils drop finale 6-5

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs dropped its regular season finale 6-5 to Region 3 foe Rocky Grove on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils out-hit the Orioles 10-3, but couldn’t turn hits into runs. Bryce Kania and Brett Kania were each 2-4 in the game.

Cambridge Springs finished the regular season 10-7 overall and 10-6 in the region.

Rocky Grove (6)

(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 2-2-0-0, Hamilton 4-0-0-0, Wilson 3-2-1-0, Wetjen 3-1-1-2, Rice 3-1-0-0, Bever 4-0-0-0, Whitling 2-0-0-1, Gavin 2-0-1-1, Patterson 2-0-0-1. Totals 25-6-3-5.

Cambridge Springs (5)

(AB-R-H-BI) Bryce kania 4-1-2-0, P. Gorton 3-0-1-0, Brett Kania 4-1-2-0, Fuield 2-1-1-2, Jardina 3-1-2-0, Dailey 1-0-0-0, Gage 3-1-1-0, Mazzadra 3-0-0-0, J. Gorton 3-0-1-1, Riley 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-5-10-3.

Rocky Grove 400 200 0 — 6 3 1

Cambridge Springs 100 400 0 — 5 10 0

BATTING

2B: RG — Wilson, Gavib. CS — Jardina.

3B: CS — B. Kania.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) RG — Rice Wp 7-9-5-4-6-2: CS — Mazzadra LP 3.2-3-2-2-6-2, Riley 3-0-0-5-0, Gage 0.1-0-2-2-0-2.

Records: Rocky Grove 6-13, Cambridge Springs 10-7.

Cardinals mercy-rule Braves

COCHRANTON — Freshman Walker Carroll fanned 10 batters on the mound in Cochranton’s regular season finale on Wednesday.

The Cardinals beat Iroquois 11-1 in the Region 3 battle.

Carroll, Blake Foulk and Jack Rynd each had a double.

Cochranton finished the regular season 8-11 overall and 8-8 in Region 3.

Iroquois (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Brown 3-1-2-0, Burkhardt 2-0-0-0, Doverspike 3-0-0-0, Bennett 2-0-1-0, Schaffner 2-0-0-0, Theiss 2-0-0-0, Alderson 2-0-0-0, Moffet. Totals 20-1-4-0.

Cochranton (11)

(AB-R-H-BI) Foulk 4-2-3-1, Burnette 3-1-1-1, Carroll 2-3-1-0, Rynd 3-1-2-4, Field 3-0-1-1, McDonough 1-1-1-0, Albert 2-2-1-1, Moore 3-0-1-0, Hoban 3-1-1-0. Totals 24-11-12-8.

Iroquois 000 01x x — 1 4 1

Cochranton 151 22x x — 11 12 1

BATTING

2B: I — Brown, Bennett; C — Carroll, Foulk, Rynd.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) I — Bennett 1.2-3-5-5-1-3, Burkhardt 1.2-5-4-4-3-0, Doverspike 1.1-4-2-2-1-1; C — Carroll 5-4-1-0-11-1.

Records: Iroquois 7-10, Cochranton 8-11.

