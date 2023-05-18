LINESVILLE — The Conneaut baseball team lost its regular season finale 11-4 in a Region 2 matchup against Titusville on Wednesday.
Ethan Stright was 1-3 with a triple and Greg Klink was 1-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Conneaut finished its regular season 10-7 overall and 7-7 in region action. The Eagles, a Class 3A team, finished behind Hickory (4A), Titusville (3A) and Slippery Rock (4A) in the region standings.
Titusville (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Neely 4-0-1-3, Covell 5-1-3-2, Titus 5-0-2-1, Mong 4-0-0-0, Baker 3-1-1-0, Wheeling 2-2-2-0, Burleigh 4-3-4-0, Stearns 3-1-2-3, Blakeslee 4-1-0-0, Sellen 0-0-0-0, McDonald 0-2-0-0. Totals 34-11-15-9.
Conneaut (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Roncaglione 4-1-1-0, Headley 4-1-2-0, White 3-1-2-1, Klink 4-0-1-2, Thomas 4-0-0-0, Herr 2-0-0-0, A. Nottingham 3-0-0-0, Kornman 0-0-0-0, L. Nottingham 2-0-1-0, Stright 3-0-1-1, Herr 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-4-8-4.
Titusville 020 005 4 — 11 15 0
Conneaut 001 000 3 — 4 8 3
BATTING
2B: T — Titus, Neely, Stearns; C — Klink.
3B: C — Stright.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) T — Neely P 6-4-1-1-6-2, Covell 1-4-3-3-3-0; C — Kornman LP 5-10-7-4-1-4, Bartholomew 2-5-4-4-2-0.
Records: Titusville 11-7; Conneaut 10-7.
Panthers finish strong
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown beat Eisenhower 14-1 in five innings in the Panthers regular season finale in Region 3 baseball action on Wednesday.
Senior Henry Shaffer was 3-3 with four RBIs, a double and a triple to pace the Panthers.
A nine-run fourth inning pushed Saegertown ahead for the mercy-rule win.
Saegertown finished the season 17-2 overall and 15-1 in the region.
Eisenhower (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jakbzak 2-0-1-0, Palmeri 3-0-0-0, Childs 1-0-0-0, Casey 1-0-0-0, Pascuzzi 2-0-0-0, Jakbzak 1-1-1-0, Darr 1-0-1-1, Wynn 2-0-0-0. Totals 14-1-3-1.
Saegertown (14)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 4-2-3-1, H. Shaffer 3-3-3-4, Zirkle 3-1-1-1, Manning 2-0-1-1, W. Shaffer 2-1-1-1, Jon Grundy 2-0-1-0, Young 0-1-0-0, Shaw 3-1-2-2, Crawford 2-2-1-1, Wilkinson 3-1-0-0. Totals 28-14-14-13.
Eisenhower 010 00x x — 1 3 3
Saegertown 230 9xx x— 14 14 1
BATTING
2B: S — H. Shaffer, Burchill, Grundy , Manning
3B: S — H. Shaffer
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Zirkle WP 4-2-1-1-1-5, Gardner 1-1-0-0-0-1
Records: Eisenhower 3-13, Saegertown 17-2.
Blue Devils drop finale 6-5
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs dropped its regular season finale 6-5 to Region 3 foe Rocky Grove on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils out-hit the Orioles 10-3, but couldn’t turn hits into runs. Bryce Kania and Brett Kania were each 2-4 in the game.
Cambridge Springs finished the regular season 10-7 overall and 10-6 in the region.
Rocky Grove (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 2-2-0-0, Hamilton 4-0-0-0, Wilson 3-2-1-0, Wetjen 3-1-1-2, Rice 3-1-0-0, Bever 4-0-0-0, Whitling 2-0-0-1, Gavin 2-0-1-1, Patterson 2-0-0-1. Totals 25-6-3-5.
Cambridge Springs (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bryce kania 4-1-2-0, P. Gorton 3-0-1-0, Brett Kania 4-1-2-0, Fuield 2-1-1-2, Jardina 3-1-2-0, Dailey 1-0-0-0, Gage 3-1-1-0, Mazzadra 3-0-0-0, J. Gorton 3-0-1-1, Riley 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-5-10-3.
Rocky Grove 400 200 0 — 6 3 1
Cambridge Springs 100 400 0 — 5 10 0
BATTING
2B: RG — Wilson, Gavib. CS — Jardina.
3B: CS — B. Kania.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) RG — Rice Wp 7-9-5-4-6-2: CS — Mazzadra LP 3.2-3-2-2-6-2, Riley 3-0-0-5-0, Gage 0.1-0-2-2-0-2.
Records: Rocky Grove 6-13, Cambridge Springs 10-7.
Cardinals mercy-rule Braves
COCHRANTON — Freshman Walker Carroll fanned 10 batters on the mound in Cochranton’s regular season finale on Wednesday.
The Cardinals beat Iroquois 11-1 in the Region 3 battle.
Carroll, Blake Foulk and Jack Rynd each had a double.
Cochranton finished the regular season 8-11 overall and 8-8 in Region 3.
Iroquois (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Brown 3-1-2-0, Burkhardt 2-0-0-0, Doverspike 3-0-0-0, Bennett 2-0-1-0, Schaffner 2-0-0-0, Theiss 2-0-0-0, Alderson 2-0-0-0, Moffet. Totals 20-1-4-0.
Cochranton (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Foulk 4-2-3-1, Burnette 3-1-1-1, Carroll 2-3-1-0, Rynd 3-1-2-4, Field 3-0-1-1, McDonough 1-1-1-0, Albert 2-2-1-1, Moore 3-0-1-0, Hoban 3-1-1-0. Totals 24-11-12-8.
Iroquois 000 01x x — 1 4 1
Cochranton 151 22x x — 11 12 1
BATTING
2B: I — Brown, Bennett; C — Carroll, Foulk, Rynd.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) I — Bennett 1.2-3-5-5-1-3, Burkhardt 1.2-5-4-4-3-0, Doverspike 1.1-4-2-2-1-1; C — Carroll 5-4-1-0-11-1.
Records: Iroquois 7-10, Cochranton 8-11.
