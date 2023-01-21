YOUNGSVILLE —The Cochranton boys basketball team beat Youngsville 61-34 for its fifth straight win on Friday at Youngsville High School.
Cardinals’ freshman Walker Carroll led the way with 26 points. He made four 3-pointers.
Cochranton is 4-1 in the region and 7-7 overall. The Cardinals will play at Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
Cochranton (61)
W. Carroll 10 2-2 26, Matt 4 0-0 12, B. Rynd 3 3-4 9, Homa 3 0-0 7, D. Carroll 2 0-0 5, J. Rynd 0 2-2 2.
Totals 22 7-8 61.
Youngsville (34)
Lucks 6 0-0 12, Hendrickson 3 1-2 7, Myers 2 0-0 4, Senz 2 0-0 4, Mesel 1 1-2 3, Hill 1 0- 02, Dalrymple 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 2-4 34.
Cochranton;14;19;18;10;—;61
Youngsville;12;10;7;5;—;34
3-point goals: Cochranton — W. Carroll 4, Matt 3, D. Carroll.
Records: Cochranton 7-7, 4-1 Region 3; Youngsville 3-11, 0-5 Region 3.
Bulldogs fall to Trojans 63-46
ERIE — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to McDowell 63-46 in a Region 7 tilt at McDowell High School on Friday.
The Bulldogs had four finish in double digits. Sophomores Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran each had 12 points while Khalon Simmons and Kellen Ball each had 10.
Meadville is 4-10 overall and 2-3 in Region 7. The Bulldogs will play at Erie High School for another region tilt on Tuesday.
Meadville (46)
Burchard 5 2-2 12, Luteran 4 2-2 12, Simmons 4 1-2 10, Ball 3 3-4 10, Burnett 1 0-2 2.
Totals 17 8-12 46.
McDowell (63)
Grove 7 7-8 22, Kramer 7 0-0 16, Banks 2 1-1 7, Pris 2 2-4 6, Myers 3 0-0 6, Mirachi 1 0-0 3, Potrter 1 1-1 3.
Totals 16 2-4 34.
Meadville;12;8;13;13;—;46
McDowell;12;16;17;18;—;63
3-point goals: Meadville — Luteran 2, Simmons, Ball; McDowell — Miracrchi, Kramer, Grove.
Records: Meadville 4-10, 2-3 Region 7; McDowell 10-4, 5-0 Region 7.
Crawford Christian girls dominate
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team beat Bethel Christian School 42-2 on Friday at Calvary Baptist Church.
The Chargers were led by Abryanna Epps with 14 points. Gracie Oakes and Emma Walton added nine and five, respectively.
Crawford Christian is 8-5 this season. The Chargers will host Tidioute Charter on Friday.
Bethel (2)
Emily 1 0-0 2.
Totals 1 0-0 2.
Crawford Christian (42)
Epps 6 2-2 14, Oakes 4 1-3 9, Walton 2 1-2 5, Frantz 2 0-0 4, Zucher 2 0-0 4, Held 1 0-0 2, A. Numer 1 0-0 2, O. Numer 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 4-7 42.
Bethel;2;0;0;0;—;0
Crawford;11;18;10;3;—;42
Crawford Christian boys win big
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team beat Bethel Christian School 76-40 on Friday at Calvary Baptist Church.
The Chargers were led by Jay Hemlock with 22 points. Aaron Hoegerl added 21 while Nathan Frano and Cole Keyser added 14 and 13 respectivey.
Crawford Christian will host Tidioute Charter on Friday.
