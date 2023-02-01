RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Cochranton boys basketball team beat Maplewood 53-50 in overtime at Maplewood High School on Tuesday.
The two Region 3 teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 32 before finishing regular time tied at 45. Cochranton edged Maplewood 8-5 in the overtime period to win and sweep the season series.
Chase Miller led the Cardinals with 20 points. Freshman Walker Carroll added 11. Cochranton is 8-9 overall and 5-3 in the region. The Cardinals will host Rocky Grove on Friday.
Maplewood was led by senior Cole Doolittle with 18 points. The Tigers are 2-16 overall and 1-7 in region play. Maplewood will play at Cambridge Springs on Friday.
Cochranton (53)
C. Miller 9 2-4 20, W. Carroll 3 2-4 11, B. Rynd 3 2-4 8, Homa 1 3-4 5, D. Carroll 1 2-2 4, Matt 1 0-0 3, J. Rynd 1 0-2 2.
Totals 29 11-22 53.
Maplewood (50)
Doolittle 9 0-0 18, Williams 4 2-2 12, E. Peterson 3 2-3 9, Woge 3 0-0 7, Beuchat 2 0-0 4.
Totals 21 4-5 50.
Cochranton;15;10;7;13;8;—;53
Maplewood;8;13;11;13;5;—;50
3-point goals: Cochranton — W. Carroll 3, Matt; Maplewood — Gall.
Records: Cochranton 8-9, 5-3 Region 3; Maplewood 2-16, 1-7 Region 3.
Bulldogs fall 73-56 on the road
EDINBORO — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to General McLane 73-56 in a Region 7 affair at General McLane High School on Tuesday.
At halftime, Meadville led 28-25, but the Lancers were hot in the second half. General McLane outscored Meadville 48-28 over the final two quarters.
For the Bulldogs, Kellen Ball led the way with 13 points. Dontae Burnett, Lucas Luteran and Khalon Simmons each added 11 points.
Meadville is 5-12 overall and 3-5 in region action. The Bulldogs will play at Harbor Creek on Tuesday.
Meadville (56)
Ball 6 0-1 13, Burnett 3 4-6 11, Simmons 5 0-0 11, Luteran 3 2-2 11, Burchard 2 2-4 8, Pope 1 0-2 2.
Totals 21 8-15 56.
General McLane (73)
J. Zietz 10 3-4 24, Anderson 6 4-4 19, Dailey 4 8-9 17, Martin 2 0-0 5, I. Zietz 2 0-0 4, Rhoades 2 0-0 4.
Totals 26 15-17 73.
Meadville;15;13;17;11;—;56
General McLane;10;15;23;25;—;73
3-point goals: Meadville — Ball, Simmons, Burnett; General McLane — Gall.
Records: Meadville 5-12, 3-5 Region 7; General McLane 9-7, 2-6 Region 7.
Cambridge defends Devils Den
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Youngsville 59-38 in a Region 3 contest at Cambridge Springs High School’s The Devils Den on Tuesday.
Senior Josh Reisenauer paced the Blue Devils with 18 points. Owen Riley and Parker Schmidt added 14 and 12, respectively.
Cambridge Springs is 12-4 overall and 8-0 in the region. Cambridge will host Maplewood on Friday.
Youngsville (38)
Hendrickson 6 3-8 12, Lucks 4 0-0 8, Myers 3 0-0 7, Mesel 2 0-1 4, Moore 1 2-2 4, Sensz 1 0-0 2, Dalrymple 0 1-2 1.
Totals 11 3-8 38.
Cambridge Springs (59)
Reisenauer 7 2-2 18, Riley 6 0-0 14, Schmidt 3 6-8 12, Toutman 2 0-1 5, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Counasse 1 0-2 2, Leib 1 0-1 2.
Totals 23 8-14 59.
Youngsville;10;9;10;9;—;38
Cambridge Springs;17;16;16;10;—;59
3-point goals: Youngsville — Myers; Cambridge Springs — Riley 2, Reisenauer 2, Troutman.
Records: Youngsville 4-14, 1-7 Region 3; Cambridge Springs 12-4, 8-0 Region 3.
Chargers win 34-8
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Allegheny County — The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team beat Harvest Baptist 34-8 at Harvest Baptist Academy on Tuesday.
Gracie Oakes led the Chargers with 14 points. Abryanna Epps and Emma Walton added eight and six points, respectively.
Crawford Christian Academy is 10-5 this season. The Chargers will play at Pittsburgh Christian on Friday.
Crawford Christian (34)
G. Oakes 7 0-1 14, Epps 4 0-0 8, Walton 3 0-0 6, A. Oakes 2 0-0 4, Frantz 1 0-2 2.
Totals 17 0-3 38.
Harvest Baptist (8)
Chaba 2 0-0 4, Frain 1 0-4 3, Errington 0 1-3 1.
Totals 3 1-7 8.
Crawford Christian;6;12;10;6;—;34
Harvest Baptist;3;2;3;0;—;8
3-point goals: Harvest Baptist — Frain.
Bulldogs sweep Lakers
ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams beat Mercyhurst Prep 101-28 and 76-41, respectively, in a dual meet on Monday at Penn State Behrend.
On the boys side, there were two four-time winners and two three-time winners.
Isaac Johnson and Isaiah Minor each won four events. Johnson won the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.06 seconds and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.53). Minor won the 100 backstroke (1:11.94) and diving with a score of 217.55.
Johnson and Minor were both on the winning 200 medley relay (1:58.81) and 400 freestyle relay (3:59.27) teams. Also on the teams were Brennen Dinsmore and Aiden Mahoney. Dinsmore also took first in the 100 freestyle (56.68) while Mahoney won the 200 individual medley (2:27.74).
For the girls, Jaidyn Jordan and JJ Gowetski were four-time winners. Jordan won the 500 freestyle (5:48.53) and the 50 freestyle (27.82). She was also on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:48.53) and the 200 medley relay (2:03.14).
Gowetski took first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:20.40), 200 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle (1:58.05) and 100 butterfly (59.87).
Meadville also had two three-time winners — Maura Bloss and Brielle Cheney. Cheney and Bloss were on the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Bloss also won the 200 individual medley (2:21.61) while Cheney won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.89).
Meadville will swim at Erie High School on Thursday in another dual meet.
