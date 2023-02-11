ERIE — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to Cathedral Prep 68-33 in a Region 7 bout at the Hagerty Events Center on Friday.
The Ramblers made 12 3-pointers and led 44-15 at halftime.
Khalon Simmons led Meadville with 11 points. Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran scored nine and six, respectively.
Meadville is 6-13 overall and 4-6 in the region. The Bulldogs will play a non-region game at Kennedy Catholic today.
Meadville (33)
Simmons 5 1-1 11, Burchard 3 3-4 9, Luteran 3 0-0 6, Burnett 2 0-0 5, Ball 1 0-2 2.
Totals 14 4-7 33.
Cathedral Prep (68)
Sambuchino 8 0-0 20, Pickens 5 1-2 11, Lofton 4 0-0 10, Kahne 2 0-0 6, Barksdale 2 0-0 5, Pascal 2 1-1 5, Rahama 2 0-0 4, Spence 1 0-0 3.
Totals 26 4-7 68.
Meadville;7;8;6;12;—;33
Cathedral Prep;21;23;18;9;—;68
3-point goals: Meadville — Burnett; Cathedral Prep — Sambuchino 4, Pickens 2, Kahne 2, Lofton 2, Spence, Barksdale.
Records: Meadville 6-13, 4-6 Region 7; Cathedral Prep 18-2, 10-0 Region 7.
Cambridge wins 71-52 at home
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Union City 71-52 at The Devils Den on Friday.
Four Blue Devils finished in double digits and two finished with more than 20 points. Parker Schmidt led the way with 24 points while Josh Reisenauer added 21. Ethan Counasse and Brady Campbell scored 14 and 10, respectively.
Cambridge is 14-5 and 10-0 in Region 2 action. The Devils will play at Allegheny-Clarion Valley today before playing at Saegertown on Tuesday.
Union City (52)
James 4 9-10 20, Post 3 1-1 8, Drayer 4 0-2 8, Wingard 3 2-2 8, Blakeslee 2 0-0 5, Eliason 1 0-0 3.
Totals 17 12-15 52
Cambridge Springs (71)
Schmidt 11 1-1 24, Reisenauer 9 2-3 21, Counasse 6 1-6 14, Campbell 5 0-0 10, Riley 1 0-1 2.
Totals 32 4-12 71.
Union City;17;10;12;14;—;52
Cambridge Springs;21;20;13;17;—;71
3-point goals: Union City — James 3, Blakeslee, Eliason, Post; Cambridge Springs — Schmidt, Counasse, Reisenauer.
Records: Union City 7-12, 3-6 Region 3; Cambridge Springs 14-5, 10-0 Region 3.
Eagles drop one to Oilers
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team lost to Oil City 64-33 at home on Friday.
Conneaut freshman Alex Brady led the Eagles with 12 points.
The Eagles are 3-17 overall and 0-8 in Region 6 play. They will play at Franklin on Tuesday.
Oil City (64)
Sayyid 9 0-0 21, Hornbeck 8 2-3 18, Knox 6 1-2 13, Stephens 3 0-0 7, Liederbach 1 0-0 3, Highfield 1 0-0 2.
Totals 28 3-5 64.
Conneaut (33)
Brady 5 0-0 12, Perrye 3 0-0 8, Jordan 2 1-2 6, Shelatz 2 0-2 4, Tyson 1 0-0 3.
Totals 13 1-4 33.
Oil City;12;13;16;23;—;64
Conneaut;7;9;6;11;—;33
3-point goals: Oil City — Sayidd 3, Liederbach, Stephens; Conneaut — Brady 2, Perrye 2, Jordan, Tyson.
Records: Oil City 17-3, 7-1 Region 6; Conneaut 3-17, 0-8 Region 6.
