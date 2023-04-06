COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-13) in a region opener on Wednesday at The Bird Cage.
Senior Andrew Custead dished 35 assists to run the offense. Landon Homa led the team with 11 kills. Noah Cummings and Brady Rynd added eight and seven kills, respectively. Chase Miller had 11 digs and nine kills.
Cochranton is 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Cardinals will play at Cathedral Prep on Thursday.
Conneaut defends homefield
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut baseball team beat Franklin 8-4 in a Region 2 game on Wednesday.
Conneaut trailed 4-3, but scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-4 lead. Greg Klink hit a home run to help his team take a lead.
The Eagles kept the Knights scoreless in the top of the sixth before the game was called due to weather.
On the mound, senior Dawson Thomas struck out eight and allowed one earned run. For Franklin, Luke Guth, a Vanderbilt commit, struck out 11 and allowed three earns.
Conneaut is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region action. The Eagles are scheduled to host Sharon on Wednesday.
Franklin (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Guth 3-1-0-0, Kockler 3-2-2-2, McCracken 2-0-0-0, Boland 3-0-1-1, Nightingale 2-0-0-1, Turner 3-0-0-0, Wimer 1-0-0-0, Wimer 2-0-0-0, Fezell 1-1-0-0. Totals 20-4-3-4.
Conneaut (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 2-1-0-0, Headley 2-1-1-0, White 2-0-1-1, Thomas 2-0-0-0, Stright 2-1-0-0, Roncaglione 2-2-1-1, Klink 3-1-1-3, Nottingham 3-1-1-1, Wilpula 2-0-0-0, Bartholomew 0-1-0-0. Totals 20-8-5-6.
Franklin 003 010 — 4 3 1
Conneaut 001 25x — 8 5 3
BATTING
2B: F — Kockler.
HR: C — Klink.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) F — Guth 4-4-3-3-3-11-0, Turner LP 1-1-5-0-0-1; C — Thomas WP 5.1-3-4-1-8-2.
Records: Franklin 2-2. Conneaut 3-1.
Bulldogs fall to Ramblers 15-5
ERIE — Preston Phillis scored twice and Logan Shaw had a solid all-around game as Meadville dropped a 15-5 decision Wednesday to Cathedral Prep at a soggy Dollinger Field in District 10 boys lacrosse.
Shaw scored once on six shots, had two assists and four ground balls and two turnovers forced for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Oliver Przepiora and Gino Giliberto added goals in a game played in a steady downpour. Matt Skornick had a team-high seven ground balls.
Meadville opened the scoring, leading 1-0, but the Ramblers reeled of seven unanswered in the first half to take control of the game.
Stephon Taylor won 12 face offs and Zach Travis made 15 saves in goal.
The Ramblers won a lightning-shortened JV contest, 5-2.
