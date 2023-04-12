COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team beat Eisenhower 9-2 in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday.
Senior Chelsey Freyermuth was 3-4 with one double and one home run. Also with multiple hits was Lilli Douglas, Katelyn Ewing and Zoe Hansen.
In the circle, Brooklyn Needler struck out nine batters in seven innings.
Cochranton is 2-4 overall and 2-2 in region action. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Youngsville on Thursday.
Eisenhower (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Childs 3-1-1-0, Jakubcak 4-0-1-0, Frank 2-0-0-1, Gesing 4-0-1-0, Jones 3-0-0-0, Morrison 4-0-1-0, Smyth 3-0-0-0, Olsen 3-0-0-0, Pascuzzi 2-1-0-0. Totals 28-2-4-1.
Cochranton (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 4-2-2-0, Hoffman 4-2-1-0, Freyermuth 4-2-3-4, Ewing 4-1-2-1, Needler 4-1-0-1, Williams 4-0-0-1, Hansen 3-0-2-2, Miller 3-0-0-0, Custead 3-1-1-0. Totals 33-9-11-9.
Eisenhower 000 000 2 — 2 4 4
Cochranton 001 062 x — 9 11 8
BATTING
2B: C — Custead, Ewing, Freyermuth, Hansen.
HR: C — Freyermuth.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Jones LP 6-11-9-3-1-0; C — Needler WP 7-4-2-0-9-4.
Records: Eisenhower 1-2, Cochranton 2-4.
Conneaut blanks Erie
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team beat Erie 17-0 in four innings in a Region 5 game on Tuesday.
Brooke Wise was 4-4 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs. Jaidyn Jordan was 3-3 with four RBIs.
In the circle, Erika Shrock struck out three in four scoreless innings.
Conneaut is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Eagles are scheduled to host Grove City on Friday.
Erie (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Nicklas 2-0-0-0, Warnshuis 2-0-0-0, Rose 2-0-1-0, Albelo 2-0-0-0, Jones 1-0-0-0, Bittner 1-0-0-0, Chow 1-0-0-0, Oost 1-0-0-0. Totals 12-0-1-0.
Conneaut (17)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-2-1-2, Cook 3-2-1-2, Shepard 3-2-1-1, Wise 4-2-4-6, L. Harrington 2-1-1-1, Shrock 2-0-1-1, Barabas 3-2-2-0, Jordan 3-2-3-4, Rader 1-2-0-0. Totals 25-17-14-17.
Erie 000 0xx x — 0 1 1
Conneaut 516 5xx x — 17 14 0
BATTING
2B: C — Wise 2, E. Harrington, Jordan, Shepard.
HR: C — Wise.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Rose LP 3.1-14-17-14-1-3; C — Shrock WP 4-1-0-0-3-1.
Records: Erie 0-4, Conneaut 6-1.
Meadville loses to McDowell 6-2
The Meadville softball team lost to McDowell 6-2 in a Region 5 game on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were out-hit 9-4. Recording hits for Meadville was Rylee Kregel with two and Neveah Baker with two.
Meadville is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Cathedral Prep on Thursday.
McDowell (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Sissem 4-1-2-2, Deluca 4-1-3-0, Izzy N. 2-1-1-2, Gracie M. 3-1-1-2, Ava L. 2-0-0-0, Katie E. 3-0-0-0, Chloe 3-0-0-0, Alex S. 3-0-0-0, Claire G 3-2-2-0. Totals 27-6-9-6.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Ashton 3-0-0-0, A. Kregel 3-1-0-0, Mealy 3-0-0-0, R. Kregel 2-0-2-1, Say 3-0-0-0, Carr 2-1-0-0, Reichel 3-0-0-0, Schleicher 2-0-0-0, Baker 3-0-2-1. Totals 25-2-4-2.
McDowell 203 000 1 — 6 9 1
Meadville 110 000 0 — 2 4 1
BATTING
2B: Mc — Sissem 2, Deluca; Mead — Baker.
HR: Mc — Gracie M.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Rose LP 3.1-14-17-14-1-3; R. Kregel 4.1-6-5-5-4-1, Kightlinger 2.2-3-1-1-3-0.
Records: McDowell 3-4, Meadville 3-1.
Cambridge mercy-rules Iroquois
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Iroquois 18-1 in just four innings on Tuesday.
Kylee Miller was 2-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Cheyanne Mosconi was 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Maddie Dragosavac was 2-3 with three RBIs.
Hailee Rodgers struck out four batters in three innings of action.
Cambridge Springs is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 2 action. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Eisenhower on Thursday.
Cambridge Springs (18)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 2-2-2-2, Boylan 0-2-0-2, Rodgers 3-1-1-1, Dunton 3-0-1-1, Mosconi 4-2-2-2, Dragosavac 3-2-2-3, Caldwell 2-0-0-0, Newell 2-1-0-0, Simmons 1-2-0-0, Leandro 0-0-0-0, Harris 3-1-1-1, Eaglen 0-2-0-0, Klawuhn 0-2-0-0, Crawford 0-0-0-0. Totals 23-18-9-13.
Iroquois (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Carpenter 2-0-0-0, Reichard 2-0-0-0, Randolph 2-0-1-0, Abele 2-0-0-0, Thomas 2-1-1-1, Proper 1-0-0-0, Lamp 1-0-0-0, McCray 1-0-0-0, Yelkovich 0-0-0-0, McShane 1-0-0-0. Totals 14-1-2-1.
Cambridge Springs 760 5xx x — 18 9 0
Iroquois 010 0xx x — 1 2 10
BATTING
2B: CS — Mosconi; I — Randolph.
HR: I — Thomas.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Rodgers WP 3-2-1-1-4-0, Crawford 1-0-0-0-2-0; I — Thomas LP 4-9-18-8-5-7.
Records: Iroquois 2-1, Cambridge Springs 4-1.
Maplewood tops Youngsville 15-2
YOUNGSVILLE — The Maplewood softball team beat Youngsville 15-2 in a four-inning game on Tuesday.
The Tigers led 4-2 before a 10-run fourth innings blew the top off the game. Reese Hlopik and Brianna Kope each had home runs in the game. McKenna Crawford added a double.
In the circle, Rhinn Post got the win.
With the win, Maplewood moved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 2 action. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Iroquois today.
Maplewood (15)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mc. Crawford, cf, 4-2-2-1, Despenes, 2b, 4-2-2-1, Lane, lf, 3-1-2-1, Kope, pr-lf, 1-2-1-1, Banik, 3b, 4-1-1-2, Hlopick, 1b, 4-1-3-2, Elmer, ss, 3-1-1-1, Whitman, c, 2-1-1-0, Post, p, 2-0-1-2, Somerville, 3-1-1-1, My. Crawford, pr, 0-1-0-0, Niedbala, pr, 0-1-0-0, Frazier, pr, 0-1-0-0, Totals: 30-15-15-12
Youngsville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Alyssa Gentz, c, 2-1-0-0, Kamden Swearingen, p, 3-1-0-0, Molly Helman, 3b-p-3b, 3-1-2-2, Raechel Lucks, cf-3b-cf, 3-0-0-0, Ireland Abraham, ss, 2-0-1-0, Madison Carnahan, 2b, 2-0-1-0, Marissa VanGuilder, rf-lf-rf, 1-0-0-0, Hailey Gray, lf-cf-lf, 2-0-1-0, Vanessa Romanosky, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Totals: 20-2-5-2
Maplewood 301 (10)1x x — 15 15
Youngsville 002 00x x — 2 5
Batting
2B: M — Crawford, Banik,
HR: — Hlopik, Kope
Pitching
M — WP Post. Y — Swearinger.
Records: Maplewood 2-1, Youngsville 0-4.
Panthers sweep Eagles
LINESVILLE — The Saegertown boys volleyball team swept Conneaut 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-16) in a region match on Tuesday.
Brady Greco dished 28 assists in the win. Quincy Zook led the offense with 10 kills. Cody Huson had eight kills and four blocks while Collin Jones added eight digs and seven kills.
Saegertown is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in region action. Conneaut is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Blue Devils beat Ramblers
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys volleyball team swept Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) in a region match on Tuesday.
Leading the offense was Kaiden Boozer with 11 kills. Josh Reisenauer and Parker Schmidt added 10 and eight kills. Van Jones had five. Senior Brady Campbell dished 33 assists to go with seven aces. Ian Anderson had 12 digs.
Cambridge Springs is 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Blue Devils will play at Mercyhurst Prep on Thursday.
Conneaut beats Riverside 13-10
RIVERSIDE, Ohio — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Riverside 13-10 in a non-region game on Tuesday.
The Eagles led 8-2 at halftime and closed with five second-half goals.
Leading the scoring was Alayna Ott with four goals and one assist. Victoria Medrick and Jaqui Detelich each had three goals. Ashley Crabb and Bri Nader added two goals and one goal, respectively.
Conneaut is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the region. The Eagles will host Boardman on Friday for another non-region game.
Maplewood stays undefeated
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Maplewood beat Eisenhower 11-7 in a Region 3 matchup on Monday to stay undefeated at 3-0 overall and in the region.
The Tigers combined for 11 hits. Brady Gerow, Ethan Peterson, Andrew Proper and Levi Willison each had a double.
Peterson struck out six batters and Willison struck out five.
Maplewood is scheduled to host Saegertown on Friday.
Eisenhower (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kellog 4-0-0-0, Palmeri 2-2-0-0, Hunt 4-2-2-0, Jakubzak 3-1-1-1, Childs 5-1-2-2, Pascuzzi 2-1-0-1, English 3-0-1-3, Darr 3-0-0-0, Jensen 1-0-0-0, Wynn 2-0-0-0. Totals 29-7-6-7.
Maplewood (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 3-1-1-2, Woge 4-2-1-0, Willison 5-1-3-3, Peterson 3-2-1-0, Hirosky 3-2-1-0, Beuchat 3-1-1-1, Reynolds 1-1-1-2, Potosky 1-0-0-0, Williams 2-1-1-2, Gerow 4-0-1-1. Totals 29-11-11-11.
Eisenhower 103 102 0 — 7 6 1
Maplewood 101 225 x — 11 11 3
BATTING
2B: M — Gerow, Peterson, Proper, Willison.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Jakubzcak 1-1-2-2-2-2, Wynn 2-2-2-1-2-2, Williams 1.1-2-2-2-0-1, Pascuzzi 1.2-6-5-5-0-3; M — Reynolds WP 1.1-0-0-0-1-0, Willison 2.1-3-4-3-3-5, Woge 1.2-2-1-1-1-1, Peterson 1.2-1-2-1-3-6.
Records: Eisenhower 0-3, Maplewood 3-0.
