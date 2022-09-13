RUSSELL — The Cochranton girls volleyball team swept Eisenhower 3-0 (25-4, 25-9, 25-11) in a Region 2 match on Monday.
Devyn Sokol had 13 aces and four kills in the win. Eve Pfeiffer and Marley Rodax added seven and four kills, respectively. At setter, Macie Williams passed for 17 assists.
Cochranton will host Tidioute Charter today at 7 p.m.
Saegertown gets first win
The Saegertown boys soccer team beat Oil City 6-1 for the team first win of the season.
After Oil City scored early on a free kick, Saegertown ended on a 6-0 run.
Logan Kier scored two goals and added one assist. Carter Sheets scored twice while Brennen McWright and Patrick Kope each scored once. Lincoln Kier recorded three assists.
In goal, Gavin Scott allowed just once to get past him.
Saegertown is 1-2 on the season and will play at Titusville on Wednesday.
Lady Bulldogs place second
The Meadville girls golf team finished second in a Region 3 mega match at the Country Club on Monday.
Kelsi Hefner paced the Lady Bulldogs (156) with a 48. Kennedy Gunn and Brooke Hart shot a 53 and a 55, respectively.
McDowell won the match with a 137 and Erie High School was third with a 163.
Erie’s Elizabeth D’Andrea shot the lowest score of the day (40).
Conneaut girls golf finish third
CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut girls golf team placed third at a Region 1 mega match at Oakland Beach Golf Course on Monday.
Jacqui Detelich paced the Lady Eagles (335) with a 97. Brooke Wise and Grace Hans each carded a 119.
Hickory won the mega match with a 236. Sasha Petrochko led all golfers with a 74. Luciana Masters shot a 79 and Ava Liburdi shot an 83.
Conneaut boys take fifth
SUGAR CREEK — The Conneaut boys golf team placed fifth at a Region 4 mega match at Lucky Hills Golf Course on Monday.
Leading the Eagles was Robert Gowetski with a 90. Maxx Feather shot a 97 and Charlie Woods carded a 110.
The Eagles had a team score of 414.
Oil City won the match with a 335.
