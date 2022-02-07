SHARON — The Cochranton wrestling team had a tough draw in the District 10 Class 2A team wrestling tournament on Saturday in top-seeded Fort Leboeuf, but the Cardinals nearly knocked off the Bison in a 33-32 loss.
At 189 pounds, Louden Gledhill set the tone for the Red Birds with a pin in 1:16. The Bison won at 215, but Cochranton answered back.
Ramy Sample won an 8-5 decision at 285 pounds to give his team a 9-6 lead. Kyle Lantz (106) won with a pin in 0:59 and Daylend Schlosser (113) won a 7-4 decision.
Cochranton was up 18-5, but Fort LeBoeuf rattled off three straight wins to take a 24-18 lead.
At 138, Jack Martinec pinned his opponent in 1:18 to tie the match at 24s. His brother, Stephen Martinec (145) won a major decision to break the tie and take a 28-24 lead.
Two LeBoeuf wins gave the Bison a 33-28 lead with one match left — 172.
Cochranton’s Stetson Boozer won a major decision 16-5, but it left the Cardinals one point shy.
Cochranton’s season is over as far as team duals go, but the Cardinals will continue what has been a historic season for the Red Birds at sections in a few weeks.
Cambridge beats rival Cochranton 49-34
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defended The Devils Den on Saturday in a 49-34 win against Region 2 rival Cochranton.
The Blue Devils jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and were up big 37-18 at halftime. Cambridge took their foot off the gas in the second half and added six points in each of the remaining two quarters.
Makenzie Yanc and Hailee Rodgers each scored 14 points for the Devils. Madison Yanc added seven and Elizabeth Kline scored six.
For Cochranton, Jaylin McGill had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ella Gallo recorded nine points.
Cochranton is now 10-8 overall and 6-4 in the region. The Cards play at Maplewood today for another region bout.
Cambridge Springs is undefeated in the region at 9-0 and is 12-3 overall. The Blue Devils play at Saegertown today in a Region 2 tilt.
Maplewood dominates Seneca
WATTSBURG — The Maplewood girls basketball team rebounded from a tough Region 2 loss last week with a dominating 46-24 rout of region foe Seneca on Saturday.
The Tigers opened the game with a 15-3 lead after the first quarter and kept a lead for the rest of the way
Three Lady Tigers were in double digits. Bailey Varndell led the way with 14 points while Izzy Eimer and Sadie Thomas scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Maplewood is 14-3 overall and 8-1 in the region. The Lady Tigers host Cochranton today for another region game.
Lady Eagles defeat Oil City 44-16
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Oil City 44-16 on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles opened the game with a 20-2 advantage after the first quarter. Conneaut stayed firmly in control the rest of the way.
Sami Egli led all scorers with 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Hannah Brady added ten points.
Senior Rylee Jones recorded six points, six assists and three steals. Jaelyn Blood added four points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Conneaut is 6-8 overall and 3-5 in Region 5. The Lady Eagles play at Slippery Rock today for another region game.
Meadville loses to Franklin 38-5
FRANKLIN — The Meadville Lady Bulldogs girls basketball team lost to Franklin 38-5 on Saturday.
Franklin allowed Meadville to score one 3-pointer in the second quarter and a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Meadville is 2-15 overall and 1-7 in the region. The Lady Bulldogs host Grove City today for another region bout.
Maplewood beats Youngsville 53-42
YOUNGSVILLE — The Maplewood boys basketball team defeated Region 2 foe Youngsville 53-42 on Saturday.
The game was a close one throughout. The Tigers trailed 21-20 at halftime, but outscored Youngsville 32-21 the rest of the way to get a win.
Luke Sleeman led all scorers with 14 points. Ethan Peterson added 13 points and Logan Kennedy scored eight.
Maplewood is 5-13 overall and 3-7 in Region 2. The Tigers play again on Tuesday when they host Cambridge Springs for a Region 2 matchup.