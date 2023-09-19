ERIE — Cochranton swept Erie First Christian 3-0 (25-13, 25-4, 25-6) in Region 2 girls volleyball action on Monday.
Maggie Jackson dished 25 assists and added four aces. Brooklyn Needler had a double double with 11 aces and 10 kills. Dani Hoffman had 10 kills and nine digs, Claire McCartney had nine kills and Macie Williams added 10 digs and seven aces.
Cochranton is 6-0 in region play and 6-1 overall. The Cardinals host Iroquois today for another region match.
Eagles down Beavers
CORRY — The Conneaut girls soccer team beat Corry in a Region 5 game at Corry High School on Monday.
Conneaut led 3-1 at halftime and walked away with a 3-2 victory.
Victoria Medrick scored two goals for Conneaut. Alayna Ott scored once and had one assist. Hannah Brady added two assists. In goal, Haylee Morini had 16 saves.
Conneaut is 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Eagles will host North East on Wednesday.
CCA dominates in win
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Western PA School for the Deaf 7-1 on Monday at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp.
Bryce Flint scored three goals. Ethan Mattocks, Robbie Gordon, Gracie Oakes and Hannah Mattocks each scored once. Hannah Mattocks, Drake Peterman, Isaac Pierce and Oakes each had one assists.
"This game provided an opportunity for our younger players to gain some game experience," Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said. "We moved some players around and tried them in new spots. We were unselfish and made the extra pass. We were able to work on some different aspects of our game."
CCA is 4-1-2 and will host Grove City Christian on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Bulldogs place sixth
RUSSELL — The Meadville boys golf team placed sixth in a Region 6 mega match hosted by Warren at Blueberry Hills Golf Course on Monday.
Alex Burgess paced the Bulldogs with an 83. Chris Costa fired a 92 while Robert Mahoney and Philip Pandolph each scored a 93.
It was the final mega match of the season. Warren won the region with 40 points. McDowell was second (31), Cathedral Prep third (30), Meadville fourth (25), Hickory fifth (23), Erie sixth (12) and Corry seventh (7).
Meadville will host the Marquette Invitational today at The Country Club.
Warren mega match
1. Warren (314)
Braddock Damore - 70
Brady Berdine - 77
Reid Olsen - 79
Conner Zaffino - 88
Johnny Pakmieri - 90 x
2. McDowell (335)
John Ferretti - 80
Jack Mucha - 83
Tyler Allen - 85
Bryce Peterson - 87
Ethan Bock - 97 x
3. Cathedral Prep (339)
Connor Laird - 78
Cooper Wierzchowski - 82
Nik Blanchard - 89
Evan Calvert - 90
Calvin Ferry - 100 x
4. Hickory (356)
Luke Ference - 88
Owen Hamelly - 88
Grady Kapusta - 90
Tyler Boyle - 90
Adam Scott - 97 x
5. Erie (357)
Eli Nicklas - 85
Dominic Facassi - 88
Joe Salamon-Bocianowski - 90
John Sinnott - 94
Tristan Hodinko - 95 x
6. Meadville (361)
Alex Burgess - 83
Chris Costa - 92
Robert Mahoney - 93
Philip Pandolph - 93
Jake Friters 97 x
7. Corry (412)
Kamdyn Moon - 94
Jacob Gantz - 102
Andrew Miller - 104
Kaydan McCray - 112
Landon Deane - 120 x
Meadville places second at mega match
The Meadville girls golf team took second at a Region 3 mega match hosted by Meadville at The Country Club on Monday.
Kelsi Hefner led the way for the Bulldogs with a 46. Brooke Hart followed with a 51 and Taylor Tidball shot a 54. As a team, Meadville shot a 151.
McDowell won the match with a 127. Erie was third (173) and Warren was fourth (177).
Meadville will be back in action on Tuesday at The Country Club in the Meadville Invitational.
Meadville mega match
1. McDowell (127)
Analise Wolf - 40
Genelia Kang - 42
Alexis Marsh - 45
Ella Bickel - 47 x
Bella Deaton - 53 x
2. Meadville (151)
Kelsi Hefner - 46
Brooke Hart - 51
Taylor Tidball - 54
Cerest Litzinger - 61 x
Bella Ross - 65 x
3. Erie (173)
Josie Berdis - 48
Zoey Gabbard - 58
Maddison Carner - 67
Maevyn Reifstah - 71 x
4. Warren (177)
Maddie Walker - 51
Kate Shippee - 63
Katharine Smith - 63
Elissa Errett - 66 x
Maelee Mandeville - 72 x
