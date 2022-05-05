UNION CITY — The Cochranton softball team defeated Union City 4-1 in a Region 2 matchup on Wednesday.
The Cardinals powered by previously undefeated Union City with two home runs, one from Chelsey Freyermuth and one from Jaylin McGill.
Freyermuth hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth to break the 0-0 tie. Carly Ritcher scored on a Chloa Lippert single later in the inning.
In the top of the fifth, McGill hit a homer that scored Taytum Jackson and gave the Cards a 4-0 lead.
In the circle, Jackson struck out three and walked three batters in seven innings of work. The junior allowed three hits and one run.
Cochranton is 8-2 overall and 7-2 in region action. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Saegertown today at 4 p.m.
Cambridge beats Youngsville 12-2
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cambridge Springs baseball team beat Youngsville in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils led 5-2 after six innings but racked up seven more in the seventh inning to take a 12-2 lead.
Brady Jardina scored three runs and Alex Dubet scored twice. Preston Gorton and Tristan Mazzadra each had two RBIs.
Mazzadra pitched five innings and allowed four hits. Jardina struck out three batters in 1.2 innings of work.
Cambridge Springs is now 4-4 overall and in region play. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Union City today at 4 p.m.