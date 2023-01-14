COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team beat Union City 59-57 in a Region 3 matchup on Friday.
Landon Homa paced the Cardinals with 16 points, nine of which were from beyond the arc. Walker Carroll and Dominic Matt each added 10 points.
Cochranton is 5-7 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Cardinals will host Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Union City (57)
Drayer 10 1-2 25, James 3 2-3 11, Wingard 3 1-4 7, Blakeslee 3 0-0 6, Eliason 1 0-0 3, Post 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 4-9 57.
Cochranton (59)
Homa 4 5-6 16, Matt 3 2-2 10, W. Carroll 4 1-4 10, D. Carroll 2 2-4 7, Rynd 1 4-7 6, D. Miller 2 0-0 4, C. Miller 2 0-1 4, J. Rynd 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 14-24 59.
Union City;20;8;12;17;—;57
Cochranton;17;14;12;16;—;59
3-point goals: Union City — Drayer 4, James 3, Eliason, Sherwood; Cochranton — Gallo 2, Ritcher, McGill.
Records: Union City 4-8, 1-2 Region 2; Cochranton 5-7, 2-1 Region 2
Panthers top Eagles
YOUNGSVILLE — The Saegertown boys basketball team beat Youngsville 64-36 in a Region 2 tilt at Youngsville High School on Friday.
Seniors Brady Greco and Henry Shaffer led the way with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Zach Yoder added nine, all on 3-pointers.
Saegertown is 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the region. The Panthers will host Maplewood on Tuesday.
Saegertown (64)
Greco 7 0-0 16, Shaffer 5 2-2 13, Yoder 3 0-1 9, Jones 3 3-4 9, Zirkle 3 0-0 6, Huson 2 1-2 5, Laperriere 1 1-2 3, Grundy 0 2-2 2, Wilkinson 0 1-2 1.
Totals 24 11-16 65.
Youngsville (36)
Hendrickson 6 0-0 12, Myers 3 0-1 6, Mesel 1 2-4 4, Senz 1 2-2 4, Lucks 1 2-2 4, Mesel 0 2-2 2, Moore 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 0-0 2, Curry 0 0-1 0.
Totals 14 8-12 36.
Saegertown;24;9;19;12;—;64
Youngsville;5;8;11;12;—;36
3-point goals: Saegertown — Yoder 3, Greco 2.
Records: Saegertown 9-4 3-1 Region 2; Youngsville 2-9, 0-4 Region 2.
Chargers shut down Bulldogs
TIDIOUTE — The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team defeated Tidioute Charter 48-10 on Friday.
The Chargers dominated the match from the start as they led 23-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Chargers didn’t allow a single point in the second and fourth quarters.
Allen Miller led the Chargers with 10 points. Nathan Frano and Aaron Hoegerl contributed nine and eight points, respectively.
The Chargers will next host Christian Life on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tidioute Charter (10)
Manning 1 0-0 3, Kenney 1 0-0 3, Martin 1 0-0 2, Buccardo 1 0-0 2.
Totals 4 0-0 10.
Crawford Christian (48)
Miller 4 1-1 10, Frano 4 0-1 9, Hoegerl 4 0-0 8, Hemlock 3 0-0 6, Pugliese 1 2-2 4, Keyser 2 0-0 4, Nicolls 1 0-0 3, Mattocks 1 1-2 3, Hart 0 1-2 1.
Totals 20 5-8 48.
Tidioute Charter ;6;0;4;0;—;10
Crawford Christian;23;9;13;3;—;40
3-point goals: Tidioute Charter — Manning, Kenney; Crawford Christian — Frano, Nicolls, Miller.
