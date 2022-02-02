COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team, led by three players with 14 points, beat Youngsville 64-36 in a Region 2 game at The Bird Cage on Tuesday.
The Cards opened with a 17-point first quarter and the offense hummed all night. Defensively, the team allowed 10 points in the second quarter but it was the only period Cochranton allowed double digit points.
Leading Cochranton in scoring was Landon Homa, Jaiben Walker and Chase Miller, all with 14 points. Wyatt Barzak and Max Adams each scored nine.
Cochranton is now 6-10 overall and 4-4 in Region 2 play. The Cards play again on Friday at Cambridge Springs.
CCA boys win big
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team beat Bethel Christian School 57-27 on Tuesday.
CCA led 35-10 at the halfway point and 53-20 entering the final quarter.
Leading the team in points was Stuart Hochstetler with 17. Allen Miller scored 13 points in the game. Hochstetler and Miller each converted on three 3-pointers.
Cole Keyer added 10 points for Crawford Christian and Nathan Frano scored five.
The team is back in action on Friday at home against South Ridge Academy.
CCA girls lose 38-20
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team lost to Bethel Christian School 37-20 on Tuesday.
The opening quarter was even and Bethel lead 6-5, but outscored CCA 15-2 in the second quarter to hold a 21-7 lead at halftime. From there, Bethel cruised to a win.
CCA had a balanced scoring attack. Alydia Zurcher led the team with six points and Emma Walton scored four.
Abryanna Epps and Gracie Oakes each added three points while Taylor Frantz and Bailey Dillaman each scored two.
The team will play Victory Christian School in Niles, Ohio, on Tuesday.