COCHRANTON — The Cochranton volleyball team beat Mercyhurst Prep 3-2 (25-15, 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 17-15) in a region match on Tuesday.
Senior Andrew Custead dished 50 assists in the win. Landon Homa and Chase Miller tallied 21 and 19 kills, respectively.
With the win, Cochranton is 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Cardinals will host Conneaut in a region match on Thursday.
Bulldogs sweep Orioles
The Meadville volleyball team swept Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-14) in a region match on Tuesday.
Freshman Luc Soerensen led the offense with eight kills and three aces. Senior Jackson Decker tallied seven kills and four aces. Isaac Johnson added six digs and five kills while Jack Brown dished 24 assists.
Meadville is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will play at Cathedral Prep on Thursday in another region match.
Blue Devils swept by Trojans
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs volleyball team lost to McDowell 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21) in a region match on Tuesday.
Brady Campbell tallied 17 assists and seven digs. Ian Anderson led the defense with 13 digs. Josh Reisenauer led the offense with eight kills and added five digs.
Cambridge Springs is 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Bulldogs ground Eagles 18-2
LINESVILLE — Gino Giliberto, Cody Schwab and Logan Shaw each scored three goals and Hunter Skornick earned his first varsity win in goal as Meadville rolled Conneaut, 18-2, in District 10 boys lacrosse at Linesville High School on Tuesday.
Preston Phillis, Ben Hilson and Zach Schepner added two goals a peice for Meadville (3-1). Luca DiRienzo, Casey Fuller and Robert Mahoney each chipped in a goal.
Meadville led 7-0 when Conneaut’s Devin Williams scored back-to-back goals for Conneaut to cut the lead to 5 about midway through the second period.
Lee Jordan had a team-high seven ground balls while Matt Skornick added five and Matt Kaste four for the Bulldogs.
Stephon Taylor won 12 of 15 faceoffs and Jordan won 5 of 7 for Meadville. The Bulldogs return to action at 6 p.m. Friday when they host McDowell at Bender Field.
Cardinals blow out Pickers
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team beat North East 14-4 in five innings of non-region action on Monday.
Chelsey Freyermuth and Macie Williams each homered in the win. Freyermuth scored four runs and added three RBIs. Williams was 2-3 with two RBIs. Dani Hoffman and Katelyn Ewing each doubled once.
In the circle, Brooklyn Needler struck out six batters in five innings of work.
Cochranton is 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 2 action. The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Saegertown today for a region matchup.
North East (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Colleta 3-0-0-0, Shaffer 2-1-0-0, Post 3-2-1-0, Cozzens 2-1-2-2, Rodermoyer 3-0-2-1, Hill 2-0-0-0, Wittman 1-0-1-1, Lutz 2-0-0-0, Wilkinson 2-0-0-0 Totals 20-4-6-4.
Cochranton (14)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 2-2-0-0, Hoffman 3-2-1-1, Freyermuth 3-4-2-3, Ewing 4-1-2-2, Hansen 3-1-0-0, Needler 3-1-0-1, Williams 3-2-2-2, Miller 2-1-0-0, McCartney 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-14-7-9.
North East 010 12x x — 4 6 6
Cochranton 215 33x x — 14 7 2
BATTING
2B: C — Hoffman, Ewing
HR: C — Freyermuth, Williams.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) NE — Wittman LP 4-6-11-6-1-3, Cozzens 0.2-1-3-0-1-2; C — Needler WP 5-6-4-2-6-3.
Records: North East 3-6, Cochranton 4-4.
