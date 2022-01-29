GROVE CITY — Entering the second and final day of the Fred Bell Tournament, the Cochranton wrestling team is in fifth place with 69.5 points in the field of 34 teams.
The Cardinals have four wrestlers in the semifinals today. Jack Martinec (132), Kyle Lantz (106), Louden Gledhill (189) and Stetson Boozer (160).
Martinec will face Peter Chacon of Montour, with a shot at the finals. Lantz wrestles Cael Dailey of Franklin, and Gledhill has a bout with Brayden Mcfetridge of Cranberry. Boozer will wrestle Laurel’s Grant Mackay.
The Cardinals also have Blake Foulk (126) and Daylend Schlosser (113) in the consolation bracket.
Cambridge Springs is in 13th place with 58 points after day one. The Blue Devils have two wrestlers in the semifinals today.
At 126 pounds, Gunnar Gage will wrestle South Side’s Tim Cafrelli, while at 189 pounds, Jackson Carico will wrestle Jayden Resch of Hampton.
Cambridge also has Brody Beck (132) and Kyle Banik (152) wrestling in the consolation bracket.
Conneaut’s Hunter Gould is the Eagles’ lone wrestler in the semifinals today. Gould will face off against Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish.
Also for Conneaut, Collin Hearn (160) and Jake Dygert (285) are in the consolation bracket.
The Eagles are tied for 20th place with Northwestern at 39 points.
Penns Valley is in first place (85), followed by Peters Township (83) and General McLane (79).
Bulldogs lose to Ramblers 55-34
ERIE — The Meadville boys basketball team led at halftime but Cathedral Prep outscored the Bulldogs 35-12 in the second half to run away with the game.
“The ’Dogs went cold in the third quarter only scoring four points,” Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny said. “Overall, the young Bulldogs played tough again but are still learning how to finish games.”
Junior guard Khalon Simmons continued his high scoring season and led the team with 14 points. Freshman Jack Burchard scored eight for the ’Dogs, six of which came from beyond the arc.
Meadville dropped to 6-10 overall and 0-3 in the Region 6. The Bulldogs will aim for their first region win when they host Erie High School on Wednesday at the House of Thrills.
Eagles drop region game to Oil City
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team lost a 61-35 Region 5 matchup with Oil City on Friday to extend the Eagles losing streak to 14.
Oil City led 15-9 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime, but a 24-point third quarter put the game out of reach for the Eagles.
Conneaut’s Shakir Jordan and Connor Perrye led the team with seven points each. Jakob Welceck added six points.
Conneaut is 0-14 overall and 0-8 in the region. The Eagles play again on Tuesday at Fairview for another region game.